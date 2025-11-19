50 Times Product Designers Went Above And Beyond With Their Work (New Pics)

The very best, most lovingly designed products will strike a balance between form and function. Not only are they going to be aesthetic and intuitive to use, but they’ll also do what they’re meant to do well and leave you feeling like one satisfied customer.

Some designers go above and beyond the call of duty, finding out-of-the-box and intriguing ways to improve the consumer experience even more. Today, our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the most creative product ideas that have genuinely surprised people in the best ways possible. Scroll down for a big dose of design inspiration and a reminder that no matter how much the world changes, imagination will never go out of style.

#1 Cat Tree Came In A Box With Instructions To Make A Cat House

Image source: clyft

#2 This Supermarket Has Magnifying Lenses On Their Carts To Help People Read Product’s Lables

Image source: reddit.com

#3 My Tire Has A Ingraining That Shows Up Only When It’s Time To Replace It

Image source: kosanovskiy

#4 Toothbrush With Replaceable Bristles So You Don’t Have To Keep Buying A New Handle

Image source: simple_gay

#5 These Moving Boxes I Ordered In England That Also Contain 1 Teabag To Help You With The Move

Image source: ahotep

#6 The Cream I Ordered With My Coffee At A Swiss Cafe Was Served Inside Of A Chocolate Treat

Image source: TexasJoey

#7 This Hairbrush I Bought Came With A Tool To Remove Hair From The Brush

Image source: arthurdentxxxxii

#8 My Newspaper Came With 2 Printed Pattern Pages To Wrap Presents

Image source: PlanetGG

#9 My New Umbrella Has A Vented Top To Let The Wind Pass Through Instead Of Turning Inside-Out

Image source: Raniz

#10 My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box

Image source: Zachdude064

#11 Diploma Came With A Wallet Sized Version

Image source: BearLifts93

#12 The Barbie Tent I Bought For My Daughter Has A Mini Tent For Her Barbies

Image source: Singer1052

#13 This Microwave Has A Built In Toaster

Image source: G-r-ant

#14 This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter

Image source: RampChurch

#15 My Shoes Came With A “Handle” Rather Than Being Packed In A One Time Use Bag

Image source: notloh

#16 I Bought This $5 Cane From The Thrift Store And When I Got Home I Realized It Had A Secret

Image source: Rinehart128

#17 The Napkin On My Flight Has A Buttonhole

Image source: Milliways07

#18 A Suitcase That Can Measure Its Own Weight

Image source: Speedy5ingh

#19 These Picnic Benches Are Mounted On Old Streetcar Tracks So They Can Roll Together Or Apart

Image source: Austin_Destroyer

#20 Found On The Inside Of A Dog Toy

Image source: dralter

#21 Doll Came With A Tiny Phone That Has A Tiny Broken Screen

Image source: cooliojames

#22 My Spoon Carving Kit Came With Bandaids

Image source: theacropanda

#23 My Honey Came With A Tiny Handmade Beekeepers Hat

Image source: GillyGooze

#24 This Teabag Contains Tiny Llama Shaped Sugar

Image source: simo_nahh

#25 Townhouse In Dc Has A Cute Little Model Townhouse In Its Front Yard (And The Model Has Its Own Model!)

Image source: tomveiltomveil

#26 My Pizza Box Gave Suggestions For Alternate Uses

Image source: 6r1n3i19

#27 My Dishwasher Has A Spot Specifically For Chopsticks

Image source: vce5150

#28 The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You’re Done Chewing It

Image source: nt261999

#29 This New Stick Of Oldspice I Just Opened Has A Little Ship In The Deodorant Part

Image source: Flimsy_Inevitable_15

#30 This Toothpaste Has Its Own “Key” To Help Roll The Tube

Image source: drizzkek

#31 A Camera-Less iPhone Issued To My Buddy That Works At A Nuclear Plant. No Cameras Allowed

Image source: dopeyout

#32 My Gas Bill Came With A Scratch ‘N Sniff

Image source: LadyJane17

#33 This Record Is A Piece Of Chocolate That Will Actually Play Once. The Foil Wrapping Unravels As It Is Played, Revealing The Chocolate Inside

Image source: circuitbreaker

#34 I Bought A Pack Of Cigarettes And They Came With A Postage Paid Recycling Pouch

Image source: p4d4

#35 The Zip On My New Lunch Bag Is A Tiny Spoon

Image source: Kelly960

#36 Plug Has A Diagram Showing The Layout Of Its Wires Inside And Shows Which Is The Ground

Image source: IWindsOfMidgets

#37 This Cup Reveals The Picture Of A Woman When It‘S Held Into Light

Image source: TheAlexer

#38 The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In

Image source: priceactionhero

#39 The Spatula That Came With The Cake From A Korean Bakery Has Matches Inside And A Spot On The Back Of The Spatula To Light Them

Image source: LollyLabbit

#40 My New Cat Tower Came With Instructions To Turn The Shipping Box Into A Play House

Image source: jaeisgray

#41 The Tin Cap To This Whiskey Bottle Is Its Own Shot Glass

Image source: sghetty

#42 My LEGO Pyramid Set Came With An Extra Unlisted Piece, An Alien Ray Gun

Image source: anawnymoos

#43 This Bag Of Beef Jerky Came With A Flosser

Image source: airnlight_timenspace

#44 My New Toothbrush Came With This Refillable Floss Pick! Really Cool Idea

Image source: reginageorges_mom

#45 My Beer Glass Is An Upside Down Beer Bottle

Image source: blowthepoke

#46 My Pizza Came With Recommended Reheating Instructions On The Inside Of The Box

Image source: StabbyToki

#47 The Box My Underwear Came In Can Be Turned Into A Birdhouse

Image source: SilkyChineseFood

#48 My Dog’s Ramen Cup Toy Had A Flavor Packet Toy Inside It

Image source: Kurbopop

#49 Our New Grill Came With Instructions On How To Turn The Box Into A Playhouse

Image source: maxifer

#50 My Exhaust Tips Came With A Lollipop With Its Own Dedicated Slot In The Packaging

Image source: reddit.com

