76 Times A Wedding Took Such A Wild Turn, Nobody Could Have Planned For It

Most people expect a wedding to follow a predictable script — a handful of traditional rituals, a few toasts, and some dancing. Nobody, however, prepares for a bride in a full gown sprinting down a bowling alley lane to dive headfirst into the pins. Or a couple turning their reception into a full-scale galactic battle, complete with a Jedi groom and Princess Leia bride.
These wild, funny, and occasionally unhinged wedding moments were shared on an online forum recently, and we’ve collected some of the best ones right here.
All these stories prove that no matter how much time and money you spend on logistics, you can never truly control human behavior or fate.
#1
Grandmother of the bride passed away in the limo on the way to the ceremony…
Was a DJ at the wedding and got informed that people would be leaving after the speeches. I was told not to take offense as a DJ.
When I asked why I was informed that the grandmother of the Bride passed away on the way to the ceremony in the limo and they had not told the bride until moments before they walked in to their reception.
That night I was seated at a table with guests and they were all talking about the grandmother dying and how odd this was. One of the guests then turns to me and says “As a DJ you’ve probably been at lots of weddings. What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen happen at a wedding?”
In my mind I’m like “This this is the strangest thing. Nothing tops this”.
Image source: sweet_yeah_can, Kawê Rodrigues / Pexels
#2
I had an acquaintance who got horribly drunk at my friend’s wedding. He groped the bride’s mother’s chest during the speeches at the beginning of dinner. After getting dragged out of the dinner kicking and screaming obscenities, he got in a fight with some members of the Anaheim ducks hockey team that happened to be staying in the same hotel. After security finally contained him in his room, he destroyed his room’s TV.
Image source: DragonfruitKind3584, Juliano Goncalves / Pexels
#3
It was me. I was invited to a wedding, showed up, dropped my present off, started to mingle. Didnt recognize anyone. Slowly came to the realization I was at the wrong wedding, the right one was up the hill. Had to sneak my present back off the table, got a ride from an employee to the right wedding. Tried to find the right room, being sneaky so people would t notice I was late, walked around a building and looked right to realize it was a glass wall and the bride and groom were getting married right on the other side and I was in the middle. Ended up being pretty funny.
Image source: Sgt_carbonero, Getty Images / Unsplash
To understand why these wild moments hit so hard, you have to look at what’s actually at stake. We aren’t just talking about a casual weekend backyard barbecue that went slightly off the rails — we’re talking about an event backed by huge amounts of money and emotional weight.
Couples spend a huge chunk of their savings trying to orchestrate a picture-perfect day. But as these stories prove, the universe doesn’t care about your $12,000 venue budget when chaos decides to crash the party.
#4
This was back in the 90s. There was a slew of like 7 weddings in three months and the last one decided they were bored with normal weddings and made theirs extremely star wars themed including the ceremony. The ring bearers were dressed up as ewoks and the bride was in a Princess Leia robe while the groom was a Jedi. The father of the bride was Vader. The father of the bride and the groom had a lightsaber battle with each other on stage in front of a bunch of very confused grandmas. The cake was an R2-D2 head and they had A New Hope playing in the reception hall and they had free plastic lightsabers for every guest. Naturally there was a massive lightsaber fight after the cake cutting. They’re still together and they’ve got 5 kids and 3 grandkids.
Image source: PsychadelicPanda82, MSCC / Unsplash
#5
Father Daughter dance was to the song Candy Shop by 50 Cent. Super weird and turns out the father was like estranged from the family and popped back in their lives when she got engaged.
Image source: Colalbsmi, lo lindo / Unsplash
#6
3 hour nuptial mass, all in Latin.
Image source: BikingVikingNYC, Josh Applegate / Unsplash
When you look at the raw numbers, the financial weight of a modern wedding is staggering.
According to The Knot 2026 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of a wedding in the US has hit $34,000. A huge chunk of that money goes to catering.
A standard wedding meal averages around $75 to $85 per person in the US. But premium venues in major hubs or high-end settings easily skyrocket past $150 to $180 per plate once you factor in open bars, hors d’oeuvres, and mandatory venue service fees.
