50 Incredibly Lucky Shots By Probably The Best Street Photographer In The World

Do you ever wonder what a conversation between the current you and the old you would sound like? As we grow old, many of us lose touch with our former selves. Spain-born and Norway-based artist Pau Buscato, however, cherishes the relationship with his inner kid and hopes to never let go of it. ‘Hopscotch,’ his ongoing photo series aims to capture the world through a prism of childlike imagination and play.
“‘Hopscotch’ is not something that I planned,” Pau told Bored Panda. “I simply started doing street photography the way I enjoyed most, without forcing any themes, letting go, and being open to whatever my eyes would see in each moment. If the result is this playful view of our everyday life, it’s simply because that is who I am.”
His approach to street photography seems very intuitive. “It’s a very open process that demands full awareness and fresh eyes, to see the ordinary lives of real people not just for what they are, but also for what they can become when photographed.”
“The challenge of working based on spontaneity and intuition is that sometimes you will feel lost, not knowing what to do or where to go,” Buscato said about his photography art. “I still prefer this to the ‘everything goes according to plan’ approach. Maybe because this open process gives me a sense of discovery.”
Pau’s amazing photos were taken during his international travels to the UK, the US, India, and other lively countries. “I really enjoy the streets of London and NYC. If accommodation [there] wasn’t so expensive, I would definitely spend more time [in these cities.]”
“It’s a game for me, and the city is my playground. As we grow into adulthood we tend to lose our sense of play. We build walls to appear stronger, more serious, more adult; and so we leave behind that part of us that made us kids, the part that turned our backyard into a wonderland and that tree into a fortress. And that ability to fantasize and see real life through a child’s eyes is an essential part of my work.”
More info: buscato.net | Flickr | Instagram
