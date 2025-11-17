Woman Breaks Down Price Difference Of Food Between UK And US, Goes Viral

While most comparisons between the US and the UK tend to stay on cultural territory, TikToker Abigael Lanai decided to take the discussion to the economic level by calculating the price difference between several grocery store products on both sides of the pond.
Abigael, a mother who moved to London from Colorado, posted a video earlier this year in which she analyzed the prices of milk, apples, carrots, and ground beef on both sides of the Atlantic, showcasing that going to the supermarket in the UK is much cheaper.
TikToker Abigael Lanai went viral after analyzing the price difference between several grocery store products in the US and UK
“Before I start, just for context, I’m going to be comparing Sainsbury’s here in England, which is the grocery story I go to, to the grocery store I shopped at in Colorado called King Super’s—literally down to the location,” she said in the video, which has garnered over 300,000 views.
She also clarified, “This might vary depending on where you’re located in the US or what store you’re shopping at.”
The first item she analyzed is whole milk. In the UK, she revealed, 2.27 liters cost £1.65, the equivalent to $1.99. However, in the US, the same amount of milk–a half gallon—costs $2.49.
“That’s 50 cents or 40p more for the exact same item,” Abigael said.
The mother compared the costs of different items like milk, apples, ground beef, and carrots, showcasing that they’re much cheaper in the UK
Then, she compared the prices of apples. As it turns out, keeping the doctor away is also cheaper in England. In the UK, “one red apple costs 25p, the equivalent to 30 cents.” In the US, however, a small apple costs 67 cents, while a large one costs 95 cents.
“67 cents is still double what it would be here in England, and 95 is triple.”
One red apple costs 25p (30 cents) in the UK. Meanwhile, in the US, a small apple costs 67 cents, while a large one costs 95 cents
The most surprising difference was linked with the next product she analyzed: ground beef. In the UK, 500 grams of ground beef costs £1.99 (the equivalent of $2.40), compared to $5.49 in the States. That translates into a difference of £2.56 or $3.10 for the same amount.
The difference became more significant with products like ground beef: $2.40 in the UK vs. $5.49 in the US for the same amount
Abigael later looked at the price of carrots. “One kilo of carrots is 50p, which would be 60 cents in the US if the prices were the same. But they’re absolutely not. 2.2 pounds (barely a kilo) cost $1.99. That’s $1.39 or £1.15 more in the US for the same product.”
“Obviously, it’s going to vary a little bit because the salary that people make out here is typically less than the salary people will make in the US, so that definitely plays a role. But for my family in particular, we went from being a two-income household because I was working full-time, to being a one-income household,” the nurse and vlogger said on the video.
“And my husband makes the same amount, so his money goes a lot further here.”
As for carrots, one kilo costs 50p (60 cents) in England, while 2.2 pounds (almost a kilo) costs $1.99 in the States
According to Indeed, the US average hourly wage is $29.81, whereas the median hourly rate for full-time employees in the UK is £15.14 ($18.26).
People didn’t take long to react to the clip, contributing with their personal experiences and suggesting other factors to take into consideration.
“Lived in the UK in 2017. I was shocked at how much cheaper it was. Restaurants seemed more expensive, though,” one user commented on the video.
“Also, keep in mind the UK has had laws like the prices act to help food subsidies and manage the cost of food being sold,” another one added.
A third one wrote, “Depending on where you live in the US, you may have to pay sales tax also. 7% sales tax on groceries in my state! Ugh….”
People in the comments shared their personal experiences and suggested other factors to take into consideration
