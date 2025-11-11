Guy Expects Partner To Cook A Whole Traditional Meal From His Country For Christmas, Balks After She Refuses

People have many different Christmas traditions. Some go to church on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Others take a holiday to somewhere sunny and warm. Yet Christmas dinners remain a staple for most. In fact, 94% of Brits say they will have a traditional Christmas meal on December 25th.
This man wanted a Christmas that reflected his culture, but expected his partner to do all the hosting and cooking. Feeling like this was an unreasonable request, the woman asked for advice online: would she be the jerk in this situation if she refused, especially since she would be three months pregnant?
A man invited his family members for a culturally traditional Christmas dinner
However, he expected his pregnant partner to prepare all the food when she didn’t even know the recipes
Commenters urged the woman to seriously rethink her relationship: “You might have made a mistake with this man”
In the end, the couple reached a compromise
