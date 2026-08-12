Woman Interrupts Family’s Meal To Level Racist Insult At Dad, But His Response Has The Internet Applauding

In a recently viral video, a South Asian man was seen enjoying a quiet meal with his family when a woman approached him to offer what she claimed was a “compliment.”
However, the man disagreed and gave a fitting response, labeling it an “odd” thing to say.
The clip has since garnered millions of views and thousands of comments across social media platforms, with most users calling out the woman for her “racist, shameless behavior.”
“What a pathetic, sad life she must be living that she gets joy from insulting people in public while they are just spending time with family,” one person said.
A TikToker’s “compliment” to a dad at a diner was met with a calm retort
Social media user Lily, who has over 2,000 followers on Instagram, posted the video of her interaction with the man on July 30.
The man was sitting with two young girls that netizens assumed were his daughters.
He was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue shorts. The family had trays of food and soft drinks in front of them.
“Excuse me, sir,” Lily starts in the clip, approaching the man. “You smell quite nice for an Indian man.”
“What’s that?” the man asks, confused. Lily repeats herself.
“I smell quite nice?” the man asks. “Is that intended to be a compliment?”
“Yes!” Lily responds.
“It’s actually not,” the man says. “It’s quite odd.”
“It’s very odd, the way you say that. Maybe you want to revise the way you say that,” the man says when Lily doubles down on the statement and repeats it a third time.
“Oh, perhaps, sorry, sorry about that,” Lily says, and leaves the table.
The internet blasted the content creator for her “racist” and “ugly” behavior
Netizens were furious with Lily over the video, and many labeled her a “straight-up racist” for her action.
“Crazy you’d just walk up to someone and be racist. Terrible way to treat someone,” one said.
“Yeah, because racially profiling and harassing a man who’s having lunch with his kids is so funny,” commented another.
“What a backhanded racist compliment. No doubt done for ragebait,” said a third.
Some were impressed with how the man handled the situation.
A user wrote, “I feel horrible for him. He was so respectful, and she kept pushing at it.”
A second person said, “Love how he responded with kindness and wisdom. Beautiful people like him aren’t bothered by ugly behavior.”
“He handled this so well. Why would you say this?” wrote a third.
“Wow, he handled that much better than I would have,” commented a fourth.
“That man was so graceful in his response. He was like some 1950s everyman,” a fifth person said.
Lily has posted several other similar videos on her social media platforms
Some users pointed out that Lily has been sharing similar “ragebait” videos for a while, supposedly to gain followers and traction on social media.
“All of her content is like this. She’s a racist trying to get a reaction from her audience,” one said, adding that they believe TikTok and Instagram might “pull the plug” on her channel if enough people report her profile.
The first video on her profile was shared on July 7, in which she approached two women in a clothing store and said, “You guys are so s**y for Black girls.”
In her next video, she approached a couple at a supermarket and called out to the woman, saying, “You’re really pretty for a Black woman.”
In a July video, she told another woman that she was “quite beautiful for a Black woman in a Dollar Tree store.”
The woman pointed at her “AI glasses” and asked if she was recording the interaction to post on social media, and then said, “You won’t get a reaction out of me.”
In early August, she posted a video of herself at a KFC outlet, asking a Black man if he got “the fried chicken.”
“It’s in your nature, isn’t it?” she asked.
The stereotype is an anti-African American racist trope rooted in American Civil War history.
“One day you’ll mature and look back on this with great shame. Be kind and uplift others,” one person commented on her video.
“She’s a racist.” Netizens ripped into the TikToker over her interaction with the South Asian man
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