When people dump that kind of money into a single day, the pressure to make it flawless gets intense.
#7
The bride ran down a bowling alley lane (it was adjoining the event space), in her dress, and dove headfirst into the pins.
Image source: MusaEnsete, khezez | خزاز / Pexels
#8
When my cousin got married for the 2nd time he had a genius idea to MC his own wedding. The whole family knew the woman he was marrying was his mistress he was cheating on his first wife with. He told the story of how he and his new wife met.
According to his story they met in church after he farted loudly. She was sitting in front of him turned around and said I like your style fart boy. They also had sheets at every place setting with rules for their wedding.
One of them was how since they found clinking of glasses annoying to get the newly wed couple to kiss they wanted your entire table to stand up and sing a song.
I was at a table with my brothers, my now wife, and a couple other cousins. I was trying to convince everyone to stand up and sing the song “Your Cheating Heart”, but no one would do it with me.
Image source: Responder343, By Deniss / Pexels
#9
When I was five I went to my uncle’s wedding and my cousin who was about eight at the time snuck into the bar when the bartender was gone for a second and found the soda gun. We were amazed that you could press a button and get unlimited soda. After that we drink about 3 glasses of soda each until the bartender came back and caught us and shooed out of there.
Image source: yourboyjackattack, Andrea Prochilo / Pexels
A wedding is rarely just a party — it’s a monumental life milestone where two families, long-lost relatives, and decades of personal history come together in one room. People spend months agonizing over seating charts and family dynamics, hoping to construct a perfect core memory.
According to a Zola survey, 96% of couples said that planning their wedding was stressful. About 40% of those couples categorized wedding planning as “extremely stressful.”
This immense emotional buildup is precisely why sudden tragedies or wild disasters feel ten times heavier at a wedding than almost anywhere else.
For example, falling ill is awful on any given day. But when half the guest list gets taken down by food poisoning right before the vows, you know you’ve got yourself a story to tell for the rest of your life.
#10
Brides flowers got stuck in the chandelier when she threw it, and a groomsman threw his shoe at it to knock it loose. Shattered almost all of the very expensive chandelier and covered a lot of people with shards of glass. I think that guy owed over $2000 to fix it.
Image source: Xenn000, Cansın DURAK / Pexels
#11
Maid of honor gave a really quick 2 sentence speech basically saying “Congratulations. I hope you two are happy.” Best man gave a loving speech telling a story about him and the groom in high school. As soon as he got done, bride ripped into the best man for making the maid of honor look bad. If there was an open bar, I’d understand but it was a dry wedding.
Image source: acheron53, freepic.diller / Magnific
#12
This is a silly, fun one.
A conga line had formed to The Locomotion (the 80s version by Kylie Minogue.) My uncle was third in line behind two ladies. As it was snaking around the reception hall, one of them must have had to use the restroom because they steered it into the ladies room. My uncle followed them in then ran out covering his eyes while everyone laughed.
Nothing shocking or wildly inappropriate but it still makes me smile when I remember it.
Image source: Illustrious-Poet-235, Kampus Production / Pexels
Sometimes, weddings also show you a different side of family members, friends, and other guests.
Experts believe that such big milestone events often bring out deep emotions like insecurities or anxieties to the surface.
“A wedding seems to put their benefit of having control over you in jeopardy. So although the event is supposed to be about the (couple), parents or caregivers feel entitled to certain things, to their ideas and what they want. They want to be in control — and when things don’t happen (their way), people tend to manifest bad behavior,” says Danielle L. Moore, LCSW, mental health therapist at Refresh Wellness Center.
She notes this can also happen with a bride’s or groom’s close friends, who may sense a loss of control and importance when they feel replaced by a soon-to-be spouse.
#13
Cousins wedding, white guy marrying into a Chinese family. At a riverside venue that is a club, food is indoors, people mingling outdoors on a pool deck.
