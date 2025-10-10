147 Stunning Street Photos That Capture Life’s Most Authentic Moments

The Pure Street Photography Awards 2025 celebrate the beauty of everyday life captured in its most authentic moments. Co-judged by David Campany of the International Center of Photography and award-winning photographer and visionary Creative Director, Dimpy Bhalotia, this year’s winners showcase timing, connection, and the human eye at its best.
From 1,160 submissions across 34 countries, 147 photographs were chosen for their honesty and emotion. For the first time, these images will be displayed together in an exhibition at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery (January 22–27, 2026), bringing the world’s streets under one roof.
#1 Finalist “Content Cat” By Inga Englund, Sweden
Image source: © Inga Englund
#2 Finalist “Innocence” By Kamna Dhankhar, India
Image source: © Kamna Dhankhar
#3 Finalist “A Twin Gaze At The Pas” By Mariana Basurto, USA
Image source: © Mariana Basurto
#4 Finalist “Street Acrobatics” By Rose Vandepitte, Belgium
Image source: © Rose Vandepitte
#5 Finalist “Low Tide Issues” By Max Marienko, USA
Image source: © Max Marienko
#6 1st Place Winner “Meeting In The Middle” By Cazerella Tavs, UK
“There is always an element of surprise to photography and a thrill in capturing a candid moment that can never be replicated. This was one of those moments. An unexpected standoff in the middle of a quiet rural road, where two cows pause as if negotiating the right of way. It emphasises form, symmetry, and contrast. What might otherwise be a fleeting roadside encounter transforms into a playful reflection on standstills, stubbornness, and the gentle comedy of rural life — a reminder that even traffic jams can be charming when left to cows!”
Image source: © Cazerella Tavs
#7 2nd Place Winner “Mirror” By Chris Yan, China
“This photo was taken in a market in Beijing. Two girls passed by me on an electric bike. One of the girls was holding a large mirror, and her figure was reflected in the mirror. The figure in the mirror merged with the girl in front, which looked very interesting.”
Image source: © Chris Yan
#8 Finalist “Head Ball” By France Leclerc, USA
Image source: © France Leclerc
#9 Finalist “Benchresting” By Gerd Bonse, Germany
Image source: © Gerd Bonse
#10 Finalist “Lakshmi’s Touch” By Gaby Conn, Portugal
Image source: © Gaby Conn
#11 Finalist “Resigned” By Jonathan Varjabedian, USA
Image source: © Jonathan Varjabedian
#12 Finalist “How We Love To Play Amid The Almost Human” By Richard Morgan, UK
Image source: © Richard Morgan
#13 Grand Winner “Who Is Next” By Stefanie Waiblinger, Germany
“The Galata Bridge in Istanbul – a place full of life, tradition, and spectacular scenery – became the stage for a very special moment. Against the backdrop of the Istanbul skyline, between mosques and minarets, the bride throws her bouquet into the air – a spontaneous, lively moment full of joy and symbolism.”
Image source: © Stefanie Waiblinger
#14 Finalist “Green People” By Judith Krasinski, USA
Image source: © Judith Krasinski
#15 Finalist “Harbour Of Hustle” By Marika Poquet, United Arab Emirates
Image source: © Marika Poquet
#16 Finalist “Endless Bite” By Adi-Gonik
Image source: © Adi-Gonik
#17 Finalist “Subway Jumpsuit” By Alexandra Avlonitis, USA
Image source: © Alexandra Avlonitis
#18 Finalist “Mumbai Morning” By Mark Zilberman, USA
Image source: © Mark Zilberman
#19 Finalist “La Dolce Vita” By Sandro Matarrelli, Italy
Image source: © Matarrelli Sandro
#20 Finalist “Dino Shock” By Stan Wu, Taiwan
Image source: © Stan Wu
#21 Finalist “Rabbits Don’t Eat Bananas” By Bjoern Maletz, Germany
Image source: © Bjoern Maletz
#22 Finalist “Kite Attack” By Cristiano Bartoli, Italy
Image source: © Cristiano Bartoli
