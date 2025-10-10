147 Stunning Street Photos That Capture Life’s Most Authentic Moments

The Pure Street Photography Awards 2025 celebrate the beauty of everyday life captured in its most authentic moments. Co-judged by David Campany of the International Center of Photography and award-winning photographer and visionary Creative Director, Dimpy Bhalotia, this year’s winners showcase timing, connection, and the human eye at its best.

From 1,160 submissions across 34 countries, 147 photographs were chosen for their honesty and emotion. For the first time, these images will be displayed together in an exhibition at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery (January 22–27, 2026), bringing the world’s streets under one roof.

#1 Finalist “Content Cat” By Inga Englund, Sweden

Image source: © Inga Englund

#2 Finalist “Innocence” By Kamna Dhankhar, India

Image source: © Kamna Dhankhar

#3 Finalist “A Twin Gaze At The Pas” By Mariana Basurto, USA

Image source: © Mariana Basurto

#4 Finalist “Street Acrobatics” By Rose Vandepitte, Belgium

Image source: © Rose Vandepitte

#5 Finalist “Low Tide Issues” By Max Marienko, USA

Image source: © Max Marienko

#6 1st Place Winner “Meeting In The Middle” By Cazerella Tavs, UK

“There is always an element of surprise to photography and a thrill in capturing a candid moment that can never be replicated. This was one of those moments. An unexpected standoff in the middle of a quiet rural road, where two cows pause as if negotiating the right of way. It emphasises form, symmetry, and contrast. What might otherwise be a fleeting roadside encounter transforms into a playful reflection on standstills, stubbornness, and the gentle comedy of rural life — a reminder that even traffic jams can be charming when left to cows!”

Image source: © Cazerella Tavs

#7 2nd Place Winner “Mirror” By Chris Yan, China

“This photo was taken in a market in Beijing. Two girls passed by me on an electric bike. One of the girls was holding a large mirror, and her figure was reflected in the mirror. The figure in the mirror merged with the girl in front, which looked very interesting.”

Image source: © Chris Yan

#8 Finalist “Head Ball” By France Leclerc, USA

Image source: © France Leclerc

#9 Finalist “Benchresting” By Gerd Bonse, Germany

Image source: © Gerd Bonse

#10 Finalist “Lakshmi’s Touch” By Gaby Conn, Portugal

Image source: © Gaby Conn

#11 Finalist “Resigned” By Jonathan Varjabedian, USA

Image source: © Jonathan Varjabedian

#12 Finalist “How We Love To Play Amid The Almost Human” By Richard Morgan, UK

Image source: © Richard Morgan

#13 Grand Winner “Who Is Next” By Stefanie Waiblinger, Germany

“The Galata Bridge in Istanbul – a place full of life, tradition, and spectacular scenery – became the stage for a very special moment. Against the backdrop of the Istanbul skyline, between mosques and minarets, the bride throws her bouquet into the air – a spontaneous, lively moment full of joy and symbolism.”

Image source: © Stefanie Waiblinger

#14 Finalist “Green People” By Judith Krasinski, USA

Image source: © Judith Krasinski

#15 Finalist “Harbour Of Hustle” By Marika Poquet, United Arab Emirates

Image source: © Marika Poquet

#16 Finalist “Endless Bite” By Adi-Gonik

Image source: © Adi-Gonik

#17 Finalist “Subway Jumpsuit” By Alexandra Avlonitis, USA

Image source: © Alexandra Avlonitis

#18 Finalist “Mumbai Morning” By Mark Zilberman, USA

Image source: © Mark Zilberman

#19 Finalist “La Dolce Vita” By Sandro Matarrelli, Italy

Image source: © Matarrelli Sandro

#20 Finalist “Dino Shock” By Stan Wu, Taiwan

Image source: © Stan Wu

#21 Finalist “Rabbits Don’t Eat Bananas” By Bjoern Maletz, Germany

Image source: © Bjoern Maletz

#22 Finalist “Kite Attack” By Cristiano Bartoli, Italy

Image source: © Cristiano Bartoli

#23 Finalist “Friends” By Irina Ebralidze, Finland

Image source: © Irina Ebralidze

#24 Finalist “The Mirror The Moment” By Kausik Paul, India

Image source: © Kausik Paul

#25 Finalist “Through The Smoke” By Kaustav Gangopadhyay, USA

Image source: © Kaustav Gangopadhyay

#26 Finalist “Madre Madonna Moderna” By L Abigail Chua, USA

Image source: © l Abigail Chua

#27 Finalist “Untitled” By Christine Mace, USA

Image source: © Christine Mace

#28 Finalist “Holding Grace” By Dan Ratner, Australia

Image source: © Dan Ratner

#29 Finalist “London Eye” By Grzegorz Bys, UK

Image source: © Grzegorz Bys

#30 Finalist “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” By Eric Davidove, USA

