Mystery Woman At Center Of Lily Allen And David Harbour Cheating Rumors Revealed

The woman at the center of Lily Allen and David Harbour’s sensational separation is said to be the 34-year-old single mother by the name of Natalie Tippett.
This revelation follows days after the internet agonized over whether or not Harbour should be cancelled over his infidelity.
The development leading to this conversation entailed an interview, in which Allen claimed that Harbour had still not come clean about his infidelities.
Lily Allen claimed previously that she struggled with self-doubt due to not having all the answers
Image credits: dkharbour
“So there’s a certain amount of, like, joining dots.
When you are not given answers, your brain is full of lots of questions,” Allen told celeb commentator Alex Bilmes, referring to the lack of information in marriage.
Image credits: natalie_tippett
“I also think that what was going on in my life was really confusing, because I didn’t actually know what was going on in my life. I wasn’t sure what was real, and what was in my head,” she said of the psychological turmoil she experienced.
But on October 12, one of the things she doubted herself over took on a very real form and manifested itself as Natalie Tippett.
Image credits: dkharbour
Tippett gave an interview to the Daily Mail and told them that yes, she had heard the song Madeleine, which Lily Allen had written, firstly; about her, and secondly; used the texts she (Tippett) had sent to Allen’s now-estranged husband, David Harbour.
Image credits: dkharbour
“But I have a family and things to protect. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on.” “It’s a little bit scary for me.”
Tippett says she knows that Allen took her messages to Harbour and turned them into a song
Image credits: natalie_tippett
Tippett and Harbour met in 2021 on the set of the Netflix production We Have A Ghost. While Harbour played the role of Ernest, Tippett worked in the costume department.
The affair escalated to the point that Harbour flew her down to his Atlanta residence without Allen’s knowledge.
Allen discovered the affair when she saw Tippett’s texts on Harbour’s phone, and it was these very words that she applied to her new album, West End Girl, specifically the track Madeline.
When questioned about it, Tippett said, “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about it at the moment.”
Social media is laughing at Tippett outing herself, then saying she is scared
Image credits: natalie_tippett
Social media absorbed this revelation with a fair degree of cynicism.
“Lmao girl if it’s so scary why are you running to the media to tell everyone it was you???” asked one commentator. “Also, Harbour’s type seems to be interestingly faced women.”
“She realizes no one said she had to go public and she should have protected her kid before having an affair. She seems like a winner, they deserve each other,” remarked another
Allen is broadly known to have broken the rules of her first marriage to Sam Cooper
The admission in question was made in the year that the marriage ended on her Instagram.
“I slept with female [entertainers] when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore,” she claimed.
“The [Daily]Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow ‘cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make it sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’!” Bored Panda reported on October 22.
Her indiscretions cost her dearly
Image credits: dkharbour
Then later, she walked back her admission claiming that she did not see it as cheating.
“Because it was a woman, I felt like it wasn’t cheating. I was bonkers,” she told Jonathan Ross in 2018.
The indiscretion would cost her dearly: “I lost my marriage, I lost my house, I lost my mind. I literally had to hit rock bottom and build myself back up,” she recalled.
The internet is not siding with Lily Allen
Follow Us