Woman Asks For Help After Noticing Bizarre Issue When Bending Over, Many Desperately Respond

Content creator Leah Ashlie recently found herself at the center of an unexpected health scare after sharing a video showing a watery fluid pouring from her nose whenever she bent forward.
The comments on the TikTok video were quickly flooded with warnings urging the creator to seek emergency medical attention, as many believed the unusual drainage resembled a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak.
One viewer commented, “That’s exactly what a CSF leak looked like to me,” while many others urged the creator not to ignore the unusual symptom, fearing it could be a sign of a serious medical condition.
To better understand why the video sparked so much alarm, Bored Panda spoke with medical experts, patients, and organizations dedicated to CSF leak awareness, who explained which warning signs should never be ignored.
Influencer Leah Ashlie sparked concern after a bizarre nose leak raised fears of a rare medical complication
Image credits: leahashlie
The clip quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and more than 15,000 comments as concerned viewers urged the creator to seek emergency medical attention.
Many feared the unusual drainage resembled a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak, a rare condition in which the protective fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord escapes through a tear in the surrounding membrane.
“Please go to the ER immediately,” one commenter urged, while another wrote, “I’m actually here to see if it was CSF.”
Image credits: leahashlie
Another viewer warned, “That’s exactly what a CSF leak looked like to me.”
The concern was heightened because Leah had recently documented her recovery from a septoplasty.
She had undergone the procedure to correct a severely crooked and collapsed nasal septum that had been affecting her breathing.
In videos uploaded to her account in June, Ashlie explained that the surgery was performed to correct a severely crooked and collapsed septum rather than for cosmetic reasons.
She also kept followers updated on her recovery, sharing that she experienced congestion, mild bruising, and temporary numbness.
The fears expressed by viewers also reflected the experience of Richard Taylor, a trustee of the CSF Leak Association in the UK who has personally lived with a cranial CSF leak.
Reflecting on his own symptoms, Taylor shared with Bored Panda, “Constant dripping from one nostril can prove to be a cranial CSF leak.”
Several far more common conditions can produce drainage that closely resembles a CSF leak
Image credits: brandiray91 / doctormyro
He added, “The fluid will disperse from the nose as soon as you tilt your head forward, and excess fluid will appear constantly.”
CSF is a clear, colorless fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, acting as a protective cushion while also delivering nutrients, removing waste, and regulating pressure within the skull.
When a tear develops in the protective membrane surrounding the brain or spinal cord, the fluid can escape. When it drains through the nose, doctors refer to it as CSF rhinorrhea.
Leah later reassured her followers in the comments, replying, “I’m fine guys.”
After visiting her doctor, she shared another update beneath the same video, writing, “Hey guys, doc says I’m fine.”
While the creator confirmed that her doctor had evaluated her and found no dangerous medical issue, she never revealed what was actually causing the clear drainage.
Although her update relieved many followers, the viral clip continued to spark discussion about why so many people immediately suspected a CSF leak, and whether a symptom like this should always be taken seriously.
Doctors say it’s important to understand that not all cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks are the same
Image credits: leakingbeauty7
Although many commenters suggested Leah’s symptoms pointed to a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak, medical experts caution that it’s impossible to diagnose the condition from a viral video alone.
Speaking to Bored Panda, Prof. Dr. Sinan, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Turkey, explained that while the clip understandably caught people’s attention, appearances alone cannot confirm whether someone is leaking cerebrospinal fluid.
“Simply looking at a video is not enough to tell whether the fluid is cerebrospinal fluid,” he said.
“Even experienced healthcare professionals cannot reliably make that distinction by appearance alone, which is why laboratory testing is often needed to confirm the diagnosis.”
Jodi Ettenberg, President of the Board of Directors of the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation, explained that there are two distinct types of CSF leak: cranial and spinal, each with different causes, symptoms, specialists, and treatments.
She explained that the symptoms seen in Leah’s viral video would be associated with a cranial CSF leak, where fluid escapes through a defect at the base of the skull and drains from the nose.
By contrast, spinal CSF leaks occur along the spine and typically do not cause fluid to leak from the nose or ears.
Several far more common conditions can produce drainage that closely resembles a CSF leak
Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Instead, patients often experience debilitating neurological symptoms including headaches that worsen when upright, nausea, neck pain, hearing changes, balance problems, brain fog, and light sensitivity.
Ettenberg said one of the biggest misconceptions circulating online “is that all CSF leaks present with CSF leaking from the nose or ears.”
“In reality, that finding is most associated with cranial CSF leak. Spinal CSF leak patients typically do not present with CSF drainage through the nose or ear, and instead present with neurological symptoms.”
She added that the absence of nasal drainage does not rule out a spinal CSF leak, which is one reason many patients experience lengthy delays before receiving the correct diagnosis.
Image credits: Charlss GonzHu/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, Dr. Sinan emphasized that several far more common conditions can produce drainage that looks almost identical to a CSF leak.
“Clear fluid can also come from the sinuses. For example, a sinus retention cyst can sometimes drain clear fluid that resembles a CSF leak. In other cases, normal sinus secretions may create the same appearance,” he explained.
Richard, who has personally lived with a cranial CSF leak, agreed that the appearance alone can easily mislead both patients and clinicians.
“Experience shows that you can go to doctors and they will not know if this is CSF fluid or general fluid,” he said.
