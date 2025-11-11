The Idea Of Climbing The ‘Peak Of Shanghai’ Was In My Head For A Long Time, So I Finally Did It

I guess as any human being I have this simple need of adventure. Going to unknown and testing my own limits. It’s simple for me — it doesn’t matter if it’s the tallest building in the city, what matters is the building’s (or structure’s) complexity and beauty.
I do it because of a pure joy that it gives to me and because it’s the cheapest way to get a solid dose of adrenaline. In a big city such as Shanghai, it’s hard to find a sacred place where you can just relax. For me, it’s a rooftop. It’s the only place where I can clear my mind. So let’s explore Shanghai from the angle you’ve never known before! The idea of that was laying in my head for a long time.
Thanks to my friend – @k3rkis, for capturing the process. The hardest task was how to pull myself on the top and sit on it.
More info: Instagram
Follow Us