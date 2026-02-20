“Most Intimidating Ski Helmet”: 38 Winter Olympics Moments That Went Into History

The Winter Olympics are the subject of sports headlines at the moment. And as we reach the final stretch of this 16-day affair, we look back on some of the most photogenic moments in its history.
Here are some we’ve collected from the different corners of the internet. You will see many images from recent years, and perhaps a couple from decades ago. These images show that it is also quite a sporting event.
#1 The Ukrainian Lugers Show Their Solidarity With Vladyslav Heraskevych
Image source: PiggySVW
#2 It Doesn’t Get Much More Atmospheric Than This
Image source: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
#3 Never Forget That Australia’s First Ever Winter Olympics Gold Was Won Because The Guy Was Coming Dead Last And Everyone In Front Of Him Fell Over
Image source: j0be
For most athletes, participating in the Olympics is the pinnacle of their careers, and taking home the gold is a feat they will proudly attach to themselves for the rest of their lives. Proper preparation is key, and it starts with what they eat.
During the ongoing Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, the main dining hall served 3,400 meals per day across six food stations. It involved preparing 3,000 eggs and around 450 kilograms of pasta.
#4 Most Intimidating Ski Helmet… Italy’s Federica Brignone
Image source: Fun_Elderberry2993
#5 Valentino Guseli Rocks My Friend’s Custom Made Boards At The Olympics!
Every time I see Valentino take off and spot that minimalistic Zen Snowboards logo, my heart beats a little bit faster!
To see Valentino take on all these other riders on their multi-million dollar brand boards, on a board made personally by my friend Reto from locally sourced materials, in a tiny workshop in my hometown inhabited by barely 7000 souls, gives me a feeling of hometown pride I have never felt before. It’s a real David vs. Goliath story, and I’m loving every second of it, especially since I ride a Zen myself and know what a beast of a board it is.
Image source: supk1ds
#6 Team Mongolias Winter Olympics Outfits
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
If you could guess how many calories these athletes consume daily, what would be your number? The figures may surprise you.
Olympic great Michael Phelps consumed approximately 10,000 calories a day during his gold-medal run at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
#7 Olympic Freestyle Skier Mac Forehand Practices The Switch Triple Cork 1980 Mute Grab
Image source: nbcnews
#8 The Athletes Of The First Winter Olympics In 1924
Image source: imgur.com
#9 This Is Mykhailo Heraskevych – Father And Coach Of Vladyslav Heraskevych Reacting After The International Olympic Committee
IOC Disqualified his son from the 2026 Winter Olympics. Vladyslav was disqualified before his first Olympic run for wearing a ‘helmet of memory’, honouring the Ukrainian athletes killed because of Russia’s full-scale invasion. ‘There are things more important than medals. I stood up for what I believe in,’ Vladyslav said after the IOC disqualification.
Image source: Ukraine.ua, DWS News
Most people see the glamor and glory in being an Olympic athlete and medalist. What many may not be aware of are the downsides that take a toll on their mental health.
According to a 2020 study, many elite athletes experience burnout, anxiety, and depression once all the buzz calms down. Those at the tail end of their competitive careers may also feel a loss of identity as they contemplate retirement.
#10 Olena Smaha “Remembering Is Not A Violation”
Image source: nekoo89
#11 Claudia Pechstein (49yo German) Celebrating Finishing 9th On The Mass Start On Her 8th Winter Olympics
With mock medals representing her previous successes. Her first Olympic games were in 1992, her first title in 1994.
Image source: -RAMBI-
#12 I Love The France Fan’s Hats At Biathlon
Image source: OlympicFan2010
Those forced to cut their career short due to injury carry a much heavier burden. This was the case of Team USA rower Kate Knifton, who suffered a spine injury in 2022 that nearly ended her career.
“Your body has a reaction from doing all this training and then suddenly doing nothing at all. I’m now more aware of having things in place for myself for one day [in the future] when I’m not rowing,” Knifton said.
#13 Klaebo Takes Gold In The Men’s 10km Skiathlon – His Third One In Milano-Cortina Olympics 2026
That marks Klaebo’s 8th gold medal win, with 3 more events to go.
Through all Winter Olympics, three people are currently tied in number one position, as the holders of the most gold medals. Norwegian athletes Bjorn Daehlie, Marit Bjorgen and Ole Einar Bjorndalen have ever won eight golds across their careers at the Winter Olympics.
Image source: appalachian_hatachi
#14 When Did We Decide Sledding Needs A Teammate?
Image source: No-Atmosphere-5885
#15 Love This More Chill Olympics Ice Hockey
Image source: sciencep1e
Knifton says there has been a shift in terms of mental health discussions within her team, noting that everyone has become more open and vocal about their experiences.
“People are open about seeing a therapist outside of practice. If someone has to take some time away from the sport, everyone is very understanding of that,” Knifton said.
#16 Victory Pose With The Flag
Image source: Due-Impression8466
#17 16 Years Since Georgian Luger’s Passed Away, Nodar Kumaritashvili
16 years ago, on February 2010, in during the Vancouver Olympics, Kumaritashvili passed away during training after losing control of his luge and hitting a steel pillar.
