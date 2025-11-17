With My Sister, We Create Wearable Art From Polymer Clay (13 Pics)

Working with my sister has been the best of my adventures! We are from Portugal and we both share a great passion for Art (we are self-taught artists) and a talent for sculpting with polymer clay and painting (with acrylics), so we decided to start working together and create one-of-a-kind pieces of wearable art.

Nature is the greatest artist in itself and we’ve always had this admiration for every amazing creature and plant we can find. Inevitably, Nature has been our main source of inspiration for our creations. The idea of magic turns everything even better. So we love to add that whimsical touch to every piece, even to the darker-themed ones.

We truly love what we do and put our heart into every single creation as if they were for ourselves.

You can find our small business “Handmade by Kimera” online on Etsy, feel free to take a look.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

Image source: HandmadeByKimera