Weird uncle shows up with his Brazilian house cleaner as a date. Wedding goes fine, cocktail hour etc, toast occur before dinner, family does a traditional Chinese deal. Dj makes the worst decision ever: says does anyone else have anything they’d like to say.
Uncle Matt says “yep” and grabs the mic.
Proceeds to rant about how he’s the black sheep of the family, airing out family business, some absolute crazy stuff. I’ve never felt more awkward in my life. He ends his speech saying “I bet you are wondering what I’ll say next”
Then jumps in the pool in his full clothing. Like it was the rug pull punch line after saying crazy family stuff in the most inappropriate of settings.
Irony: brides extended fam didn’t speak English, they had no idea he was saying terrible stuff. They started applauding at this crazy white boy American jumping in the pool.
I am a side gig wedding DJ, I would NEVER open the mic to anyone who’s not on the approved speech list. How the DJ didn’t turn off the mic, or someone go intervene was beyond me. Most amazingly awkward thing I’ve ever seen in my life.
Not surprisingly, family found out uncle Matt had a loooooong tenured substance dependance. Still no clue what the housekeeper thought.
Image source: hellbox9, Jayden G / Pexels
#14
While I was at the hairdresser getting ready for my wedding, my husband was at the venue making sure everything was set up. The caterers show up and immediately start telling my husband to take equipment out and where to put it because they thought he worked for them.
It wasn’t until about a half an hour into my husband helping unload and set up that the caterer complained about the layout of the venue, to which my husband responded that we knew it was kind of a pain and we had let them know ahead of time so that everyone could be prepared. He apologized for the strange layout.
It was at that moment that the caterer realized the person helping them the whole time hadn’t been staff, but was actually the groom. Catering manager was mortified, My husband thought it was hilarious.
Image source: Vegicide, Mozzapics . / Pexels
#15
The newly wedded couple were both deaf, and incredibly sauced. They were arguing with each other in ASL while at the same time articulating verbally with the familiar intonation and cadence that people with hearing issues have.
Image source: YetAnotherWTFMoment, Alexander Mass / Pexels
Big life moments might also act like a mirror, forcing friends and family to look at their own stuff.
A guest might be going through a fresh breakup or mourning a loss. When people bottle those emotions up, the pressure has to go somewhere. It usually comes out as snide comments, crossed boundaries, or sudden, unprovoked drama right in the middle of your big day.
“Weddings can stir unresolved conscious and unconscious issues in all attendees, often leading to problems. (They are) highly emotional events that signify growth and potential, but they also shed light on sensitive wounds that have not been addressed,” says therapist Dr. Stephen J. Betchen.
#16
At the reception, where I work. The staff had been prepared for adult entertainment at 9pm, which was odd enough, at a wedding. When we started to try to arrange the guests (some had kids, so we had a separate area ready for them to use) it became apparent that only the groom and his brother (best man) were in on it. They’d told us they’d ordered an adult dancer.
What they’d actually hired was a facebook “woman of the night”. The groom was half naked on the stage, being gyrated over by a woman wearing nothing but 2 splodges of whipped cream, with an audience that included his now-sobbing bride and both of their parents.
The bride’s dad cut the party. The groom was punched in the face twice, once by own dad and once by the bride’s, before staff intervened. It was freaking nuts.
Image source: Queen-of-Beans, Patrick Alves Fotografias / Pexels
#17
At my wedding most of us got severe food poisoning. My honey moon was in a cabin with black and white TV watching the only channel, with Oliver North trial, trading the bathroom time with my wife every hour. Before we were all stricken with sickness, my college friends tried to see how many of them could fit in one of the hotel glass door showers. The shower shattered and they got a big bill.
Image source: Imaginary-Bluejay-86, stockking / Magnific
#18
Catholic married Baptist. Reception had a bar. Several table of the Baptist table skipped reception objecting to presence of alcohol.
Baptist’s family passed out moonshine at post-rehearsal bonfire the day before.
Image source: spinmykeystone, Rene Terp / Pexels
Wedding planning rarely creates new relationship issues. It simply magnifies the ones that are already there.
