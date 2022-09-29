Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Finally Releases Its First Official Trailer

When were the characters of Pooh and Piglet available for the public domain? Who would’ve thought they would end up being prominent creatures of a slasher film? Well, Rhys Waterfield – the director of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – did as Jagged Edge Productions took advantage of the property and created a horror film that’s gained the curiosity of audiences. That curiosity was ramped up when Jagged Edge productions released a few still images from the film, highlighting that Pooh and Piglet are not the lovable creatures many remember from A.A. Milne’s original stories. Below is the official synopsis for the upcoming slasher movie:
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will see Pooh and Piglet as the main villain, going on a rampage after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin. Christopher Robin has pulled away from them, and he’s not given them food; it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult.”
The horror feature is going directly to VOD and DVD/Blu-ray sometime later this year, which Waterfield himself confirmed during the Dread Central podcast. As you can imagine, fans and critics expect this to be in the “so bad its good category,” but there’s no denying the amount of buzz the horror feature has garnered. The director went into further depth about the plot, and it’s as dark and twisted as they come:
“The story is meant to be that they’ve gone on this onslaught from the enraged by what’s happened to Christopher [Robin]… Pooh and Piglet experience a drastic drop in food as Christopher grows up and became increasingly hungry and feral over the years.”
“They had to resort to eating Eeyore and the Christopher with his wife to introduce her to his old friends; when that happens, they get enraged,” Waterfield explains. “When they see him, all of their hatred that they’ve built up over the years unleashes, and they go on this rampage.”
A rampage indeed, as the trailer for the upcoming feature was finally released, and let’s say it has everything most people expect: hot girls, crazed masked lunatics (who happen to be Pooh and Piglet), and lots of blood. Though the lack of honey is indeed disappointing:
The film wrapped its production in May, with the location in England in a forest close to Ashdown. It was the place that inspired Milne’s “Hundred Acre Wood.” The movie was shot in 10 days, and Waterfield makes it clear that audiences should not expect a “Hollywood-level production” and ensures that this is not a bedtime story for kids, “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”
Given the silly premise, it’s impossible for most people to truly take Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey as a profound concept. Waterfield knows and understands this, and he explains how he was able to balance the horror and comedy in the upcoming feature, “When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a wacky concept, it’s straightforward to go down a route where nothing is scary, and it’s just ridiculous and, like, stupid. And we wanted to go between the two.” He told Variety.
Though Milne’s early works are out of copyright, Disney still has the rights to Pooh Bear and his friends. Thus Waterfield had to be extremely careful crafting this film since he was not trying to get a lawsuit handed to him, “We knew there was this between that, and we knew what their copyright was and what they’ve done. So we did as much as possible to make sure [the film] was based only on the 1926 version of it.”