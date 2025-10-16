Holocaust Survivor Ruth Posner And Husband Send Email To Friends After Taking Their Own Lives

Renowned Holocaust survivor and Polish-British actress Ruth Posner and her husband Michael Posner passed away at an assisted-s***ide clinic in Switzerland.
The couple, both in their late 90s, chose to end their lives together on September 23, leaving behind an emotional message for their family and friends.
“As a hospice CNA, I see all types of end of life scenarios and most are not pretty. It was brave of them to make this decision – no judgment from me,” shared one healthcare worker online.
Trigger Warning: This article discusses assisted end-of-life decisions and may be emotionally distressing. Readers are advised to proceed with caution.
Ruth escaped Poland as a child with her aunt and spent three years on the run before eventually settling in the United Kingdom at the age of 16.
There, she built a successful career as an actress, dancer, author, and educator. She was also a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in London.
She was also awarded the British Empire Medal, an extremely prestigious award given to civilians recognized by the crown for their contributions to society.
Ruth met her husband, Michael, a chemist, in the late 1940s, and the two married in 1950.
Together, they voluntarily chose to end their lives at the Pegasos Clinic near Basel, Switzerland.
According to family and friends, neither Ruth nor Michael was suffering from any mental health–related condition and were described as “both mentally healthy,” as reported by The Jewish Chronicle.
Shortly after their passing, loved ones received an email from the late couple, informing them that they had “shuffled off this mortal coil.”
The phrase was a nod to the 96-year-old’s time with the Royal Shakespeare Company, taken from the play Hamlet.
The email, first obtained by The Times, emphasized Ruth and her 97-year-old husband’s “mutual” decision and included an apology for “not having mentioned it” earlier.
“The decision was mutual and without any outside pressure. We had lived a long life and together for almost 75 years. There came a point when failing senses of sight and hearing and lack of energy was not living but existing that no care would improve.”
The couple also reflected on their time together and the loss of their only child, Jeremy, who passed away in 1998 after struggling with substance dependence.
“We had an interesting and varied life and except for the sorrow of losing Jeremy, our son.”
The late 96-year-old was a respected and accomplished actress, dancer, published author, and educator
They concluded their message with, “We enjoyed our time together, we tried not to regret the past, live in the present and not to expect too much from the future. Much love Ruth & Mike.”
Reportedly, the Bits and Pieces of My Life author and her husband were not terminally ill and had not received a medical certificate declaring that they had less than six months to live.
Since such a certificate is required by many assisted-s***ide clinics, the couple chose the non-profit organization Pegasos Clinic, which permits participation even without it.
Assisted s***ide, also known as physician-assisted s***ide (PAS), has been legal in Switzerland since 1942 under Article 115 of the Swiss Criminal Code.
In this process, individuals administer prescribed medication themselves to peacefully end their lives, under medical supervision.
Many friends and organizations expressed their condolences upon learning of the Posners’ passing.
“The decision was mutual and without any outside pressure,” expressed Ruth and Michael in their final message
Playwright Sonja Linden, who had been a close friend of the couple for over 30 years, was one of the recipients of the email.
Speaking to PA news agency, Sonja shared that Mrs. Posner had “increasingly” begun to complain about their quality of life.
Over the past year, during her visits, Ruth would often express, “We’ve had enough. We’re ready to go. We don’t want to just exist. And that’s what we’re doing, we’re just existing at the moment.”
Later, the playwright told The Times, “This was a decision they made together some time ago that they wanted to d** together. They made an arrangement to go to Switzerland a year ago. We did not know they had actually gone until we received the email, which is sad as we wanted to say goodbye.”
“They had such a lovely flat packed with art and books and I can’t imagine them not being there.”
Family, friends, and several institutions paid tribute to the Posners and expressed grief over their loss
The Holocaust Educational Trust honored Ruth, describing her as “an extraordinary woman.”
The trust’s chief executive Karen Pollock said in a statement that Ruth “made it her mission” to educate young people about “her experiences” during those dark times and how she persevered through it all.
“She hoped that the leaders of tomorrow would learn the lessons of the past. Ruth was one of a kind. Full of charisma and warmth, she left an impression on everyone she met. We will miss her.”
Meanwhile, the Campaign Against Antisemitism highlighted her influence in “educating future generations and never shying away from taking part in the fight against antisemitism.”
“It should be ok to end your life in a non violent manner if you choose. How wonderful that they will never have to know life without each other,” wrote one social media user.
“I think this is very compassionate and humane. Let humans decide when they’ve had enough pain and suffering,” echoed netizens
