Woman Questions Her Sanity After Military Boyfriend Marries Someone Else And Calls It “Normal”

When we really love someone, it can feel like there’s almost nothing we wouldn’t do for them. We might even go to the ends of the earth just to make them happy. But that doesn’t always mean we should.
One woman found herself facing that question when her boyfriend came to her with an unusual proposal. Because of military rules, he was not allowed to live off base unless he was married. Desperate to get out, he decided the solution was to marry someone else—not her—simply for convenience. The idea left her blindsided and heartbroken, but convinced he was the one, she chose to stay.
So she turned to Reddit and asked: would she be an idiot for standing by him through it all? Read the full story below.
The woman’s boyfriend was tired of living on base, but military rules meant he couldn’t move out unless he got married
Image credits: waterbear171 (not the actual photo)
So he came to her with a shocking proposal: he would get married, just not to her
Image credits: waterbear171 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: waterbear171
Readers had plenty of questions for the author, and she answered them in the comments
Many urged her to leave the relationship, saying her boyfriend’s behavior was awful
Later, the woman returned with an update revealing what happened next
Image credits: pvproductions (not the actual photo)
Image credits: h-studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: waterbear171
Readers shared words of support and were relieved that she was able to get out
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