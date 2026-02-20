Winter Olympics Host Forced To Resign After Commentary Sparked Outrage

The 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics have been marked by multiple controversies since the Games began on February 6, and now the resignation of Italian state broadcaster RAI’s head of sports, Paolo Petrecca, has become the latest flashpoint.
What was meant to be routine commentary at the high-profile event instead triggered a fierce backlash, and even a protest by fellow journalists, following a series of widely criticized blunders during his coverage that many said “embarrassed” the host nation.
His departure quickly sparked a wave of humorous reactions, with netizens writing, “When your Olympic commentary is so disastrous it causes a national strike, resigning is the only option!”
The Winter Olympics have recently been rocked by a commentary scandal and journalist protest that ultimately forced Paolo Petrecca to resign
Image credits: ANSA/FABIO CIMAGLIA
Reportedly, Petrecca was named lead commentator as a last-minute replacement shortly before the Milano-Cortina 2026 opening ceremony on February 6, replacing Auro Bulbarelli, the original choice for the role.
Critics and journalists pointed out that Paolo, who was appointed director of Rai Sport in 2025, appeared to have taken on the assignment without sufficient preparation for an event of such magnitude.
His error-filled commentary began when he opened the broadcast by welcoming 9.2 million viewers to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome rather than Milan’s San Siro stadium, where the ceremony was actually held.
Image credits: Getty/Peter Kneffel/POOL
In another blunder, when cameras focused on Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, he mistakenly announced the arrival of American singer Mariah Carey, who was scheduled to headline the opening ceremony.
Later, when cameras showed Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Petrecca identified the woman beside him as “his daughter,” Laura Mattarella.
In reality, it was Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
During the opening ceremony, Paolo mistakenly referred to an actress from his own country as Mariah Carey and even failed to recognize Italian athletes
Image credits: Getty/Elsa
He also failed to recognize world champion Italian volleyball players during the torch relay, including men’s captain Simone Giannelli, as well as most of the female athletes.
Petrecca, who is reportedly close to the Brothers of Italy party led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, further drew criticism during the parade of athletes, where he made several culturally insensitive and stereotypical remarks.
He commented that Spanish athletes were “always very hot” and suggested that many Chinese athletes “naturally…have phones in their hands.”
Image credits: Silviw7
He also described certain African performances as “voodoo rites.”
Reacting to the commentary controversy, one netizen wrote, “This chap sounds too incompetent.”
Another said, “Italian Style!! ha! Love the sheer number of Mess ups he made!”
“Unfortunately he is unfit for the position. Everybody knew it, including the journalists currently employed by Rai Television…” commented a third.
Image credits: Getty/Peter Kneffel/POOL
“I can confirm he really committed so many blunders that it was embarrassing to watch,” another added.
Following a series of errors, the RAI Sports journalists’ union, Usigrai, denounced the performance on February 9 as a “serious blow” to the broadcaster’s image and initiated a byline strike, withholding journalists’ names from all Olympic coverage.
“One less clown! But it will take years to clean up Italy after the damage he caused!” fumed one netizen
According to media reports, several members of the union also announced a three-day strike to begin after the Games concluded on Sunday, February 22.
In a statement, the union said, “We have all been embarrassed, no one excluded, and through no fault of our own.”
“It is time to make our voices heard because we are facing the worst-ever figure of RaiSport in one of the most eagerly awaited events ever.”
Image credits: paolopetrecca_
Image credits: AIWorkflowGuide
Addressing the controversy, Stefano Graziano, a lawmaker from the opposition Democratic Party and a member of the RAI oversight committee, said in a public statement, “Petrecca is the emblem of ‘Telemeloni’ and of the way the government has favored political allegiance over merit.”
“This approach has ultimately weakened the authority of RAI’s journalism and, more broadly, of the entire system.”
Amid the heated controversy, RAI formally announced Petrecca’s resignation on February 19.
The Italian state broadcaster RAI’s head of sports handed in his resignation, as officially confirmed by the network
Image credits: Getty/Sarah Stier
Image credits: LaPresse_news
He was subsequently barred from covering the closing ceremony, with Auro Bulbarelli, whom Petrecca had originally replaced, reinstated to lead the commentary on February 22.
Reacting to the resignation, some netizens expressed sympathy.
One user wrote, “Honestly, I feel a bit for him, pressure during a global event must be insane… Live TV is tough and mistakes happen, but losing your job over a misidentification feels harsh to me.”
Image credits: Getty/VCG
A second questioned, “This shows how unforgiving live broadcasting has become. Do you think today’s media culture allows any room for human error anymore?”
“Wow… that’s a pretty brutal consequence for one on-air mistake. Do you think stepping down was really necessary,” wrote a third, while others echoed similar sentiments, saying, “A resignation seems extreme for a slip like this.”
“Paola Petrecca’s resignation today marks the end of a wild two-week saga for the Italian state broadcaster,” wrote one social media user
Image credits: Mkparmar131
Image credits: Silviw7
Image credits: FrakkJason47117
Image credits: edidiife
Image credits: GrowSoulNow
Image credits: ernestogarcia2_
Image credits: Seandmn
Image credits: baxendale_laura
Image credits: PaConnor2018
Image credits: Brutal_Realist_
Image credits: hum_beparwaah
Image credits: ImtayyabII
Image credits: FinelyBrewed
Image credits: OscarBianchi22
Image credits: Mkparmar131
Follow Us