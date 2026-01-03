Woman Receives “Proof” That Her Husband Is Cheating, Finds Out How Crazy Ex-Girlfriends Can Get

Trust is fundamental in romantic relationships. Without it, things fall apart. However, some of your significant other’s former partners might have a tough time letting go and feel envious of what you’ve built together. And they might try to sabotage what you have and shake your faith in them.
In a viral online post, a woman asked for relationship advice after she received a message from her husband’s ex-girlfriend’s ‘friend,’ with ‘proof’ of his cheating. However, everything looked incredibly suspicious, so she started digging deeper. Keep scrolling to read the full story, including a very important update with a massive twist.
It’s healthy to take a break from your ex after breaking up. Cut off contact and don’t stalk them online
Heartbreak is understandable, especially when you thought that your significant other was ‘the one.’ That being said, it is incredibly unhealthy to stay obsessed with them after the breakup. The best you can do is to slowly but surely take steps to heal, move on, and find joy in other people’s company.
One of the worst things you can do is to try to sabotage someone else’s happy relationship because you think that you’re entitled to their love and that you’re ‘meant’ to be together. It’s immature. It’s selfish. And it can end up hurting many people.
Being rejected is hardly ever pleasant, but it’s a core part of life. At some point in time, you’ll experience it in your romantic relationships, friendships, at work, in your studies, etc. The healthiest thing to do is to embrace your failure, try to learn from it, look for opportunities for personal growth, and move on.
While Hollywood likes to sell you on the idea of ‘the one,’ the reality is that you’re potentially compatible with lots of different people. The world is very vast, and there are tons of awesome human beings living on our planet. And dating is, at its core, a numbers game, where luck plays an important role in you coming across someone who might be romantically compatible with you.
According to Verywell Mind, short-term relationship breakups can hurt a lot because you have big hopes and expectations, get (too) emotionally invested, idealize the other person, feel rejected, and feel scared of being alone.
On top of that, you might also feel like you’re mourning not just the loss of your current relationship but also its potential. You’re yearning for what could have been.
Verywell Mind suggests that, after a breakup, especially if it was a difficult one, you can take a few steps to cope and heal. For one, you should cut off all contact with your ex-partner for some time so that you can gain perspective and heal.
“Delete their number, unfollow them on social media, and resist the urge to reach out. This also means not stalking them from your friends’ phones or fishing for news about them.”
After a serious breakup, it’s essential that you make space to focus on yourself, heal, and understand what you want from relationships
Furthermore, try to set boundaries with your common friends so that you don’t discuss or see your ex until you feel more comfortable. It’s also healthy to allow yourself to grieve for the lost relationship.
Meanwhile, even though it’s natural to ruminate about what you could have done differently in the relationship, it’s also important to give yourself some grace and compassion. As cheesy as it sounds, be as kind to yourself as you would be toward a friend who’s going through a breakup.
You can also take up journaling, look to your family and friends, and practice self-care to improve your well-being. Getting over a breakup takes time, but it’s very much possible.
However, in extreme cases, where the breakup has strongly affected your mental health, self-esteem, and behavioral habits, it’s important that you reach out ot a professional for support. They can help you reframe your experiences and give you the tools to heal and move on.
In the meantime, try to stay busy and focus on activities that you enjoy doing. Travel a bit to change your environment, focus on new personal and professional goals, try to forgive yourself and your ex for whatever happened, and look for closure if possible. That being said, closure isn’t always a possibility. Furthermore, it’s not always satisfying.
Verywell Mind also suggests avoiding the temptation to jump into rebound relationships. After a breakup, it helps if you spend some time focusing on yourself, healing, and finding out exactly what it is that you want from your next relationship. And, when you feel ready, you can slowly open yourself up to the possibility of dating once again.
What’s your take on the entire fake cheating drama, dear Pandas? Have you ever had any ex-partners who were still obsessed with you years after you broke up? Has anyone ever falsely accused you of cheating? What would you do if your partner suddenly got fake messages about you supposedly being unfaithful to them? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Image credits: ThrowRAdeepop
