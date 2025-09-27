TikToker Realizes She Signed Up For Gay Running Club And Goes Viral For Her Reaction

Whether it’s fitness, a challenge, simple fun, or a sense of accomplishment, joining a marathon can be an impactful experience. And some, like tiktoker Ruwi, just want to survive it.
But when she signed up for a running group to kickstart her training, she got a little more than she bargained for. She quickly realized this wasn’t your average community.
It was made up entirely of gay men.
Rather than turning around, Ruwi laced up her shoes and shared the story on social media, going viral with 1.7 million views in the process, and having way more fun than she was expecting.
“See? Always pick the bears,” a viewer joked.
A woman went viral after sharing how she unexpectedly ended up going to a marathon with a group full of gay men
Looking to train for a half-marathon, Ruwi found what seemed like a perfect running group online. She signed up, showed up in good spirits, but quickly realized something was off.
Observing her surroundings, she noticed a group of men stretching and warming up, but no one else. Neither women, nor beginners were anywhere to be seen. Just very fit, very prepared guys.
That’s when it clicked.
“I accidentally joined a gay running group,” she said in the clip. More than that, it was a team of elite runners, part of the London-based branch of “Gayns,” a club geared toward exceptionally athletic gay men.
At that point, Ruwi knew she would have to step up to the challenge if she wanted to keep up at all.
The group is known as “Gayns,” an elite community of extremely fit runners
Despite Ruwi’s best efforts, it quickly became clear that keeping up with the group was nearly impossible.
The pace was relentless and the runners were well-seasoned. What was meant to be her first step into half-marathon training soon turned into a crash course in elite fitness.
“I warmed up with them, and then we started running. I lasted for five seconds,” she laughed in the video. “They’re professionals.”
Still, despite the physical discomfort and the intensity of the group, Ruwi said the men couldn’t have been more welcoming.
“They were lovely. It was uncomfortable physically, but emotionally, they made me feel so welcome.”
Far from rejecting her, the group accepted Ruwi with open arms, waiting for her a the finish line for a wholesome group photo
After her video blew up, members of Gayns reached out to her with wholesome messages.
“We were wondering what had happened to you! Thank you for coming!”
“Love you for coming and still running!”
Ruwi also shared a joyful group photo, showing her beaming in the middle of a crowd of smiling club members. While she may have failed to keep up, viewers believe she ended up gaining something even better.
“Sis, you have met friends for life,” a viewer wrote.
“They still let you in? How nice!” another added.
Others took the chance to share similar experiences in spaces reserved for gay men.
“In the 70’s we used to go to gay dance clubs after work so we could dance and not get hit on by drunk guys,” a reader shared.
“Until you’ve played in a gay volleyball tournament, you’ve really never experienced a good time,” another added.
Looking to capitalize on the momentum of her viral video, Ruwi is now considering organizing her own marathon group
In a follow-up video, Ruwi addressed the explosion of attention she’d received.
“Oh my gosh. 1.7 million views? Cut the cameras!” she joked in disbelief. “I can’t even go to my local shop. There’s fans everywhere!”
While the fame caught her off guard, it also made her think about what comes next. People were asking if she’d be returning to the Gayns group, or if she’d start running regularly, which lit a lightbulb in her head.
She’s considering launching a running group of her own.
“Guys, let’s give it a cheer. I’m gonna start my own club,” she announced. “All beginners are welcome. And by beginner, I mean you’ve never run a day in your life.”
At just 19 years old, Ruwi now finds herself at the center of a wholesome internet moment, and possibly the founder of a new running community.
“You want friends? You can come. If you’re a girl? You can come!”
Viewers congratulated Ruwi for still running with the men
