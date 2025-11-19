50 Times Product Designers Went Above And Beyond With Their Work (New Pics)

The very best, most lovingly designed products will strike a balance between form and function. Not only are they going to be aesthetic and intuitive to use, but they’ll also do what they’re meant to do well and leave you feeling like one satisfied customer.
Some designers go above and beyond the call of duty, finding out-of-the-box and intriguing ways to improve the consumer experience even more. Today, our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the most creative product ideas that have genuinely surprised people in the best ways possible. Scroll down for a big dose of design inspiration and a reminder that no matter how much the world changes, imagination will never go out of style.
#1 Cat Tree Came In A Box With Instructions To Make A Cat House
Image source: clyft
#2 This Supermarket Has Magnifying Lenses On Their Carts To Help People Read Product’s Lables
Image source: reddit.com
#3 My Tire Has A Ingraining That Shows Up Only When It’s Time To Replace It
Image source: kosanovskiy
#4 Toothbrush With Replaceable Bristles So You Don’t Have To Keep Buying A New Handle
Image source: simple_gay
#5 These Moving Boxes I Ordered In England That Also Contain 1 Teabag To Help You With The Move
Image source: ahotep
#6 The Cream I Ordered With My Coffee At A Swiss Cafe Was Served Inside Of A Chocolate Treat
Image source: TexasJoey
#7 This Hairbrush I Bought Came With A Tool To Remove Hair From The Brush
Image source: arthurdentxxxxii
#8 My Newspaper Came With 2 Printed Pattern Pages To Wrap Presents
Image source: PlanetGG
#9 My New Umbrella Has A Vented Top To Let The Wind Pass Through Instead Of Turning Inside-Out
Image source: Raniz
#10 My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box
Image source: Zachdude064
#11 Diploma Came With A Wallet Sized Version
Image source: BearLifts93
#12 The Barbie Tent I Bought For My Daughter Has A Mini Tent For Her Barbies
Image source: Singer1052
#13 This Microwave Has A Built In Toaster
Image source: G-r-ant
#14 This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter
Image source: RampChurch
#15 My Shoes Came With A “Handle” Rather Than Being Packed In A One Time Use Bag
Image source: notloh
#16 I Bought This $5 Cane From The Thrift Store And When I Got Home I Realized It Had A Secret
Image source: Rinehart128
#17 The Napkin On My Flight Has A Buttonhole
Image source: Milliways07
#18 A Suitcase That Can Measure Its Own Weight
Image source: Speedy5ingh
#19 These Picnic Benches Are Mounted On Old Streetcar Tracks So They Can Roll Together Or Apart
Image source: Austin_Destroyer
#20 Found On The Inside Of A Dog Toy
Image source: dralter
#21 Doll Came With A Tiny Phone That Has A Tiny Broken Screen
Image source: cooliojames
#22 My Spoon Carving Kit Came With Bandaids
Image source: theacropanda
#23 My Honey Came With A Tiny Handmade Beekeepers Hat
Image source: GillyGooze
#24 This Teabag Contains Tiny Llama Shaped Sugar
Image source: simo_nahh
#25 Townhouse In Dc Has A Cute Little Model Townhouse In Its Front Yard (And The Model Has Its Own Model!)
Image source: tomveiltomveil
#26 My Pizza Box Gave Suggestions For Alternate Uses
Image source: 6r1n3i19
#27 My Dishwasher Has A Spot Specifically For Chopsticks
Image source: vce5150
#28 The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You’re Done Chewing It
Image source: nt261999
#29 This New Stick Of Oldspice I Just Opened Has A Little Ship In The Deodorant Part
Image source: Flimsy_Inevitable_15
#30 This Toothpaste Has Its Own “Key” To Help Roll The Tube
Image source: drizzkek
#31 A Camera-Less iPhone Issued To My Buddy That Works At A Nuclear Plant. No Cameras Allowed
Image source: dopeyout
#32 My Gas Bill Came With A Scratch ‘N Sniff
Image source: LadyJane17
#33 This Record Is A Piece Of Chocolate That Will Actually Play Once. The Foil Wrapping Unravels As It Is Played, Revealing The Chocolate Inside
Image source: circuitbreaker
#34 I Bought A Pack Of Cigarettes And They Came With A Postage Paid Recycling Pouch
Image source: p4d4
#35 The Zip On My New Lunch Bag Is A Tiny Spoon
Image source: Kelly960
#36 Plug Has A Diagram Showing The Layout Of Its Wires Inside And Shows Which Is The Ground
Image source: IWindsOfMidgets
#37 This Cup Reveals The Picture Of A Woman When It‘S Held Into Light
Image source: TheAlexer
#38 The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In
Image source: priceactionhero
#39 The Spatula That Came With The Cake From A Korean Bakery Has Matches Inside And A Spot On The Back Of The Spatula To Light Them
Image source: LollyLabbit
#40 My New Cat Tower Came With Instructions To Turn The Shipping Box Into A Play House
Image source: jaeisgray
#41 The Tin Cap To This Whiskey Bottle Is Its Own Shot Glass
Image source: sghetty
#42 My LEGO Pyramid Set Came With An Extra Unlisted Piece, An Alien Ray Gun
Image source: anawnymoos
#43 This Bag Of Beef Jerky Came With A Flosser
Image source: airnlight_timenspace
#44 My New Toothbrush Came With This Refillable Floss Pick! Really Cool Idea
Image source: reginageorges_mom
#45 My Beer Glass Is An Upside Down Beer Bottle
Image source: blowthepoke
#46 My Pizza Came With Recommended Reheating Instructions On The Inside Of The Box
Image source: StabbyToki
#47 The Box My Underwear Came In Can Be Turned Into A Birdhouse
Image source: SilkyChineseFood
#48 My Dog’s Ramen Cup Toy Had A Flavor Packet Toy Inside It
Image source: Kurbopop
#49 Our New Grill Came With Instructions On How To Turn The Box Into A Playhouse
Image source: maxifer
#50 My Exhaust Tips Came With A Lollipop With Its Own Dedicated Slot In The Packaging
Image source: reddit.com