#23 Finalist “Friends” By Irina Ebralidze, Finland
Image source: © Irina Ebralidze
#24 Finalist “The Mirror The Moment” By Kausik Paul, India
Image source: © Kausik Paul
#25 Finalist “Through The Smoke” By Kaustav Gangopadhyay, USA
Image source: © Kaustav Gangopadhyay
#26 Finalist “Madre Madonna Moderna” By L Abigail Chua, USA
Image source: © l Abigail Chua
#27 Finalist “Untitled” By Christine Mace, USA
Image source: © Christine Mace
#28 Finalist “Holding Grace” By Dan Ratner, Australia
Image source: © Dan Ratner
#29 Finalist “London Eye” By Grzegorz Bys, UK
Image source: © Grzegorz Bys
#30 Finalist “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” By Eric Davidove, USA
Image source: © Eric Davidove
#31 Finalist “Fooling Around” By Marko Buntic, Croatia
Image source: © Marko Buntic
#32 Finalist “West 207th Street” By Nick Grinder, USA
Image source: © Nick Grinder
#33 Finalist “Untitled” By Alexandre Alloul, France
Image source: © Alexandre Alloul
#34 Finalist “Red Holic” By Chansik Park, South Korea
Image source: © Chansik Park
#35 Finalist “Eyes Beyond The Race” By Holger Kunze, Belgium
Image source: © Holger Kunze
#36 Finalist “Feel The Void” By Paola Panebianco, Italy
Image source: © Paola Panebianco
#37 Finalist “Two Emotions” By Shrikanth Poojari, India
Image source: © Shrikanth Poojari
#38 Finalist “Twins On The Road!” By Vesela Stankova, Bulgaria
Image source: © Vesela Stankova
#39 3rd Place Winner “Phantom Of The Past” By Nicole Prüm, Germany
“This shot was taken spontaneously during a walk through New York City, 2023. It captures a figure whose profile and attire—fedora and suit—immediately call to mind the appearance of Al Capone. The actual humour lies in the pure chance of the moment: the classic, historical allusion stands directly in front of a modern NYPD Police SUV in the background. The irony of this scene—the unprompted confrontation between the spirit of Prohibition and today’s street police—is what defines the image. It is a quiet, humorous moment of street photography that transports a historical jest into the present day.”
Image source: © Nicole Prüm
#40 Finalist “Team Work” By Adriana Palermo, Switzerland
Image source: © Adriana Palermo
#41 Finalist “Hide And Seek” By Jaejoon Ha, South Korea
Image source: © Jaejoon Ha
#42 Finalist “The Sacred Collective” By Jepin Krishna, India
Image source: © Jepin Krishna
#43 Finalist “Thoughts Take Flight” By Jignesh Chavda, India
Image source: © Jignesh Chavda
#44 Finalist “Aerial Hope” By Ab Veekshith, India
Image source: © AB Veekshith
#45 Finalist “Who Are You?” By Andy-Zapata, Portugal
Image source: © Andy-Zapata
#46 Finalist “Untitled” By Anu Krishnan, India
Image source: © Anukrishnan
#47 Finalist “Whispers Of Istanbul” By Daniela Kahlert, Germany
Image source: © Daniela Kahlert
#48 Finalist “Flying Fish” By Dennis Zelaya, USA
Image source: © Dennis Zelaya
#49 Finalist “Where The River Speaks To The Sky” By Emanuele Giacomini, Italy
Image source: © Emanuele Giacomini
#50 Finalist “Untitled” By Gabi Steiner, Austria
Image source: © Gabi Steiner
#51 Finalist “Photo Strip” By Youngpyo Lee, USA
Image source: © Youngpyo Lee
#52 Finalist “Death Cab” By Kim Keller, USA
Image source: © Kim Keller
#53 Finalist “Always And Unmistakably A Woman” By Leone Von Dizic, Italy
Image source: © Leone Von Dizic
#54 Finalist “Mother Marilyn” By Mario Schneider, Germany
Image source: © Mario Schneider
#55 Finalist “Dreams Come True” By Parvathi Kumar, India
Image source: © Parvathi Kumar
#56 Finalist “Ain Dubai” By Paul Van Walree, Norway
Image source: © Paul Van Walree
#57 Finalist “Invisible” By Raphael Ferraz, Spain
Image source: © Raphael Ferraz
#58 Finalist “On The Catwalk” By Susana Sanchez, Spain
Image source: © Susana Sanchez
#59 Finalist “Minuteness” By Takchung Wong, Hong Kong
Image source: © TakChung Wong
