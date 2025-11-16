“I Make Interventions To Make People Smile”: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

by

Street art is a form of self-expression that needs nothing more than a public place to be seen and appreciated by many. Unrestrained by the limitations of time and space, it can emerge anywhere at any moment to please the eyes of passersby.

Let us introduce you to Frank de Ruwe, an Amsterdam-based street artist who goes by the name “Frankey”. He is known for his humorous and subtle take on public spaces, demonstrating that creativity knows no bounds. From Darth Vader fishing in a canal to a street pole turned into a sword, Frank’s creations can appear in unexpected locations to surprise people every week!

More info: Instagram | frankey.com

#1

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#2

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#3

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#4

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#5

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#6

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#7

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#8

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#9

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#10

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#11

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#12

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#13

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#14

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#15

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#16

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#17

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#18

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#19

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#20

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#21

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#22

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#23

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#24

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#25

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#26

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#27

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#28

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#29

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

#30

&#8220;I Make Interventions To Make People Smile&#8221;: 30 Clever Interpretations Of Public Spaces Through Street Art By Frankey

Image source: streetartfrankey

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Recreates Photo With His Dog 15 Years Later To Say Goodbye
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Girl Scouts Set Up Their Stall Outside A Weed Dispensary In Chicago, Sell Several Hundred Boxes
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Painfully Honest Posts From People Who Are Laughing Through Their Pain
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Thinks She’s Met A Perfect Man Until She Visits His Home
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025
I Did This Wandering Straight Pour Using A Finger-Food Tray
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Realistic Tattooed Paintings Of This Artist Will Impress You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.