BF Leaves Out One Crucial Detail About His 10-Day Trip, GF Connects The Dots Herself

We all know what they say about the dating scene these days—it’s brutal. So more and more people are opting out entirely, remaining happily single by choice. In a post on Reddit’s r/girldinnerdiaries, this woman shared that she had been one of them for eight years. That is, until she met a guy who checked a lot of boxes. She decided to give him a shot.
He wasn’t one of those “not looking for anything serious” types, either. No, he said he was dating to marry—and he wasn’t lying. The guy had been married three times, and engaged once more a few years back. Not a red flag on its own, but… noted.
Three months in, things were going well, right up until she learned his upcoming 10-day trip would have an unexpected travel buddy. He was casual about it, almost too casual, and the more she asked about this “friend,” the less he actually said.
Keep reading to see how she pieced it all together on her own and sent him packing before his trip even started. His response? Just further proof she made the right call.
After eight years happily single, this woman decided to give a relationship a shot
Image credits: Katerina Holmes / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Here’s what happened three months in, when a planned trip revealed more than her boyfriend was willing to admit
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SquirrelUnusual4280
People had plenty to say about the situation, and OP agreed with many of them
She returned with an update the next day
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SquirrelUnusual4280
A conversation that stopped three crucial words short
Very few people can probably honestly say they relish the thought of the person they’re seeing spending time with an ex, let alone an ex they intended to marry. An awkward run-in is one thing. A shared drink at a mutual friend’s wedding, sure, manageable. But a 10-day vacation? Just the two of them? For the full time? Uh, that’s a little harder to swallow.
But that wasn’t actually what bothered OP most. She found the travel plans uncomfortable and “inappropriate,” sure, but she also acknowledged the trip was probably organized before she was really in the picture. Her issue, in her own words, was with lack of transparency—and the fact that she had to piece the truth together herself.
That’s exactly where this story becomes interesting. Because although the man answered every question she asked, every answer stopped three crucial words short: she’s my ex-fiancée.
Privacy protects boundaries. Secrecy protects information
The man might have argued that this was simply a matter of privacy. And sure, healthy relationships still leave room for independence, personal boundaries, and parts of your life that remain only yours. But relationship experts stress that privacy and secrecy aren’t the same thing: there’s a clear distinction between keeping parts of your past to yourself and withholding information that fundamentally changes how your partner understands the present.
As Sheri Stritof, co-author of The Everything Great Marriage Book, explains for Verywell Mind, privacy refers to personal boundaries around your history, thoughts, opinions, and experiences. Secrecy, by contrast, involves intentionally hiding information that can mislead a partner or undermine trust.
In this case, the man arguably had every right to keep the details of his failed engagement private—that’s a reasonable personal boundary. But once that former relationship became part of his present plans, withholding it stopped being just about protecting his privacy. It also affected his new partner’s ability to understand the relationship she was in and make sense of the situation in front of her.
Once she’d put two and two together and realized “friend” equalled “ex-fiancée,” it was only natural for OP to ask questions. She was trying to understand the situation she found herself in. And, as far as we can tell, he answered those questions honestly.
But answering honestly isn’t quite the same as being transparent. As relationship and intimacy experts Jodie Milton and Reece Stockhausen explain, “Transparency is more than just telling the truth when asked a direct question.” It’s about proactively sharing information rather than waiting for your partner to ask. Which brings us to perhaps the most uncomfortable truth of all: someone doesn’t necessarily have to lie to deceive.
The missing half of the story
OP called it, and the experts back her up. What happened here was lying by omission—what Hope Gillette, writing for Psych Central, defines as “the deliberate act of leaving out important details so the truth is skewed or misrepresented.” Licensed clinical social worker Haley Hicks compares it to “telling half the story, with the missing half being crucial to understanding the entire picture.” She describes it as a manipulation of the truth, often used to cover up mistakes or avoid uncomfortable conversations.
And that’s exactly what happened here: Saying he was traveling with a “friend” he knew through “mutual hiking friends” wasn’t necessarily false information. But those answers omitted the one piece of context that completely changed their meaning. It wasn’t lying in the traditional sense—the act of making a false statement—but it was still deceptive. That’s because deception, Verywell Mind’s Sanjana Gupta explains, “encompasses any act or strategy intended to mislead or create a false impression” and “can involve actions, words or omissions.”
Hicks explains why having access to only half the story is so damaging: without full disclosure, partners can’t make informed decisions. Whether it’s deciding to continue dating someone, agreeing to a trip, or simply determining what feels comfortable within the relationship, people can only make those choices when they have the information they need. It’s a bit like the relationship equivalent of insider trading—when one person possesses information the other doesn’t, it means they’re no longer making decisions on equal footing.
And that’s ultimately why this wasn’t just a disagreement about boundaries or an uncomfortable holiday itinerary. It was about OP discovering that she’d been making decisions with only half the story. Once the missing half came into view, his response only confirmed she’d made the right call. She sent him packing before he even boarded his flight.
Turns out eight years happily single, three months in a relationship, and one 10-day trip were enough to remind her that the life she’d built was still one worth choosing—girl dinners and all.
“Good riddance”: People rallied behind OP’s decision and offered encouragement
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