Image source: Sarmale_and_pickles
#18 The Busiest Man At The Olympic Games!
How many skaters does Benoît Richaud work for? 16 skaters from 13 different countries!
Image source: No-Atmosphere-5885
#19 U.S. Olympic Ice Dancer Madison Chock Designs Many Of Her Costumes, Including Her Rhythm And Free Dance Outfits At The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics
She also designed the free dance costume for her husband/partner, Evan Bates, as well as those for the Spanish & Georgian teams. (February 6-7, 2026)
Image source: skermahger
#20 Chloe Kim Tweets This While In The Middle Of Competing In The Olympics
Image source: ChloeKim
#21 The Drone Cam Is The Highlight Of The 2026 Winter Olympics
Image source: BigVic2006
#22 1909 Postcard Of Ladies Hockey Team In Toronto
Image source: LalalallalallaBOOM
#23 The F1 Fan In Me Appreciates Having Team Radio In The Downhill
Image source: colin_powers
#24 In 2009 J.r. Celski Sliced Through His Entire Left Quadriceps With His Right Skate Blade At The U.S. Olympic Trials
My first major sports injury happened at the 2010 U.S. Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials. It was the competition I had to do well at in order to secure a spot on my first Olympic team. The fall happened in one of the last races of the competition, the 500 meters, known for absolute top speed. I fell in the corner and put the front six inches of my blade straight into my quad. I bounced off the pads with the blade still in my leg, looked down and had to pull it out myself because of the awkward position that I was in. I completely severed the VMO “tear drop muscle” and luckily barely missed the femoral artery which might’ve been the end. It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever gone through, especially because in the moments after, I started realizing that I might not be able to achieve the goal I set out for in the first place. If not for the people around me including my family, friends, and medical staff, I wouldn’t have been able to get back on my feet, especially in time to go to the Olympics and win two medals.
Image source: sandiegouniontribune.com
#25 Winter Paralympics 2022 Funny Mascots!
Image source: 405134
#26 When Ski Ballet Was An Olympic Demonstration Sport
Image source: Olympics
#27 Daniela Ulbing Sidesteps… A Squirrel! And Still Takes The Win In This Parallel Giant Slalom At Pyeongchang 2018
Image source: Olympics
#28 Ilia Malinin Making History With Olympic Backflip At Milan-Cortina Games
Ilia Malinin made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. He landed a backflip during his routine. The move thrilled the crowd. The backflip had been banned for decades for safety reasons. The rule was lifted in 2024, allowing it at the Games.
Image source: TNT Sports
#29 Wolfdog Invades Winter Olympics Women’s Cross Country Skiing Race
Image source: Yujin-Ha / reddit
#30 Sweden Sweeps Women’s Skiing Sprint, Gold, Silver And Bronze!
Image source: Kimber80
#31 Yang Jingru Executed A Brilliant “Rabbit Tactic” To Win Gold In The 1500m
At the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, 17-year-old Chinese speed skater Yang Jingru executed a brilliant “rabbit tactic” to win gold in the 1500m. Immediately after the start, Yang surged ahead, lapping the entire field while her rivals maintained a conservative pace. She then quietly tucked into the back of the pack. Because she was technically a lap ahead, she crossed the finish line for her final lap while the others believed they still had one to go. The bold move confused competitors and commentators alike, securing her a dominant victory and viral fame.
Image source: icehockeyfights, Olympics
#32 Team China’s 2026 Winter Olympics Uniforms, Photographed By Win Tam For Vogue China
Image source: cmaia1503
#33 Daniel Hemetsberger Lost Some Teeth After His Crash At Training
Image source: bdzz
#34 Devin Logan Got Her Knee Cleaned Up After Skiing In Pain For Years
“Trying to compete in both halfpipe and slopestyle, I would just try and ignore what my body was telling me. This should have happened years ago but happy the knee is starting to feel/look like the other again(not twice the size). Excited to be back skiing like my old self again!”
Image source: devinlogan
#35 Yes, Jamaica Has A Bobsleigh Team – The Stories Of Shane Pitter & Mica Moore
Image source: DroWWorD, Olympics
#36 Olympic Bronze Medalist Julia Mancuso Skiing With A Swimsuit And A Sideways Cap
Image source: reddit.com
#37 A Scandal Involving Allegedly Enlarged Ski Suits Ahead Of This Year’s Winter Olympics Has Highlighted The Intriguing Physics Behind Ski Jumps
It’s likely that everyone leaned forward in their seats when they heard this. It turns out that injecting hyaluronic acid into private areas can change certain dimensions and, as a result, allow the use of a larger ski suit, leading to increased distance when jumping.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (or WADA for short) says that it is looking into the matter, collecting evidence, and will likely make a decision based on what it finds.
You wouldn’t want to be the person they catch red-handed in these circumstances!
Image source: TNT Sports
#38 Tonya Harding’s Last Appearance At The Winter Games Before She Received A Lifetime Ban From Competitive Figure Skating
She was banned for life after admitting involvement in the attack plot against Nancy Kerrigan.
Image source: Mintaka Alnilam, olympics.com
