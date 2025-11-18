Man Shares Hilariously Cute Photos Of Driving With And Being Driven By His Adorable Dogs

If someone asked me what pure happiness looks like, I would definitely show them the account @artwood.ig. There, Thailand-based photographer Kuttiya Kanchanasopawong is sharing the sweetest moments with the most adorable furry companions.
Kuttiya believes that living a happy life is not a difficult task, and it’s hard to disagree with him when there’s so much joy and love pouring out from each of his photos and videos.
More info: Kuttiya Kanchanasopawong
Kuttiya Kanchanasopawong, also known as @artwood.ig, is capturing hearts worldwide along with his loyal furry companions
Image credits: @artwood.ig
Image credits: Kuttiya Kanchanasopawong
Image credits: @artwood.ig
Currently reaching over 1.9 million followers on Instagram, Kuttiya has captured people’s hearts all around the world with his extraordinary way of finding beauty in the simplest moments of life. It’s just him, his camera, his beloved furry friends, and the road. And this is more than enough to put a smile not only on his own face but to cheer millions of other people up as well.
In one of the videos, Kuttiya can be seen together with one of his dogs peacefully swinging on a hammock in the wilderness of the forest, then calmly lying on the grass and listening to music or reading a book.
Some of the most popular videos show him driving while two of his Labrador retrievers – a pup and an adult – sleep belly up right next to him. They seem to be having the best nap of all time, especially when the man gives them some gentle cuddles from time to time.
The long drives through beautiful landscapes are a mix of adventure and the deep connection Kuttiya shares with his pets. It’s more than love; they show the entire world what true companionship looks like.
“Every journey creates an impressive story in memories,” says one of Kuttiya’s captions on Instagram, below a picture where people can see him playing with his dogs next to his car with the afternoon sun lighting up the scene.
“Give them as much time as you can because their time in life is not as much as ours,” the man shared his thoughts in another post, in which Kuttiya and his dogs are watching the sunset, enjoying cuddles and kisses.
Living a happy life is not difficult when you always have so many adorable companions by your side
Image credits: @artwood.ig
Image credits: @artwood.ig
Most of Kuttiya’s photos and videos are without descriptions because all of the captured moments speak way louder than any words ever will.
The man likes to play with his dogs in different settings. Sometimes they appear as drivers, other times as photographers, yet probably the most impressive is the illusion of the dog behind the wheel.
What Kuttiya and his furry friends seem to enjoy most is riding a motorcycle together, despite dirty roads or that sometimes there’s no room left for him. Each single journey is filled with immeasurable joy and countless kisses.
Kuttiya loves to share videos of him driving and being driven by the dogs
Image credits: @artwood.ig
Image credits: @artwood.ig
Image credits: @artwood.ig
No less impressive are the dogs’ facial expressions. When I look at any of Kuttiya’s photos or videos, I can’t help but smile. It’s truly amazing how human-like they look.
The Thailand-based photographer seems to know how to perfectly capture the essence of this precious friendship between him and his adorably cute dogs.
Unsurprisingly, all these wonderful adventures with his canine companions are taking the internet by storm.
It’s just him, his camera, his beloved dogs, and pure happiness everywhere they go
Image credits: @artwood.ig
Image credits: @artwood.ig
Image credits: @artwood.ig
There’s a well-known quote “happiness is only real when shared” by Christopher McCandless, and I can’t imagine a better example than this truly special bond between Kuttiya and his beloved furry friends.
All the gentleness, joy and love they share between each other somehow magically reach the deepest parts of our hearts as well, and even if for just a moment, we feel we are part of this harmonious happiness too.
His playful, super cute videos and photos are melting hearts all over the internet
Follow Us