“AITA For Kicking Out My Son-In-Law For Bringing ‘Salad’ Like I Asked?”

Everyone says that communication is key when it comes to relationships. But some folks just don’t know how that works in the first place. So, what do you do?
Well, having them deal with the consequences of their actions and flat out kicking them out of the family potluck is definitely an option. A person recently wondered if they’re a jerk for doing just that after asking numerous times for their son-in-law to stop bringing prank potluck dishes—but he never stopped.
No matter how much you tell someone to knock it off, it might just go over their head
Well, this time, it went over one too many times and this one parent had to kick out a chronic prankster for making potlucks problematic
Despite the author of the post’s daughter saying she’ll deal with it, she too was livid to learn her hubby was booted out
So, OP has a son in law who keeps “misinterpreting” the family potluck dishes that everyone gets to bring and ends up going with a prankster version of them.
This, of course, irked the in-law and host of the event—as it just means folks often end up with hunger pangs all because someone decided to be funny. It was funny the first time, but none of the other times it happened.
So, the last time, he got booted, and now both him and the daughter are livid.
Well, commenters were of a different opinion—they approved of the kicking out. The general consensus is that he shouldn’t be invited anymore. And if he is, it should only be with the daughter who promised to keep him in line.
In fact, some even ventured to say that the son-in-law isn’t a prankster, but rather just a jerk—a prankster would’ve still brought the salad once the prank was over. If anything, he’s never a team player and that alone means he doesn’t deserve to dine with everyone else.
Remember that it’s hard to know where the line is between “harmless” and “too far”—so it’s best to stay away from it altogether
Pranks in and of themselves aren’t something that the law prohibits per se. After all, April Fools and Halloween are a thing and there’s this whole culture of silly pranking that’s still prevalent in the US. But you gotta know your limits.
The problem with understanding the boundaries is that they are never clear and always changing. You likely wouldn’t think that prank calls are something that could get you into trouble beyond a good yelling once you’re caught, but nope. Caller ID tech makes dialing 911 never a good idea, and even calling random folks can be legally interpreted as harassment, hate crime or disorderly conduct, which in turn gives ground to get you into trouble.
Heck, even wearing a scream mask outside of Halloween can be considered aggravated assault or even felony child abuse depending on who you decide to run after as a joke. And, so, remember that “rules are always written in blood”, meaning that particular experiences lead to laws being updated—and so the line between “harmless” and “too far” is pushed off and faded out even more.
So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Be sure to leave your takes and stories in the comment section below!
Folks weighed in on the issue, claiming the host was never the problem here—the son in law with zero understanding was
