Husband Leaves Because He Can’t Deal With Deaf Baby, Tells Everyone It’s His Wife’s Fault

Having a child with a disability can be challenging for a parent. They may endure a fair share of emotional and mental health distress, along with some financial strains.
Yet despite these hurdles, a responsible parent is expected to love their child unconditionally, especially in such situations. It’s a concept that a man seemingly could not get himself to agree to, after abandoning his wife and deaf daughter.
To make matters worse, he attempted to turn the tables on his spouse, resulting in a full-blown family drama and a courtroom debacle.
Some parents couldn’t handle having a child with a disability
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
A dad was unable to accept his daughter for being born deaf
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
His behavior was so abhorrent that his wife filed for divorce
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
After enduring insults from her own family and in-laws, the wife wonders whether her actions were too drastic
Image credits: deaf_baby456
Parents of a disabled child may experience mental health struggles
Studies have shown that parents of a disabled child may go through episodes of mental struggles. According to a 2024 research paper published in the National Library of Medicine, some of these struggles may include guilt, blame, and reduced self-esteem.
Compounding these issues is the financial burden of finding appropriate and affordable childcare. The allocation of monetary resources may also be a source of strain, especially when other family members, such as grandparents, are involved.
These parents may also face pressure from their own extended family, according to retired psychologist Dr. Kalman Heller.
“Too often, these parents are criticized by their own extended family for not being able to better manage the behavior of their child with severe special needs,” he wrote in an article for PsychCentral.
The husband may be dealing with his own stressors, but it does not excuse his show of disdain toward his disabled daughter. And by abandoning his wife and blaming her for “producing problems,” he pretty much gave up on the marriage at that point.
According to licensed marriage and family therapist Virginia Williamson, LMFT, the moment a spouse begins to think individually is a sign that a divorce may be a better solution.
“You may be in the process of readying yourself for the end of the relationship and certainly not building a shared future together,” Williamson told Brides.
The woman was justified in deciding to end the marriage. She would be better off distancing herself from her ex’s toxic family, not only for her sake, but for her child’s, as well.
The woman provided more info by answering questions
Most commenters sided with her and didn’t hold back their opinions about her husband
Follow Us