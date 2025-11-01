Guy Insults Sister’s Mashed Potatoes To Please GF, Fam Reveals They Didn’t Enjoy Her Dish At All

I am not much of a foodie, so I don’t really contemplate too much about what I eat. However, the ones who truly love it have ongoing debates about things like pineapple on pizza, cutting spaghetti, or eating ketchup on steak. In the end, I think it all comes down to preference.
Speaking of food, this family’s Thanksgiving turned super dramatic because of it. After this brother mocked his sister’s mashed potatoes, their other sister called out his girlfriend’s same dish with raisins. Read on to find out how it ended in her tears and the sisters’ apologies!
It’s common for people to use their cooking skills to impress their partner’s family
The poster is pretty close with her brother (John), so she was shocked when he invited his new girlfriend (Chelsea) for Thanksgiving
Every year, the poster brings the mashed potatoes, but this time, they served the ones that Chelsea had made, but nobody liked them
However, things got tense after John insulted the poster’s mashed potatoes, so their other sister insulted the ones that Chelsea had made
The poster laughed out loud because of the insult, but this upset Chelsea, who ended up in tears, while John got mad at his sisters
Today’s story is about a festival, but it doesn’t really have festive vibes as it ends in tears and awkwardness. The original poster (OP) tells us that she is pretty close to her brother (John). That’s why she was surprised when he introduced his new girlfriend (Chelsea) to the family by bringing her for Thanksgiving dinner.
Now, the poster has always been making the mashed potatoes, but the family decided to serve the ones that Chelsea had cooked. However, when they dug into the food, everything was good apart from Chelsea’s dish. To keep things polite, nobody said anything bad, just smiled and muttered their “mmhhmms” for her sake.
Things got dramatic after OP’s nephew spat them out on a tissue, and Chelsea tried to brush it off with a joke. Probably to cheer her up, John laughed and said that the family must be glad to have a break from the poster’s potatoes, and boy, did it trigger their other sister. She retorted with a monotonous voice, “We are not,” and OP couldn’t help but laugh out loud at this.
Well, Chelsea was so hurt that she teared up, and the rest of the night was completely awkward for everyone. Although OP and her sister apologized to her, John called them jerks. In fact, he stayed mad at the poster for quite some time, so she vented online, seeking advice. This sparked a massive debate, as some sided with her, while few found it very rude.
People argued that it was indeed a funny remark, which didn’t make the poster a criminal for laughing. On the other hand, some said that John had literally set up his girlfriend in this miserable situation. They felt that Chelsea was the only innocent person in the story, and that she didn’t really deserve such awful treatment.
Considering that it was her first time meeting his family, she might be nervous, so I agree that it’s sad she ended up in tears. Meanwhile, just like the poster, many people were quite taken aback by the “mashed potatoes with raisins” recipe. Well, who better to comment on this than a food expert?
That’s why Bored Panda reached out to Sakshi Kulkarni, a chef at the 5-star restaurant Soho House in Mumbai. She claimed that this combination is not a common practice in most cuisines. However, recipes for mashed sweet potatoes with raisins are more popular, as the sweetness of the raisins complements the flavors of the sweet potato and spices, she added.
Our expert also explained, “In this traditional recipe, the addition of raisins, with their distinct sweetness and chewy texture, generally conflicts with the expected flavor profile of the dish. That being said, some creative or regional recipes might add them, as there are people who enjoy the unique sweet and savory contrast they provide.”
Ultimately, Sakshi strongly believes that whether to include them in mashed potatoes is a matter of personal preference. Spoken like a true chef, right? After all, Chelsea’s family might enjoy them that way. Don’t you think so? Also, do you agree with the Redittors’ verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens were divided, as some said that the poster wasn’t wrong for laughing, but many agreed that the girlfriend was the only innocent one
