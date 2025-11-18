GDT 2024 Photography Winners Unveil Nature’s Beauty (21 Pics)

Nature is the most beautiful ever-changing phenomenon, and many photographers try to capture its fleeting moments. To celebrate those artists, The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced their winning pictures of the year 2024.
Contestants were able to submit their work in the following seven categories: Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Plants and Fungi, Landscapes, and Nature’s Studio. In this year’s competition, Dieter Damschen was nominated as the photographer of the year with the photo “Winter flood in a riparian forest”.
Down below we have shared other 21 winners from all the categories, and if you would like to see more photos, take a look here.
More info: gdtfoto.de | Instagram
#1 Category Mammals, 8th Place Winner: “In The Eye Of The Cheetah” By Monika Morlak
Image source: gdtfoto
#2 Category Nature’s Studio, 2nd Place Winner: “Aerobatics In The Morning Light” By Christian Brinkmann
Image source: gdtfoto
#3 Category Mammals, 1st Place Winner: “Bubblenet” By Scott Portelli
Image source: gdtfoto
#4 Category Birds, 1st Place Winner: “Surfing On The Other Side” By Levi Fitze
Image source: gdtfoto
#5 Category Other Animals, 2nd Place Winner: “Tasting The Air” By Kai Kolodziej
Image source: gdtfoto
#6 Category Landscapes, 1st Place Winner: “Birches In Autumn” By Felix Wesch
Image source: gdtfoto
#7 Category Mammals, 2nd Place Winner: “Eyes Shut And Waiting For Spring” By Flurin Leugger
Image source: gdtfoto
#8 Overall Winner: “Winter Flood In A Riparian Forest” By Dieter Damschen
Image source: gdtfoto
#9 Category Birds, 2nd Place Winner: “Incoming” By Marion Vollborn
Image source: gdtfoto
#10 Category Mammals, 3rd Place Winner: “Pandemonium” By Manfred Foeger
Image source: gdtfoto
#11 Special Category: All Things Flow – Germany’s River Landscapes, 2nd Place Winner: “Isar Floodplain In Morning Fog” By Andreas Volz
Image source: gdtfoto
#12 Category Other Animals, 1st Place Winner: “Thread Winged” By Gerald Haas
Image source: gdtfoto
#13 Category Plants And Fungi, 2nd Place Winner: “Frozen Bell(E)” By Sigi Zang
Image source: gdtfoto
#14 Category Plants And Fungi, 7th Place Winner: “Blue Hour” By Wolfgang Veeser
Image source: gdtfoto
#15 Category Nature’s Studio, 1st Place Winner: “Flag Tree” By Marte Engelbrecht
Image source: gdtfoto
#16 Category Mammals, 5th Place Winner: “Whiskers” By Luca Lorenz
Image source: gdtfoto
#17 Category Landscapes, 2nd Place Winner: “Marble” By Florian Smit
Image source: gdtfoto
#18 Category Plants And Fungi, 3rd Place Winner: “Chaos” By Jan Lessmann
Image source: gdtfoto
#19 Category Nature’s Studio, 8th Place Winner: “Tree Ballet” By Hermann Hirsch
Image source: gdtfoto
#20 Prize Of The Jury: “Predator And Prey” By Jan Sohler
Image source: gdtfoto
#21 Category Plants And Fungi, 1st Place Winner: “Arrowhead” By Heike Odermatt
Image source: gdtfoto
Follow Us