#60 Finalist “Untitled” By Tom Carroll, USA
Image source: © Tom Carroll
#61 Finalist “Beyond The Wall” By Anna Marzia Soria, Italy
Image source: © Anna Maria Soria
#62 Finalist “Culinary Overlord” By Chetan Verma, India
Image source: © Chetan Verma
#63 Finalist “Desdemona” By Gavin Libotte, Australia
Image source: © Gavin Libotte
#64 Finalist “Rise And Shine” By Jelisa Peterson, USA
Image source: © Jelisa Peterson
#65 Finalist “Sicilian Kids” By Marco Cajazzo, Italy
Image source: © Marco Cajazzo
#66 Finalist “Secret Lives” By Mona Singh, India
Image source: © Mona Singh
#67 Finalist “Puebla” By Nicola Balestrazzi, Italy
Image source: © Nicola Balestrazzi
#68 Finalist “Elicitation From Depths Of The Sky” By Omkar Karpe, India
Image source: © Omkar Karpe
#69 Finalist “Innocence Behind The Ink” By Phatsakorn Bundasak, Thailand
Image source: © Phatsakorn Bundasak
#70 Finalist “Journey” By Pramod Pathak, India
Image source: © Pramod Pathak
#71 Finalist “Love And Thirst” By Roopsha Samanta, USA
Image source: © Roopsha Samanta
#72 Finalist “Daydreaming In Montmartre” By Scarlett Freund, USA
Image source: © Scarlett Freund
#73 Finalist “Between Fear And Dream” By Adrien Athiel, France
Image source: © Adrien Athiel
#74 Finalist “When In Rome” By Amy-Horowitz, USA
Image source: © Amy-Horowitz
#75 Finalist “Girls And Boys” By Andrea-Misurova, Slovakia
Image source: © Andrea-Misurova
#76 Finalist “The Little Dream” By Arnab Sarkar, India
Image source: © Arnab Sarkar
#77 Finalist “The Wings Of Freedom” By Ciro Silvestre, Italy
Image source: © Ciro Silvestre
#78 Finalist “Untitled” By Clément Faivre, France
Image source: © Clément Faivre
#79 Finalist “Wrestlers Practicing” By Dashawatar Bade, India
Image source: © Dashawatar Bade
#80 Finalist “Museum” By Demetrio Jereissati, Brazil
Image source: © Demetrio Jereissati
#81 Finalist “Ghost Step” By Duccio Solari, Italy
Image source: © Duccio Solari
#82 Finalist “The Motion Of Stillness” By Esha Vinerkar, India
Image source: © Esha Vinerkar
#83 Finalist “Postcards From The City” By Ewa Laskowska, Poland
Image source: © Ewa Laskowska
#84 Finalist “Ascension” By Haley Cormier, USA
Image source: © Haley Cormier
#85 Finalist “Levitation” By Idan Sorany
Image source: © Idan Sorany
#86 Finalist “Untitled” By Yusuf Kathawala, Australia
Image source: © Yusuf Kathawala
#87 Finalist “On The Phone With The Zig-Zag Girl” By Jasper Wessel, Germany
Image source: © Jasper Wessel
#88 Finalist “Green: Reflected” By Juleah Claar, Switzerland
Image source: © Juleah Claar
#89 Finalist “Untitled” By Kozue Ishimoto, Japan
Image source: © Kozue Ishimoto
#90 Finalist “Looking Back” By Maxim Heuer, Germany
Image source: © Maxim Heuer
#91 Finalist “Untitled” By Mihnea Popescu, Belgium
Image source: © Mihnea Popescu
#92 Finalist “Where Tigers Breathe Fire – Mangaluru” By N Ravindran, India
Image source: © N Ravindran
#93 Finalist “Untitled” By Natasja Van Loenen, Netherlands
Image source: © Natasja Van Loenen
#94 Finalist “Unhappy Birthday” By Paul Kessel, USA
Image source: © Paul Kessel
#95 Finalist “Untitled” By Raghav Dabra, India
Image source: © Raghav Dabra
#96 Finalist “Virtual Reality In Disguise” By Rohan Kothari, India
Image source: © Rohan Kothari
#97 Finalist “Untitled” By Roshi Aba, UK
Image source: © Roshi Aba
#98 Finalist “Running Late” By Rui Gonçalves, Portugal
Image source: © Rui Gonçalves
#99 Finalist “Wonderland #2” By Russ Rowland, USA
Image source: © Russ Rowland
#100 Finalist “Untitled” By Saksham Srivastava, India
Image source: © Saksham Srivastava
#101 Finalist “Dancing In The Dark” By Salvatore Gennaro, Austria
Image source: © Salvatore Gennaro
#102 Finalist “Untitled” By Sangbin Park, South Korea
Image source: © Sangbin Park
#103 Finalist “Fotoautomatica” By Sara Camporesi, Italy
Image source: © Sara Camporesi
#104 Finalist “Lunchbox Legends Of Mumbai” By Uttara Joshi, India
