Wisconsin’s Prison Butterfly Program Is Helping Save Monarch Butterflies, All With 20 Inmates

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Inside the walls of Wisconsin’s Redgranite Correctional Institution, an unexpected conservation movement has taken flight over the last two years. Through the ‘Refuge for Growth, Change and Inspiration’ initiative, inmates are raising threatened monarch butterflies, turning their time behind bars into crucial support for the insects’ long journey to Mexico.

Here is how a prison project is giving a declining species a fighting chance:

How an activity for non-athletic inmates grew into a major prison butterfly program

Wisconsin’s Prison Butterfly Program Is Helping Save Monarch Butterflies, All With 20 Inmates

Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Organizer Carrie Jahnke launched the program in 2025 after seeking a meaningful activity for inmates unable to participate in recreational sports. What began with just 60 caterpillars has rapidly expanded into a custom-built facility inside the prison grounds. Today, about 20 participants work in team shifts throughout the summer months (June to September) to care for the delicate insects, proving that meaningful community impact can happen from anywhere.

Wisconsin’s Prison Butterfly Program Is Helping Save Monarch Butterflies, All With 20 Inmates

Wisconsin’s Prison Butterfly Program Is Helping Save Monarch Butterflies, All With 20 Inmates

Skyler Ewing/Pexels

From feeding caterpillars to tagging adults: residents handle every stage of butterfly research

Wisconsin’s Prison Butterfly Program Is Helping Save Monarch Butterflies, All With 20 Inmates

Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Partnering with Monarch Watch and the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, participants handle every stage of the butterflies’ early life cycle. Daily responsibilities go far beyond basic feeding; inmates harvest fresh milkweed, record egg data, monitor chrysalis development, and carefully tag adult monarchs. This hands-on work provides researchers with critical tracking data while offering inmates practical education in horticulture and pollinator ecology.

Wisconsin’s Prison Butterfly Program Is Helping Save Monarch Butterflies, All With 20 Inmates

Ricardo Olvera/Pexels

Participants release restored butterflies into the wild, finding new purpose in conservation

Wisconsin’s Prison Butterfly Program Is Helping Save Monarch Butterflies, All With 20 Inmates

Raymond Eichelberger/Pexels

The initiative extends well past the facility’s lepidopterum, as prison landscapers have planted specialized, monarch-friendly flower beds across the grounds to nourish the newly emerged butterflies. After resting for two to three days to build strength, the monarchs are released into the wild. For the men involved, nursing these fragile creatures toward their journey south offers a powerful sense of purpose and a tangible way to give back to the environment.

Wisconsin’s Prison Butterfly Program Is Helping Save Monarch Butterflies, All With 20 Inmates

Belinda Schindler/Pexels

Making a big impact from the inside: how monarch conservation restores hope and purpose

Wisconsin’s Prison Butterfly Program Is Helping Save Monarch Butterflies, All With 20 Inmates

Vanessa Pozos/Pexels

For participants like Nathan Lecker, the connection is deeply personal. He joined because he warmly remembered raising caterpillars with his family as a child. As he shared with the media team at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, “I enjoy being part of this program and being able to give back to the community,” Lecker said. “We can make a big impact from the inside”, he added.

As these delicate wings lift off toward Mexico, they carry a powerful message of hope, proving that both nature and people can heal when given the chance to grow.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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