Image source: © Eric Davidove

#31 Finalist “Fooling Around” By Marko Buntic, Croatia

Image source: © Marko Buntic

#32 Finalist “West 207th Street” By Nick Grinder, USA

Image source: © Nick Grinder

#33 Finalist “Untitled” By Alexandre Alloul, France

Image source: © Alexandre Alloul

#34 Finalist “Red Holic” By Chansik Park, South Korea

Image source: © Chansik Park

#35 Finalist “Eyes Beyond The Race” By Holger Kunze, Belgium

Image source: © Holger Kunze

#36 Finalist “Feel The Void” By Paola Panebianco, Italy

Image source: © Paola Panebianco

#37 Finalist “Two Emotions” By Shrikanth Poojari, India

Image source: © Shrikanth Poojari

#38 Finalist “Twins On The Road!” By Vesela Stankova, Bulgaria

Image source: © Vesela Stankova

#39 3rd Place Winner “Phantom Of The Past” By Nicole Prüm, Germany

“This shot was taken spontaneously during a walk through New York City, 2023. It captures a figure whose profile and attire—fedora and suit—immediately call to mind the appearance of Al Capone. The actual humour lies in the pure chance of the moment: the classic, historical allusion stands directly in front of a modern NYPD Police SUV in the background. The irony of this scene—the unprompted confrontation between the spirit of Prohibition and today’s street police—is what defines the image. It is a quiet, humorous moment of street photography that transports a historical jest into the present day.”

