Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

by

Here are some winter photos I took for my Peruvian friends and anyone who enjoys the beauty of snow and cold weather.

#1 Here’s A Picture Of Me Near My Home In Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#2 Here’s A Picture Of Wanda, My Wife

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#3 A Selfie

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#4 A Street In Waterloo Covered In Snow

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#5 The Trees And Streets Are Covered In Snow

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#6 Snow Covered Bushes

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#7 Along The Road In Kitchener

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#8 A Snow Covered Road

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#9 Beautiful Trees After A Snow Storm

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#10 Beautiful Trees After A Snow Storm

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#11 Ugh! I’m Glad I Didn’t Have To Clean That

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#12 More Beautiful Trees

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#13 Nice Street In Waterloo

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#14 Another Side Of The Road In Kitchener

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#15 Somewhere In Brantford, Ontario

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#16 Somewhere In Brantford, Ontario

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#17 Children Enjoying Tobogganing In Cambridge

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#18 Snow Covered Bush

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#19 Side Of A Street In Kitchener, Ontario

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#20 Side Of A Street In Kitchener, Ontario

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#21 Side Of The Road

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#22 A Weeping Willow Near Brantford

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#23 Nice Winter Sunset In Kitchener

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

#24 A Little Park

Winter In Ontario, Canada (24 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
6 Surprising People With a Grammy Award
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2014
I Created Another Set Of Mugs That Look Like People
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Former Marine Claps Back At Call Of Duty Developers By Explaining How War Actually Looks
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Jedi Temple Challenge
Star Wars Officially has a Game Show Now: “Jedi Temple Challenge”
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2019
Dopesick Season 1, Episode 6 Recap
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2021
Five Storylines We Wish to be Explored in And Just Like That Season 2
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.