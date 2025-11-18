GDT 2024 Photography Winners Unveil Nature’s Beauty (21 Pics)

Nature is the most beautiful ever-changing phenomenon, and many photographers try to capture its fleeting moments. To celebrate those artists, The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced their winning pictures of the year 2024.

Contestants were able to submit their work in the following seven categories: Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Plants and Fungi, Landscapes, and Nature’s Studio. In this year’s competition, Dieter Damschen was nominated as the photographer of the year with the photo “Winter flood in a riparian forest”.

Down below we have shared other 21 winners from all the categories, and if you would like to see more photos, take a look here.

More info: gdtfoto.de | Instagram

#1 Category Mammals, 8th Place Winner: “In The Eye Of The Cheetah” By Monika Morlak

Image source: gdtfoto

#2 Category Nature’s Studio, 2nd Place Winner: “Aerobatics In The Morning Light” By Christian Brinkmann

Image source: gdtfoto

#3 Category Mammals, 1st Place Winner: “Bubblenet” By Scott Portelli

Image source: gdtfoto

#4 Category Birds, 1st Place Winner: “Surfing On The Other Side” By Levi Fitze

Image source: gdtfoto

#5 Category Other Animals, 2nd Place Winner: “Tasting The Air” By Kai Kolodziej

Image source: gdtfoto

#6 Category Landscapes, 1st Place Winner: “Birches In Autumn” By Felix Wesch

Image source: gdtfoto

#7 Category Mammals, 2nd Place Winner: “Eyes Shut And Waiting For Spring” By Flurin Leugger

Image source: gdtfoto

#8 Overall Winner: “Winter Flood In A Riparian Forest” By Dieter Damschen

Image source: gdtfoto

#9 Category Birds, 2nd Place Winner: “Incoming” By Marion Vollborn

Image source: gdtfoto

#10 Category Mammals, 3rd Place Winner: “Pandemonium” By Manfred Foeger

Image source: gdtfoto

#11 Special Category: All Things Flow – Germany’s River Landscapes, 2nd Place Winner: “Isar Floodplain In Morning Fog” By Andreas Volz

Image source: gdtfoto

#12 Category Other Animals, 1st Place Winner: “Thread Winged” By Gerald Haas

Image source: gdtfoto

#13 Category Plants And Fungi, 2nd Place Winner: “Frozen Bell(E)” By Sigi Zang

Image source: gdtfoto

#14 Category Plants And Fungi, 7th Place Winner: “Blue Hour” By Wolfgang Veeser

Image source: gdtfoto

#15 Category Nature’s Studio, 1st Place Winner: “Flag Tree” By Marte Engelbrecht

Image source: gdtfoto

#16 Category Mammals, 5th Place Winner: “Whiskers” By Luca Lorenz

Image source: gdtfoto

#17 Category Landscapes, 2nd Place Winner: “Marble” By Florian Smit

Image source: gdtfoto

#18 Category Plants And Fungi, 3rd Place Winner: “Chaos” By Jan Lessmann

Image source: gdtfoto

#19 Category Nature’s Studio, 8th Place Winner: “Tree Ballet” By Hermann Hirsch

Image source: gdtfoto

#20 Prize Of The Jury: “Predator And Prey” By Jan Sohler

Image source: gdtfoto

#21 Category Plants And Fungi, 1st Place Winner: “Arrowhead” By Heike Odermatt

Image source: gdtfoto