Image source: © Nicole Prüm

#40 Finalist “Team Work” By Adriana Palermo, Switzerland

Image source: © Adriana Palermo

#41 Finalist “Hide And Seek” By Jaejoon Ha, South Korea

Image source: © Jaejoon Ha

#42 Finalist “The Sacred Collective” By Jepin Krishna, India

Image source: © Jepin Krishna

#43 Finalist “Thoughts Take Flight” By Jignesh Chavda, India

Image source: © Jignesh Chavda

#44 Finalist “Aerial Hope” By Ab Veekshith, India

Image source: © AB Veekshith

#45 Finalist “Who Are You?” By Andy-Zapata, Portugal

Image source: © Andy-Zapata

#46 Finalist “Untitled” By Anu Krishnan, India

Image source: © Anukrishnan

#47 Finalist “Whispers Of Istanbul” By Daniela Kahlert, Germany

Image source: © Daniela Kahlert

#48 Finalist “Flying Fish” By Dennis Zelaya, USA

Image source: © Dennis Zelaya

#49 Finalist “Where The River Speaks To The Sky” By Emanuele Giacomini, Italy

Image source: © Emanuele Giacomini

#50 Finalist “Untitled” By Gabi Steiner, Austria

Image source: © Gabi Steiner

#51 Finalist “Photo Strip” By Youngpyo Lee, USA

Image source: © Youngpyo Lee

#52 Finalist “Death Cab” By Kim Keller, USA

Image source: © Kim Keller

#53 Finalist “Always And Unmistakably A Woman” By Leone Von Dizic, Italy

Image source: © Leone Von Dizic

#54 Finalist “Mother Marilyn” By Mario Schneider, Germany

Image source: © Mario Schneider

#55 Finalist “Dreams Come True” By Parvathi Kumar, India

Image source: © Parvathi Kumar

#56 Finalist “Ain Dubai” By Paul Van Walree, Norway

Image source: © Paul Van Walree

#57 Finalist “Invisible” By Raphael Ferraz, Spain

Image source: © Raphael Ferraz

#58 Finalist “On The Catwalk” By Susana Sanchez, Spain

Image source: © Susana Sanchez

#59 Finalist “Minuteness” By Takchung Wong, Hong Kong

Image source: © TakChung Wong

#60 Finalist “Untitled” By Tom Carroll, USA

Image source: © Tom Carroll

#61 Finalist “Beyond The Wall” By Anna Marzia Soria, Italy

Image source: © Anna Maria Soria

#62 Finalist “Culinary Overlord” By Chetan Verma, India

Image source: © Chetan Verma

#63 Finalist “Desdemona” By Gavin Libotte, Australia

Image source: © Gavin Libotte

#64 Finalist “Rise And Shine” By Jelisa Peterson, USA

Image source: © Jelisa Peterson

#65 Finalist “Sicilian Kids” By Marco Cajazzo, Italy

Image source: © Marco Cajazzo

#66 Finalist “Secret Lives” By Mona Singh, India

Image source: © Mona Singh

#67 Finalist “Puebla” By Nicola Balestrazzi, Italy

Image source: © Nicola Balestrazzi

#68 Finalist “Elicitation From Depths Of The Sky” By Omkar Karpe, India

Image source: © Omkar Karpe

#69 Finalist “Innocence Behind The Ink” By Phatsakorn Bundasak, Thailand

Image source: © Phatsakorn Bundasak

#70 Finalist “Journey” By Pramod Pathak, India

Image source: © Pramod Pathak

#71 Finalist “Love And Thirst” By Roopsha Samanta, USA

Image source: © Roopsha Samanta

#72 Finalist “Daydreaming In Montmartre” By Scarlett Freund, USA

Image source: © Scarlett Freund

#73 Finalist “Between Fear And Dream” By Adrien Athiel, France

Image source: © Adrien Athiel

#74 Finalist “When In Rome” By Amy-Horowitz, USA

Image source: © Amy-Horowitz

#75 Finalist “Girls And Boys” By Andrea-Misurova, Slovakia

Image source: © Andrea-Misurova

#76 Finalist “The Little Dream” By Arnab Sarkar, India

Image source: © Arnab Sarkar

#77 Finalist “The Wings Of Freedom” By Ciro Silvestre, Italy

Image source: © Ciro Silvestre

#78 Finalist “Untitled” By Clément Faivre, France

Image source: © Clément Faivre

#79 Finalist “Wrestlers Practicing” By Dashawatar Bade, India

Image source: © Dashawatar Bade

#80 Finalist “Museum” By Demetrio Jereissati, Brazil

Image source: © Demetrio Jereissati

#81 Finalist “Ghost Step” By Duccio Solari, Italy

Image source: © Duccio Solari

#82 Finalist “The Motion Of Stillness” By Esha Vinerkar, India

Image source: © Esha Vinerkar

#83 Finalist “Postcards From The City” By Ewa Laskowska, Poland

Image source: © Ewa Laskowska

#84 Finalist “Ascension” By Haley Cormier, USA

Image source: © Haley Cormier

#85 Finalist “Levitation” By Idan Sorany

Image source: © Idan Sorany

#86 Finalist “Untitled” By Yusuf Kathawala, Australia

Image source: © Yusuf Kathawala

#87 Finalist “On The Phone With The Zig-Zag Girl” By Jasper Wessel, Germany

Image source: © Jasper Wessel

#88 Finalist “Green: Reflected” By Juleah Claar, Switzerland

Image source: © Juleah Claar

#89 Finalist “Untitled” By Kozue Ishimoto, Japan

Image source: © Kozue Ishimoto

#90 Finalist “Looking Back” By Maxim Heuer, Germany

Image source: © Maxim Heuer

#91 Finalist “Untitled” By Mihnea Popescu, Belgium

Image source: © Mihnea Popescu

#92 Finalist “Where Tigers Breathe Fire – Mangaluru” By N Ravindran, India

Image source: © N Ravindran

#93 Finalist “Untitled” By Natasja Van Loenen, Netherlands

Image source: © Natasja Van Loenen

