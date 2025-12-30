Woman Sad She Has To End A 22-Year-Long Friendship After Friend’s Unhinged Request

It has been said that the first sign of civilization was a healed broken bone found in an ancient human skeleton — meaning that someone once cared for an injured person and protected them. This proved that humans are naturally capable of compassion and social bonding.
In today’s world, it can mean paying for a meal for a friend, listening to them when they want to vent, or even lending money when they need it. It is these little things that show we can count on each other.
But a friend can only do so much, and often there comes a tipping point.
A woman who recently lost her husband shared a similar tale about one of her friends. She spent years being there for her friend, who frequently leaves her long voice notes constantly complaining about her own life and her job.
But the breaking point for her came when the friend asked for financial support to cover a few months. No timeline, no plan, just a voice note.
It was the kind of thing that made her pause and question: when do you say yes, and when do you finally say enough?
Even the closest friendships can be hurt without clear boundaries
Helping friends is natural, but it can also make you feel overwhelmed
Some friends just don’t understand boundaries
Honest conversations can protect friendships, stop unnecessary fights
Helping others can strengthen bonds but without boundaries, it can often lead to resentment or burnout. Even long-standing friendships need clear limits to stay healthy.
“Boundaries help us navigate how much of ourselves — time, energy, or emotional investment — we’re willing to give in relationships,” Rahim Thawer, a psychotherapist and clinical supervisor, says.
While writing for the Medium, he says boundaries actually help in strengthening relationships by defining what is acceptable and what is not, as long as the other person understands and respects them.
Recent surveys also show that money is a major reason for arguments in personal relationships.
According to a 2025 study, 41% of Americans say they have had tension with a friend over money, while 36% admit a friendship has even ended because of it.
“Of the 77% of Americans who’ve lent money to a friend, 19% say it affected their friendship negatively the last time they did and 32% didn’t get their money back,” the study shows.
Matt Schultz, a financial analyst at LendingTree that did this study, told KJRH-TV, Oklahoma, that much of the tension and problems around money and friendship could be avoided with a simple, honest conversation upfront.
“It’s not exactly breaking news that friendship and money are a pretty volatile mix, but our survey found that there’s an awful lot of people who are seeing friendships end over money and an awful lot of people who would not even loan their best friend money if they ask,” he was quoted as saying.
He also said that sometimes it is okay to refuse a friend’s request for money, and if they are your true friends, they will understand.
Internet shows sympathy, asks her to set clear boundaries
The consensus was clear: saying no doesn’t make her a bad friend
The conversation with the friend didn’t end there
What came next only deepened her disappointment