Families that struggle with boundaries will usually push them even further, and guests with poor self-control will end up showing their worst colors.
Add an open bar to that mix, and alcohol acts as the ultimate trigger for suppressed resentments and bad habits. It strips away whatever thin filter was keeping chaos at bay.
#19
Step Mom of the groom not being on the ceremony paper and when she found out she left the wedding. Her husband (his dad) told her if she left he wasn’t coming home that night. It was GLORIOUS!
Image source: creamersrealm, Getty Images / Unsplash
#20
My fiancee said “I do.” I’m still holding my breath but it’s been sixty years and she hasn’t realized her mistake yet.
Image source: Ordinary-Sense8169, Kawê Rodrigues / Pexels
#21
This was the reception rather than the ceremony, but the best man got up on a chair and mooned everyone.
The best part was that he stood on the chair and grabbed his belt buckle and then realized where he was and almost stopped himself, and then the bride’s 70-something year old aunt *egged him on*.
Image source: deagh, Getty Images / Unsplash
Handling unexpected situations comes down to managing your own expectations. Equipment will break, someone will drink too much, and the weather might turn on a dime.
At the end of the day, you simply can’t script human behavior or predict every twist of fate. If everything goes smoothly, you get your dream wedding. If it all goes off the rails, you come away with a valuable life lesson — and one crazy story to tell.
#22
I worked in catering in high school and saw a ton of weddings. Two stick out the most.
Drunk best man hid under table before they announce bridge and groom. When she goes to sit he jumps out to scare her and she flips over her chair and ends up smashing her head.
Another time the tables had candle displays and bride managed to set her hair on fire.
Image source: TheMcCleary, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
#23
Former wedding photographer here –
1. Best man and bro of the bride start pushing shoving/taking off ties/jackets/shirts before they were pulled apart. Apparently bro of the bride was flirting with the best man’s wife (she started it).
About 20 mins after they were pulled apart, bro of brides girlfriend and best man’s wife got into a hair pulling/fists throwing fight. Broken up by the bro of the groom, who had the other girl pinned, and about 3 guys holding his arm back.
Bride about passed out from panic. It was the last time I saw her that night.
2 – Dinner was at a Chinese buffet place. Two waiters started a full on fight in the dinner hall. One for thrown over a table, and they were throwing haymakers like old time hockey players. Other waiters pushed them into an elevator. Doors closed as they were still going at it.
Both happened within weeks of each other.
Image source: Living-Rip-4333, eduardo199o9 / Pexels
#24
Mother of the groom getting drunk before the ceremony began, then increasingly belligerent, aggressive, and getting escorted out of the reception by security.
No wait. I /can/ believe that.
Image source: Interesting-Elk1300, Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels
#25
Between the ceremony and the reception, the groom and his guests got word that his beloved grandfather, who was in hospital at the time, had passed. The groom and half the reception was in tears and chose not to attend the reception, instead heading to the grandparents house to take care of grandma. The marriage seemed a bit cursed after that and they divorced a while later.
Image source: tangcameo, Carson Vara / Unsplash
#26
Used to be an assistant event manager at a winery that did weddings, and on the same weekend we had:
1. A groomsman who got so raucously drunk, the bar staff cut him off. He got pissed that he wasn’t allowed to drink anymore, snatched an unopened wine bottle, and then ran into the crowd on the dance floor to evade staff. Of course, it’s not like he had a corkscrew on him, so he proceeds to try and break the top of the bottle to open it and slices the frick out of his hand. Bleeds everywhere on the outdoor dance floor and then gets to ride in the sheriff’s cruiser to the hospital since they had previously been called over a fight that the wedding party had been involved with earlier.
2. DJ got a DUI after driving his car directly in the ditch outside the venue trying to turn right onto the road. Bartender said it must have been substances because she had barely served him and he didn’t seem drunk. He was also supposedly a family friend of either the bride or groom.
