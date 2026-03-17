Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

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When we really love someone, it can feel like there’s almost nothing we wouldn’t do for them. We might even go to the ends of the earth just to make them happy. But that doesn’t always mean we should.

One woman found herself facing that question when her boyfriend came to her with an unusual proposal. Because of military rules, he was not allowed to live off base unless he was married. Desperate to get out, he decided the solution was to marry someone else—not her—simply for convenience. The idea left her blindsided and heartbroken, but convinced he was the one, she chose to stay.

So she turned to Reddit and asked: would she be an idiot for standing by him through it all? Read the full story below.

The woman’s boyfriend was tired of living on base, but military rules meant he couldn’t move out unless he got married

Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

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So he came to her with a shocking proposal: he would get married, just not to her

Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

Image credits:

Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

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Readers had plenty of questions for the author, and she answered them in the comments

Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

Many urged her to leave the relationship, saying her boyfriend’s behavior was awful

Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

Later, the woman returned with an update revealing what happened next

Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

Image credits:

Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

Image credits:

Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

Image credits: waterbear171

Readers shared words of support and were relieved that she was able to get out

Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”
Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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