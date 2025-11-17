50 Parents Whose Sense Of Humor Is Probably Better Than Their Kids’ (New Pics)

You’d think that parent humor is all about dad jokes and outdated references that are only there for the specific purpose of making you look bad in front of your cool friends. Well, there’s much more than that.

There are genuinely funny parents out there—even the ones with all the literal puns—and the internet has become a bit of a channel for them to surface. We’ve scoped out the best of the best of them to compile this neat little (not really) listicle for your entertainment to prove just how hilarious moms and dads can actually be.

#1 My Parents Sent Me This From Their Retirement Community Today

Image source: Ace497

#2 Genius

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#3 My Dad Recently Got A 3D Printer And Made A Stool Sample For His Doctor

Image source: reddit.com

#4 My Dad Asked Me If I Wanted An Egg Sandwich. I’m Not Even Mad, This Is Genius

Image source: SamManiac1998

#5 My Parents Just Got Internet, And My Dad Is Already Showing Videos To The Neighbors

Image source: ezeconte

#6 My Mom Makes Pottery Masks As A Hobby, And My Dad Is Going Quarantine Crazy. This Is The Result

Image source: Sirhcnihc

#7 My Parents Wouldn’t Let Me In. Something About “Not Being On This List”

Image source: AZGraybill12

#8 My Mom Missed A Group Photo, So She Offered To Photoshop Herself In

Image source: milkyboi1

#9 I Jokingly Sent My Mom A Cutout Of Myself While I’m Studying Abroad. She Seems To Be Entertaining Herself With It

Image source: EverythingFerns

#10 Mom Told Me The Rooster Was After Her Today. I Had To Check Security Cameras To Verify

Image source: gypsypanthr

#11 In My Mom’s Bathroom

Image source: Tallnate68

#12 Parents Waiting For The Bus On The Last Day Of School

Image source: amore6

#13 Parents Gave Me A Gift For College Today, Which Was All The Money That My Mom Found In My Pockets When Doing My Laundry

Image source: austronomer99

#14 My Mom Keeps Getting Homeowner Association’s Letters About Leaves In Her Yard. This Is Her Response

“Roses are red
Leaves they fall
I rake mine
How about ya’ll?

My leaves are bagged!
They’re at the dump!
Yet I keep getting letters
From some chump.

This poor fellow
Must need employment,
Or he’s sick in the head
Harassing brings him enjoyment.

If that is the case,
Then he has my pity.
Perhaps he should move
To a far-off city.

Or better still
Go to outer space
Sending his letters
All over the place!

With my HOA dues
To pay for this decree,
“The entire cosmos
Shall be completely leaf-free!”

But our leaf hero
Is sadly an a**
For my trees are bare
And my lawn is just grass.”

Image source: Skytrip

#15 My Dad Had Eye Surgery, And My Mom Asked Where He Wanted To Go For Lunch After. So Here We Are

Image source: McWitt

#16 Dad Bought Mom A New Mask

Image source: jeanlagrande

#17 Parents Got Snowed In At The Lake House. Mom Sent Me This And Said: “Your Father And His Friend Are Out Of Control”

Image source: jaxonya

#18 My Dad Was Gonna Go For A Run. He Laid Down To Stretch His Back, And I Found Him Asleep 30 Minutes Later

Image source: brentf2000

#19 My Mom Has This Hanging Above The Dryer In Her Laundry Room

Image source: Sn34kyMofo

#20 This Is What True Love Looks Like. My Mom Taking A Picture Of My Dad Acting Like He’s Stuck In The Dryer

Image source: sassafras711

#21 I Dropped In On My Kids’ Zoom Classes. This Was A Payback For All The Interruptions To My Work Calls

Image source: esmithiii

#22 My Dad Just Posted This Photo With The Caption “Spring Is In The Air”

Image source: Ginger510

#23 I’m 24 And Still Live With My Parents. This Is What I Got For Christmas

Image source: cheetahkk

#24 I Removed The Plastic Wrap From The Family’s TV Remote, And This Was My Mother’s Response The Next Day

Image source: Nymesiss

#25 He Was Just Messing Around. He Likes Him A Lot

Image source: allison_barron

#26 I Came Home And Found This. I Love My Mom

Image source: RulloDiCanguri

#27 Someone Stole My Mom’s Zucchini From The Community Garden

Image source: Toxicologie

#28 My Dad Gives All The Kids $100 Dollars Every Year In A Weird Way And This Year He Went All In

Image source: elenarehberg

#29 My Daughter Turned 18 On Halloween, So I Carved Her The Scariest Pumpkin In Honor Of It

Image source: Fun_Recording_4935

#30 After Helping With A Project, My Dad Accidentally Took My Husband’s Drill Bit Home In His Pocket. We Asked Him To Just Put It Somewhere Safe Until The Next Time We Meet And He Obliged

Image source: LovelySweet1789

#31 My Dad Wanted To Take A Nice Picture With A Waterfall In Yosemite

Image source: matteocrayo

#32 Told My Dad His Toast Could Only Be One Page

Image source: emmanicole23

#33 Proud Parents

Image source: JesseSuave

#34 My Dad Said People At Work Wouldn’t Stop Using His Personal Cup, So This Was His Solution

Image source: gavynray123

#35 You Know Your Pops Is Committed To Dad Jokes When He Stops In The Middle Of A Six-Hour Drive In Wyoming Just To Take This Picture

Image source: Mechanicalmama

#36 My Mom Washed My Snuggie And Hung It Up In My Room I Almost Had A Heart Attack

Image source: reddit.com

#37 My Dad’s Garage Organization

Image source: superoriginaoi

#38 I Asked My 17-Year-Old Son What He Wanted To Eat For Breakfast

Image source: Expwar

#39 My Parents Have Contractors Doing A Long-Term Project, So My Mom Decided To Make It Festive

Image source: ezquir3

#40 My Mom Got Me Custom-Made M&M’s

Image source: Luke2669

#41 I Made Fun Of My Mom Because She Didn’t Know Tomatoes Were Fruit. She Made Me Fruit Salad For Dessert

Image source: Drunk_Soberman

#42 My Dad Said He Found Some Cute Baby Pictures Of Me And Handed Me These

Image source: dannydevito_promgirl

#43 Where Can I Get These?

Image source: laxingada

#44 My Wife And I Went To Disney World. Also, The Kids Came

Image source: checkmarshall

#45 My Mom Has A Picture Of My Dad In Her Wallet Like This

Image source: cuck_shed_lord_69

#46 I Got A Text From Mum Saying: “Your Dinner For Tonight Is In The Fridge.” This Is My Dinner

Image source: BenRaam

#47 My Dad Thinks He’s Funny

Image source: Operator141

#48 My 87-Year-Old Dad Came To Help. Instead Of Finding Him Working I Found This And Not Him

Image source: notmyfaultooops

#49 That Is The Most Horrifying Thing I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: TashP351

#50 My Mother Just Told Everyone: “This Is The Vegan Option”

Image source: Obecalp1mg