Image source: FlawlessCowboy2401, Rene Terp / Pexels
#27
My friend’s mom showed up late (despite being told a way earlier time to arrive because she’s a mentally ill narcissist who makes everything about her and arrives late every time) ignored the “please leave the photography up to the photographer speech and pulled out the biggest iPad I’ve ever seen in my life to take pictures and then during their unity sand portion of the ceremony she ran up with a freezer Ziploc bag full of rice and baseball pitched it at the bride and groom and wedding party yelling WOOO! until a family member ran up to grab her and usher her back to her seat
She then cried loudly post ceremony that her son didn’t want to take photos with her and wouldn’t let her use their photographer to take photos of people of her choice in a bunch of clothes she brought for them to wear.
She then also apparently stormed out during speeches (but nobody noticed) because his sister who was the best (wo)man talked about how he was her protector and always had been there for him and supported her so much through a bunch of trauma they had escaping war as children and life afterwards.
It was freaking bananas .
Image source: OiKay, Antoni Shkraba / Pexels
#28
The groom’s ex showed up uninvited right before the vows, tried to object, and the bride’s mom calmly tackled her into the rose bushes before the priest could even blink. Ten years later and everyone in that family still talks about how top-tier that tackle was.
Image source: Apart-Mix-7482, Sergiu Valenas / Pexels
#29
I was at a wedding yesterday. And the hummus came out before the utensil for the humus came out. People legit just started grabbing handfuls of it and putting it on their plates. Was hilarious and gross.
Image source: physical-vapor, Dilara / Pexels
#30
A bride was found in our city one Saturday evening alone, in her wedding gown, sitting on a curb with no sign of friends or family and no clues as to where her wedding celebration was taking place. She was so drunk she needed to be taken to detox and that’s exactly what they did.
Image source: LakesideNorth, Daniil Kondrashin / Pexels
#31
I worked at a small lakeside resort in college, as a bartender. We did a lot of weddings.
Off the bat I knew this one would be weird when the bartenders found out we were only serving water, sodas and juice. Turns out the bride/brides family was very anti-alcohol. Cool, except that the groom didn’t tell ANYONE he invited including his family and his groomsmen, who were all his college frat brothers.
Chaos and contempt filled the reception room quickly. Glad the wedding attendees left the reception before dinner to load up on drinks at the resorts main bar. And they continued to leave the reception in very large groups throughout the evening. It all culminated with a drunk family member of the groom loudly accosting the bride with “I knew you were a lame jerk!” In front of everyone.
Image source: miketons
#32
The best man recalled in his speech the time that he and the groom went to a brothel together.
Image source: christopath
#33
At my wedding my mom yelled at me, called me a selfish, bad daughter… because I was “making the day all about my partner and myself”. Then her husband texted MY HUSBAND a week later telling him I need to figure out a way to make my selfishness up to my mom.
Image source: beetlebuggn
#34
Was working the wedding bar, best mans speech made some reference/joke to a trip that basically confirmed some suspicion the bride had. Bride stormed out, best man kicked out of the room. All the guest kept drinking but the best man and groom ended up in a fight a few hours later with the police called.
Image source: Real_Math_2483
#35
Groom was drunk. They never signed the papers. Didn’t spend much time together during the reception. Never ended up ever being married.
Image source: CoolBeansMan9
#36
This isn’t that crazy compared to the other stories in this thread, but oh well.
My MIL brought her boyfriend to the welcome dinner the night before the wedding (it was her nephew’s wedding/my husband’s cousin’s wedding). The morning of the wedding, she dumped him. She then spent the entire wedding sulking about their break up. When it was time for dinner, she asked for (what would have been) her boyfriend’s meal to be “boxed up” so that she could take it home. As soon as it was packaged, she took it and left.
My husband and I later found out that she told the bride and groom she was “too poor” to buy them a gift and that her presence was their gift.
Image source: pbd1996
#37
My best man ad-libbed his speech and mentioned my exes.
He had one job.
We’ve not spoken since.
Image source: chasealex2
#38
My SIL walked into a glass door that she didn’t see.