#94 Finalist “Unhappy Birthday” By Paul Kessel, USA

Image source: © Paul Kessel

#95 Finalist “Untitled” By Raghav Dabra, India

Image source: © Raghav Dabra

#96 Finalist “Virtual Reality In Disguise” By Rohan Kothari, India

Image source: © Rohan Kothari

#97 Finalist “Untitled” By Roshi Aba, UK

Image source: © Roshi Aba

#98 Finalist “Running Late” By Rui Gonçalves, Portugal

Image source: © Rui Gonçalves

#99 Finalist “Wonderland #2” By Russ Rowland, USA

Image source: © Russ Rowland

#100 Finalist “Untitled” By Saksham Srivastava, India

Image source: © Saksham Srivastava

#101 Finalist “Dancing In The Dark” By Salvatore Gennaro, Austria

Image source: © Salvatore Gennaro

#102 Finalist “Untitled” By Sangbin Park, South Korea

Image source: © Sangbin Park

#103 Finalist “Fotoautomatica” By Sara Camporesi, Italy

Image source: © Sara Camporesi

#104 Finalist “Lunchbox Legends Of Mumbai” By Uttara Joshi, India

Image source: © Uttara Joshi

#105 Finalist “Stagehand Of The Street” By Vivek Kumar, India

Image source: © Vivek Kumar

#106 Finalist “Burning In Light” By Anjali Bist, India

Image source: © Anjali Bist

#107 Finalist “Eye” By Chaemin Yoon, South Korea

Image source: © Chaemin Yoon

#108 Finalist “The Kiss” By Claudia Kindl, Austria

Image source: © Claudia Kindl

#109 Finalist “‘o’ Sundown” By Corna Fean, Ireland

Image source: © Corna Fean

#110 Finalist “Redemption” By Danielle L Goldstein, USA

Image source: © Danielle L Goldstein

#111 Finalist “Haha Nice Shot” By Gongbu Han, Netherlands

Image source: © Gongbu Han

#112 Finalist “Untitled” By Jeff Rothstein, USA

Image source: © Jeff Rothstein

#113 Finalist “Portador” By Joaquín Pastor Genzor, Spain

Image source: © Joaquín Pastor Genzor

#114 Finalist “Higher Power” By Kelly Conlin, USA

Image source: © Kelly Conlin

#115 Finalist “A Deity Of The Sea” By Liliana Ranalletta, Italy

Image source: © Liliana Ranalletta

#116 Finalist “L’amour” By Myriam Pille, France

Image source: © Myriam Pille

#117 Finalist “Green” By Sakulchai Sikitikul, Thailand

Image source: © Sakulchai Sikitikul

#118 Finalist “Between Light And Motion” By Shreenivas Yenni, India

Image source: © Shreenivas Yenni

#119 Finalist “Free By The Waves” By Zsuzsanna Sárközi, Hungary

Image source: © Zsuzsanna Sárközi

#120 Finalist “Untitled” By Abhijit Sen, India

Image source: © Abhijit Sen

#121 Finalist “Between Water And Prayer” By Ayanava Sil, India

Image source: © Ayanava Sil

#122 Finalist “Untitled” By Alex-Billington, Germany

Image source: © Alex-Billington

#123 Finalist “City Wave” By Anna Jelowicka, Poland

Image source: © Anna Jelowicka

#124 Finalist “Untitled” By Chanathip Chayanggoon Na Ayudya, Thailand

Image source: © Chanathip Chayanggoon Na Ayudya

#125 Finalist “Salve” By Emanuele Petruzzi, Italy

Image source: © Emanuele Petruzzi

#126 Finalist “Divergent Perspectives” By Francesca Gherro, Italy

Image source: © Francesca Gherro

#127 Finalist “Untitled” By Guayi Fernandez, USA

Image source: © Guayi Fernandez

#128 Finalist “Wings Of Belief” By Gurudas Bate, India

Image source: © Gurudas Bate

#129 Finalist “Untitled” By Joanna Madloch, USA

Image source: © Joanna Madloch

#130 Finalist “Seeing Life Pass By” By Jodi Dela Cruz, USA

Image source: © Jodi Dela Cruz

#131 Finalist “Inside The Wheel” By Marco Wilm, Germany

Image source: © Marco Wilm

#132 Finalist “Gelato Di Teo” By Martin Miklas, Slovakia

Image source: © Martin Miklas

#133 Finalist “Untitled” By Matthew Ng, Hong Kong

Image source: © Matthew Ng

#134 Finalist “Generations In Comparison” By Mirko Menghini, Italy

Image source: © Mirko Menghini

#135 Finalist “Dreams Come True” By Parvathi Chandrashekhar Kumar, India

Image source: © Parvathi Chandrashekhar

#136 Finalist “Yogi” By Promila Bahri, India

Image source: © Promila Bahri

#137 Finalist “Sweet Smile With Bite” By Rafael Badura, Germany

Image source: © Rafael Badura

#138 Finalist “Point Of View” By Raphael Greenhalgh, Brazil

Image source: © Raphael Greenhalgh

#139 Finalist “Untitled. From The Series Dystopian Rhapsody” By Rodrigo Koraicho, Brazil

Image source: © Rodrigo Koraicho

#140 Finalist “A Day At Bow Barracks” By Shruti Bansal, India

Image source: © Shruti Bansal

#141 Finalist “Untitled” By Soham Patil, USA

Image source: © Soham Patil

#142 Finalist “Somewhere In Between” By Sophia Tsoumaki, Greece

Image source: © Sophia Tsoumaki

#143 Finalist “The First Ride” By Sucharith Somayajula, Georgia

Image source: © Sucharith Somayajula

#144 Finalist “Joy In Motion” By Sudeep Lal, India

Image source: © Sudeep Lal

#145 Finalist “Kalighat: Transformation” By Susanne Bartels, Germany

Image source: © Susanne Bartels

#146 Finalist “Framed In Silence” By Ulf Finndahl, Sweden

Image source: © Ulf Finndahl

#147 Finalist “Sun-Skating” By Vincenzo Franza, Italy

Image source: © Vincenzo Franza