Image source: © Uttara Joshi
#105 Finalist “Stagehand Of The Street” By Vivek Kumar, India
Image source: © Vivek Kumar
#106 Finalist “Burning In Light” By Anjali Bist, India
Image source: © Anjali Bist
#107 Finalist “Eye” By Chaemin Yoon, South Korea
Image source: © Chaemin Yoon
#108 Finalist “The Kiss” By Claudia Kindl, Austria
Image source: © Claudia Kindl
#109 Finalist “‘o’ Sundown” By Corna Fean, Ireland
Image source: © Corna Fean
#110 Finalist “Redemption” By Danielle L Goldstein, USA
Image source: © Danielle L Goldstein
#111 Finalist “Haha Nice Shot” By Gongbu Han, Netherlands
Image source: © Gongbu Han
#112 Finalist “Untitled” By Jeff Rothstein, USA
Image source: © Jeff Rothstein
#113 Finalist “Portador” By Joaquín Pastor Genzor, Spain
Image source: © Joaquín Pastor Genzor
#114 Finalist “Higher Power” By Kelly Conlin, USA
Image source: © Kelly Conlin
#115 Finalist “A Deity Of The Sea” By Liliana Ranalletta, Italy
Image source: © Liliana Ranalletta
#116 Finalist “L’amour” By Myriam Pille, France
Image source: © Myriam Pille
#117 Finalist “Green” By Sakulchai Sikitikul, Thailand
Image source: © Sakulchai Sikitikul
#118 Finalist “Between Light And Motion” By Shreenivas Yenni, India
Image source: © Shreenivas Yenni
#119 Finalist “Free By The Waves” By Zsuzsanna Sárközi, Hungary
Image source: © Zsuzsanna Sárközi
#120 Finalist “Untitled” By Abhijit Sen, India
Image source: © Abhijit Sen
#121 Finalist “Between Water And Prayer” By Ayanava Sil, India
Image source: © Ayanava Sil
#122 Finalist “Untitled” By Alex-Billington, Germany
Image source: © Alex-Billington
#123 Finalist “City Wave” By Anna Jelowicka, Poland
Image source: © Anna Jelowicka
#124 Finalist “Untitled” By Chanathip Chayanggoon Na Ayudya, Thailand
Image source: © Chanathip Chayanggoon Na Ayudya
#125 Finalist “Salve” By Emanuele Petruzzi, Italy
Image source: © Emanuele Petruzzi
#126 Finalist “Divergent Perspectives” By Francesca Gherro, Italy
Image source: © Francesca Gherro
#127 Finalist “Untitled” By Guayi Fernandez, USA
Image source: © Guayi Fernandez
#128 Finalist “Wings Of Belief” By Gurudas Bate, India
Image source: © Gurudas Bate
#129 Finalist “Untitled” By Joanna Madloch, USA
Image source: © Joanna Madloch
#130 Finalist “Seeing Life Pass By” By Jodi Dela Cruz, USA
Image source: © Jodi Dela Cruz
#131 Finalist “Inside The Wheel” By Marco Wilm, Germany
Image source: © Marco Wilm
#132 Finalist “Gelato Di Teo” By Martin Miklas, Slovakia
Image source: © Martin Miklas
#133 Finalist “Untitled” By Matthew Ng, Hong Kong
Image source: © Matthew Ng
#134 Finalist “Generations In Comparison” By Mirko Menghini, Italy
Image source: © Mirko Menghini
#135 Finalist “Dreams Come True” By Parvathi Chandrashekhar Kumar, India
Image source: © Parvathi Chandrashekhar
#136 Finalist “Yogi” By Promila Bahri, India
Image source: © Promila Bahri
#137 Finalist “Sweet Smile With Bite” By Rafael Badura, Germany
Image source: © Rafael Badura
#138 Finalist “Point Of View” By Raphael Greenhalgh, Brazil
Image source: © Raphael Greenhalgh
#139 Finalist “Untitled. From The Series Dystopian Rhapsody” By Rodrigo Koraicho, Brazil
Image source: © Rodrigo Koraicho
#140 Finalist “A Day At Bow Barracks” By Shruti Bansal, India
Image source: © Shruti Bansal
#141 Finalist “Untitled” By Soham Patil, USA
Image source: © Soham Patil
#142 Finalist “Somewhere In Between” By Sophia Tsoumaki, Greece
Image source: © Sophia Tsoumaki
#143 Finalist “The First Ride” By Sucharith Somayajula, Georgia
Image source: © Sucharith Somayajula
#144 Finalist “Joy In Motion” By Sudeep Lal, India
Image source: © Sudeep Lal
#145 Finalist “Kalighat: Transformation” By Susanne Bartels, Germany
Image source: © Susanne Bartels
#146 Finalist “Framed In Silence” By Ulf Finndahl, Sweden
Image source: © Ulf Finndahl
#147 Finalist “Sun-Skating” By Vincenzo Franza, Italy
Image source: © Vincenzo Franza