Image source: vfdfnfgmfvsege
#39
Oh this past month I attended a wedding and a friend of the bride introduced herself to me in a most memorable way. I was chatting with her husband (I’m married as well) things like “the bride is gorgeous” and “I’m so happy for the two of them”.
His wife walked up to us and grinded on his leg and simultaneously let out a horrific fart. She followed it up by flashing me her boob ring. This all happened right in front of the wedding party… I’ll nerve forget that. She then grabbed his hand and announced that they were going to do it in the bathroom. I’m pretty sure there’s trouble in paradise based on her behavior.
Image source: Patient-Doughnut7266
#40
I was the photographer at a wedding where the bride, groom, and both parties went on a bar hopping adventure on a party bus…before the ceremony. Talk about fun though. We walked straight off the bus into the ceremony. This wasn’t a trashy wedding either, it was a beautiful venue with chandeliers and such. The entire wedding party was wasted. One of them was throwing up in the parking lot. They were all stumbling down the aisle. The bride couldn’t stop laughing. It was something.
Image source: CaLLmeRaaandy
#41
The one and only wedding I’ve been to was when I was maybe 7, I remember going to my mom’s cousins wedding, everything was fine till later that night her new husband cheated on her at the after party and they broke up the next day. .
Image source: Frosted_Foxes-97
#42
I was working a wedding once in the middle of nowhere Massachusetts, out in the boonies. One of the bride’s guests showed up late seemingly fine. About an hour later she was out of her mind drunk/high. I told the event manager to keep an eye on her and as she was escorting her out the completely pitch black service road, as not to disrupt the wedding , the crazy woman attack the manager and took a bite out of her arm. And to give you an idea, the drunk woman had to have been 6 ft tall and in her late twenties and the manager was 5’4 and in her early ’60s.
Then drnkie started fighting with the property owner and tried to steal his car because she was convinced that it was hers. The property owner was only like 5’4 and they were having a hard time keeping the woman out of the vehicle. I stepped in to restrain her until the police arrived and she started screaming like a Fisher cat. The police got there and took over. Later in the night, neighbors stopped by and asked if we heard that wild animal noise from the woods…..
I’ve always thought to myself you have to be a special kind of crazy to bite someone like that.
Image source: Ok_Satisfaction_9009
#43
Groom changed his mind morning of. The kind of thing I thought only happened in movies.
I was supposed to ride to the salon with the bride and MOH because my makeup appointment was last of the regular bridesmaids (the rest of them were already at the salon). MOH comes to get me from the suite where I had been waiting an hour late and tells me there might not be a wedding today but we have to act normal in case the two of them work it out. So I have to sit there getting my hair and makeup done with that hanging over my head as everyone is having a grand old time chatting. Well there wasn’t a wedding that day but they did end up getting married a few months later and have a kid together now. I have no idea how you come back from being left the morning of your wedding personally.
Image source: 0zamataz__Buckshank
#44
My wedding. My bridesmaid stole $400 out of my purse then told me to calm down because I was ruining the day for everyone else. Then accused my mother in law and my grandma of stealing it.
Image source: AkikoNicoleXX
#45
Watch a drunk women drop a strawberry in the chocolate fountain, then shove her arm in up to her wrist to fish it out….
Image source: grabberblue_5oh
#46
I fear all the details of this horrid affair will give it away but here goes some of it. Nature park venue – everyone in heels/floor length gowns/full suits etc as we were told the wedding was at the main center. Wrong. Miles long hike to a tiny clearing in the woods. Elderly, kids, everyone was expected to do this hike completely unprepped. Bugs galore. Broken heels, some choosing BAREFOOT as a better option. Mid summer 100+ degrees mid afternoon. No bathrooms except for in the main center miles away. No one knew this either. Kids and grandmas just peed themselves during the hour long ceremony. The pics of the audience – it looked like a funeral. Not a single smile. This was like 15+ years ago at this point and it still is the worst day we all talk about. The peeing was the wildest/worst but every single other detail of this event was just as terrible.
