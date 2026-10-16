“Her Halloween Game Is Hardcore”: Woman Takes Halloween Commitment To Another Level, Ends Up In Handcuffs

The Dearborn Heights community in Michigan witnessed a bizarre caper on Wednesday, October 14, when a woman allegedly attempted to steal $600 worth of Halloween decorations from Home Depot.
The haul reportedly included two 12-foot skeletons packed in oversized cardboard boxes, which she dumped in nearby bushes, possibly planning to retrieve them later.
Fortunately for the retail giant, a local police drone captured the incident in real time, alerting officers who made an on-the-spot arrest.
The footage quickly went viral, with netizens turning the bizarre incident into a target of mockery.
“She’ll now get a free prisoner’s costume,” one person joked.
Woman caught in the act while attempting to make off with pricey Halloween decor
Halloween was a relatively small holiday in the United States in the early 2000s, but over the years, it has evolved into one of the country’s major celebrations, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).
A 2025 report by the organization found that US consumers poured a record $13.1 billion into spooky decorations, including carved pumpkins, artificial spiders, spiderwebs, and skeletons of all shapes and sizes.
A new report, meanwhile, suggests that spending in 2026 could rise even further, reaching $13.5 billion.
The Dearborn Heights woman, though, clearly had no intention of contributing to that figure.
The Dearborn Police Department’s drone captured her wearing a white T-shirt and shorts as she wheeled a shopping cart loaded with two boxes from Home Depot to a nearby parking lot, seemingly looking for a place to stash the items.
The aerial footage allowed officers to track her movements and apprehend her within minutes, preventing her from potentially getting away with the alleged theft.
Netizens were baffled that anyone would risk a criminal charge over Halloween decorations.
The woman faced mockery from social media users who had better ideas for what she could have stolen
“A power saw, a drill, a nice set of sockets and wrenches? All these items would benefit her in the future,” one X user said.
“She could have stolen something small but more expensive and sold it, then bought the skeletons,” another added.
A third suggested that she could not have known better because “her intelligence level is on par with her honesty.”
“Imagine having to explain to your family you’re in the clink because you made off with fake skeletons,” a fourth person joked.
Another user, meanwhile, gave her credit for her dedication to the holiday, writing, “Her Halloween game is hardcore.”
Others also weighed in on the use of drones for surveillance, raising questions about when such monitoring is justified.
Dearborn Heights residents believe drone surveillance is justified when it helps catch criminals
Fox 2 Detroit spoke with several people outside the Home Depot where the incident took place.
All those interviewed expressed support for the police’s actions.
“Taking stuff and getting caught, that’s their problem. They shouldn’t have done it,” one resident said, adding, “I’ve seen it before, and they captured some guys hurting clitters at the Rouge there. So I like it.”
“They shouldn’t have done anything stupid. I’m really for that,” another resident echoed.
“I think they got something right there.”
Halloween is considered a challenging time for law enforcement, with concerns about both petty offenses and more serious crimes.
The opportunity to wear masks and behave erratically under the guise of celebrating the holiday often gives some offenders cover for burglary, vandalism, and other unlawful activities.
A criminology professor and a forensic psychologist weighed in on the rise in crime during trick-or-treat hours
James Alan Fox, a professor of criminology, who has published 18 books and dozens of journal and magazine articles on topics including mass m**der, serial m**der, youth crime, workplace and campus violence, and capital punishment, highlighted the trend in an article for The Boston Globe.
“The violent crime count on October 31 is about 50 percent higher than on any other date during the year, and twice the daily average,” he wrote.
“The most popular hours for gathering Snickers and Junior Mints around the neighborhood are apparently also the prime time for violent crime,” he added.
Forensic psychologist Barbara Kirwin offered a psychological perspective on the trend, explaining how Halloween can create an environment in which people feel more comfortable acting on their darker impulses.
“Halloween is a celebration of the dark side — a time when we expect and almost accept petty crimes and mischievous acting out,” she explained.
“Mostly, it acts as a pressure valve that allows repressed people to release some of their pent-up anger and hostility,” she added.
“Funniest thing I’ve seen in a while,” a netizen said about the alleged Halloween theft
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