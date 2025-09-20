“My Worst Nightmare”: Woman Realizes She Hates Having Children

Taking care of kids can sometimes feel like a full-time job with no breaks and little recognition. At times, the weight of it all can become overwhelming, leaving parents desperate to voice their struggles.
For example, one woman opened up about how incredibly difficult raising children has been for her. And though she deeply loves her kids, she admitted she’s unsure whether she was truly meant for parenthood. Keep reading to hear her raw and unfiltered experience of motherhood.
Parenting can often feel exhausting and overwhelming
One woman shared that she regrets having children because it leaves her with no time for herself
Being prepared for parenthood can make a huge difference in the journey
There’s no denying that parenting can be a rewarding journey filled with love, laughter, and plenty of unforgettable moments. But hey, nobody said it was going to be easy. Don’t let those picture-perfect posts on social media fool you—the ones where kids are smiling in adorable outfits or parents are twinning in matching clothes. What you don’t see are the tantrums right before the photo or the sleepless nights behind those glowing smiles. Parenting is equal parts chaos and cuddles, and it’s important to remember that both sides are real.
Behind all the excitement of baby names and nursery shopping, there’s a whole other side of parenting that doesn’t always get talked about. Being mentally prepared is just as important as stocking up on diapers and onesies. Parenthood is a huge shift in lifestyle and mindset, and it’s better to go into it with open eyes.
Before diving headfirst into parenthood, one of the most crucial steps is talking openly with your partner. Make sure you’re both on the same page about expectations, responsibilities, and even the little details, like who’s on diaper duty at 3 a.m. These conversations might not sound romantic, but they’ll save you from bigger conflicts down the line. Parenthood is a team sport, and if one teammate is checked out, the whole game gets harder.
It’s easy to focus so much on the baby that you forget about yourself, but your physical health plays a huge role in how smoothly the transition to parenthood goes. From pregnancy to sleepless nights with a newborn, your body will be working overtime. Staying healthy, eating well, and keeping active where possible can give you the stamina you’ll need. Remember, you can’t pour from an empty cup—taking care of yourself means you’ll be better equipped to care for your little one.
Another big decision many new parents face is whether or not to breastfeed. While some families swear by it, others find that formula works best for their situation. The important thing to remember is that there’s no “one size fits all” solution. What matters most is that your baby is fed, healthy, and growing, and that you feel supported in whatever choice you make. Don’t let outside pressure dictate what works best for you and your child.
Your career is another factor to think about before having kids. Will you be taking time off? Do you have flexibility at work? How will your long-term goals shift once a baby is in the picture? Balancing work and parenting can be tricky, but with some thoughtful planning, it’s possible to create a rhythm that works for your family. Whether it’s arranging flexible hours, working remotely, or taking a break, having a plan in place makes the transition smoother.
It’s important to plan your finances carefully before pregnancy
Let’s be honest, kids are wonderful, but they’re also expensive. From diapers to daycare, and doctor visits to school supplies, the costs add up quickly. That’s why discussing finances ahead of time is so important. Creating a realistic budget, setting aside savings, and talking through priorities can take a lot of stress off your plate. After all, the last thing you want is to be blindsided by expenses when you’re already running on little sleep.
Another key part of preparation is figuring out childcare. Will you and your partner juggle shifts? Will family step in to help? Or will you need professional childcare options? Having these conversations early can save a lot of last-minute panic. It’s also worth considering how much support you’ll realistically have. Sometimes grandparents live far away, or family members can’t commit as much as you’d hoped. Knowing your options in advance is a game changer.
At the end of the day, being prepared—mentally, physically, financially, and emotionally—makes the parenting journey smoother. No one can predict every challenge, but thinking ahead gives you tools to navigate the tough days. Preparation won’t erase the hard parts, but it will give you the confidence to handle them when they come.
In this case, the author admitted she was exhausted and struggling with motherhood despite loving her children deeply. What she needed most was help, support, and understanding. Her story is a reminder that while parenting is beautiful, it can also be brutally hard, and that asking for help is not a weakness but a vital part of the journey.
Many people online expressed sympathy for her situation, while a few questioned her decision to have kids
