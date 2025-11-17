Thieves Regret Actually Using This Mom’s “Disney On Ice” Tickets When She Finds Them In Her Seats

Nobody loves a purse thief, but a purse thief who steals a purse with a family’s tickets to Disney On Ice feels just that little extra bit more heinous. Which is why this woman’s story of justice on Reddit is so satisfying. Even though it happened 20 years ago, the satisfaction of justice served never dies!
They say thieves aren’t the brightest tools in the shed, and this story supports that hypothesis. Read on to find out how the woman finds her purse again, because it’s a wonderful stroke of good fortune!
It was supposed to be the perfect Disney On Ice show for mom and her young daughter, but something went horribly wrong
When her purse was stolen, she wasn’t sure she’d ever see it again. But fate intervened
Karmic justice and good fortune aside, the legal aspect of this story is an interesting one
One interesting comment that many commenters immediately raised was why the woman with the stolen purse and tickets hadn’t been arrested when discovered. The author does clarify that the woman hadn’t actually been the one stealing the purse, but it’s also unclear to what degree she was aware of where it had come from. The other woman’s husband seemed to be aware of its provenance, unfortunately, because he fled the scene.
According to this legal blog, accepting an item you know is stolen is a crime and can carry a variety of penalties. We aren’t experts on Colorado law and we don’t know all of the circumstances of the situation so it is entirely possible that justice was indeed served when the police moderating the encounter issued a citation.
Hopefully, this story will fill people with hope that their stolen possessions may eventually make their way home. After all, we often hear anecdotally that the people ripping off purses or wallets in the streets aren’t the best and the brightest. Automobile thefts aren’t quite comparable to purse thefts, but as of 2021, 25,800 stolen vehicles in Colorado were recovered out of a total of 37,000 stolen vehicles. Those odds aren’t too bad!
She started to fill out the details as people responded to the extraordinary encounter
Commenters shared their reactions to the guilty party’s behavior and some even added their own stories