Doctors say a cerebrospinal fluid leak is “rare” but should never be dismissed due to its potentially serious complications
Image credits: leahashlie
He explained that the diagnosis can only be confirmed through proper medical testing rather than visual observation alone.
For that reason, all three experts stressed that persistent clear nasal drainage should always be evaluated by a healthcare professional rather than relying on assumptions based on social media videos.
Although CSF leaks are considered uncommon, doctors stress they should never be dismissed because untreated leaks can leave the brain vulnerable to potentially serious complications.
According to Dr. Sinan, persistent clear drainage following nasal surgery or head trauma deserves medical evaluation, even though a true CSF leak remains an unusual complication after routine procedures such as septoplasty.
Image credits: leahashlie
“A CSF leak is not something we commonly see after nasal surgery,” he explained. “It is rare and is usually linked to more complex operations performed near the base of the skull.”
“During these procedures, the thin barrier between the brain and the nasal cavity can, in very uncommon cases, be damaged.”
The surgeon added that timing can also offer important clues.
“A small amount of clear discharge that occurs once or twice during the first week after surgery is usually very different from persistent leakage that continues for several weeks,” he said.
An untreated, persistent CSF leak can create a dangerous pathway for bacteria to directly reach the brain
Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
“If clear fluid continues for two, three or even four weeks, it should be investigated with nasal endoscopy and, where appropriate, imaging such as contrast-enhanced MRI to determine the cause.”
The CSF Leak Association echoed that advice, noting that while blood-stained watery drainage can be a normal part of healing after septoplasty, most patients will never experience a cerebrospinal fluid leak.
If symptoms continue beyond the expected recovery period, however, they should be evaluated promptly rather than dismissed.
If a CSF leak is suspected, the association explains that doctors can test the fluid for beta-2 transferrin or beta trace protein, markers that are highly specific to cerebrospinal fluid and help distinguish it from ordinary nasal secretions.
One of the biggest concerns is that a persistent tear can create a pathway for bacteria to reach the tissues surrounding the brain.
Image credits: Mart Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
According to Dr. Sinan, “If the leak continues or keeps coming back, it generally requires treatment because leaving it open increases the risk of infection.”
He added that the most serious complication physicians worry about is meningitis, an infection affecting the protective tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
“Although it is not a common outcome, it is a potentially serious complication, which is why persistent or recurring CSF leaks should always be medically assessed,” he said.
For Taylor, that warning became a reality as he explained that after undergoing surgery to repair a cranial CSF leak, the condition later returned, eventually leading to meningitis twice.
Although Leah later confirmed that her doctor had cleared her, she never explained what was causing the nasal drainage
Image credits: leahashlie
He recalled, “I had a new leak and contracted meningitis (twice), which nearly cost me my life. This shows how urgent it can be to verify and test if a CSF leak is in play, as it can cause critical conditions.”
The Spinal CSF Leak Foundation also emphasized that early recognition remains one of the biggest challenges surrounding CSF leaks.
According to the organization, many patients experience years of delays before receiving an accurate diagnosis because symptoms are frequently misunderstood or mistaken for other conditions.
The foundation noted that increasing awareness among both healthcare professionals and the public is essential to improving outcomes for people living with these conditions.
While Leah’s update reassured many of her followers, doctors say the viral discussion serves as a useful reminder that persistent symptoms should never be self-diagnosed through social media.
Image credits: Kaboompics/Pexels (not the actual photo)
According to Dr. Sinan, no single symptom can confirm a cerebrospinal fluid leak, but certain warning patterns should prompt people to seek medical assessment rather than waiting for the problem to resolve on its own.
“Persistent or recurring clear nasal drainage is more concerning than an occasional episode,” he explained.
“If the fluid also becomes more noticeable when bending forward or changing position, it may raise suspicion of a CSF leak. However, neither of these features is enough to make the diagnosis on its own.”
He added that some patients may also experience positional headaches, headaches that worsen when standing or sitting upright, but emphasized that these are not specific to a CSF leak and may not occur in every patient.
Cranial CSF leak survivor Richard Taylor urges people to trust their instincts if they believe something isn’t right
Image credits: The CSF Leak Association
If symptoms persist or recur, the surgeon said that further evaluation with nasal endoscopy and, where appropriate, imaging is essential to determine the underlying cause.
The CSF Leak Association also advises anyone who develops persistent watery drainage from one nostril, particularly after nasal surgery or head trauma, to seek medical assessment promptly rather than assuming it is part of the normal healing process.
Drawing on his own experience, Richard encouraged people to advocate for themselves if they believe something isn’t right.
“It is vitally important to urgently seek medical help,” he said. “Do not ever give up and always be firm in getting a full assessment from a specialist.”
Dr. Sinan also urged people not to rely on online comments or viral videos when making decisions about their health.
He shared, “Social media can be useful for raising awareness, but it should never be used to diagnose a medical condition. Short videos rarely provide enough information to understand what is happening, and different conditions can look very similar.”
He stressed that persistent clear watery drainage from one side of the nose should always be assessed by a healthcare professional.
Moreover, if the drainage is accompanied by severe headache, fever, neck stiffness, confusion, drowsiness, seizures, or any change in consciousness, Dr. Sinan emphasized that “emergency medical attention should be sought immediately, as these may be signs of a serious complication.”
Concerned viewers urged Leah to seek emergency medical care, fearing the unusual drainage could signal something serious
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