Image source: MissAdikia
#47
I got a phone call. It was one of my friends, and he opens up sharply with “Hey, so are going to come to John’s wedding?” I say, “Oh man, John is getting married?! Heck yeah! I’ll be there! When is it?” He says, “Today. If you leave in the next 5 minutes you can make it in time.”
Apparently we were all just such good friends nobody thought I needed inviting, and everyone forgot to mention it. But guess what… I made it! :).
Image source: Bluegobln
#48
Drunk bride at the reception having a major crying jag that she married the wrong guy. No the marriage did not last.
Image source: silkytable311
#49
A bunch of drunk Scotsmen, in kilts, line dancing on the bar at a country and western bar. This was post wedding ceremony and pre reception. They just wanted a drink at the hotel bar before the reception started.
And no, there was nothing on under the kilts. I’ve never laughed as much as I did that night. It was awesome.
Image source: Bawkalor
#50
Very Catholic father of the bride gives speech about how they taught their daughter to wait until marriage, followed immediately by maid of honor giving a speech about how the first date lasted three days.
Image source: alottanamesweretaken
#51
I think I’ve got a few answers, though I doubt any will even make top ten among the other answers.
One was a surprise wedding. One day we went to church, our pastor said today’s sermon was going to be about marriage, and as a demonstration he was going to marry two parishioners.
Obviously they had set it up, but anyone who wasn’t a close friend or family member was completely in the dark about it. I wish I’d picked a better outfit that morning.
Another was a fireworks show. A high school friend’s wedding took place at a camp, and they took advantage of being far from anyone who’d complain about the noise. I mean, I’ve seen 4th of July fireworks shows by small town governments that weren’t that big.
A third was quite touching. A daughter of one of my cousins (I think that makes her a first cousin once removed) had this beautiful ceremony. But for a bit of context, my cousin and his daughter’s mother had an *ugly* divorce. Just awful. Thankfully they’ve both found people who fit them better since then. But apparently this wedding either forced them or gave them a reason to interact more than they would’ve (shocker, I know). Because one of the bride’s brothers gave this beautiful, tearful speech about watching so many years of resentment and hostility finally be undone. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the audience, especially when she got up and hugged him. Simply beautiful.
But I think if we’re going for bonkers, I’ve gotta steal from my parents.
Apparently an ex-boyfriend of my Mom (an amicable breakup, as I understand it) wanted to ask her to get back together with him. But my Mom had been at an out of state college, where she met my Dad. They were engaged by the time he saw her again.
He apparently hid his disappointment well, because both my parents felt comfortable inviting him to the wedding. But the night before he approached my Mom and asked her to call it off and take him back. She obviously refused, and assumed he wouldn’t come to the wedding.
But sure enough he did, although he was quiet during the ceremony. Then at the reception, he asked for a dance with the bride. I guess since he’d been respectful up to that point, my folks decided it was okay as a final parting gesture.
Well, apparently somewhere between the ceremony and the reception (or hell, maybe before) he decided to drown his heartbreak in liquor.
My Mom said she didn’t even feel it since the dress was so big and puffy. But one minute she’s dancing with this guy, the next her brothers are pulling him away, and she can see her Dad holding my Dad back. She learned later that he was fondling her backside during the dance.
Thankfully, this story did ultimately have a happy ending. Not only have my parents been together for over thirty years now; but that ex eventually wisened up, apologized for his actions, got forgiven by both my folks, and did ultimately find a lasting marriage.
Image source: Aegis_et_Vanir
#52
I worked at a wedding facility. My favorite one was when we told this group that they were not allowed to lift grandma into the air while she sits on a chair. They are not designed for that and will break. Also keep in mind sometimes these chairs were set up and torn down for three separate weddings in one day and they were not handled lightly. Most had a bit of a wiggle.
They did it anyways. They got one good lift in, and on the second lift the chair shattered and Grandma fell. She was not seriously injured, just some scrapes and bruises, but nothing was broken.
We told you not to do that, lol.
Image source: Toastburrito
#53
Went to a wedding of my wife’s high school friend. The actual ceremony was only about 5 minutes. During the entire reception the bride and groom did not interact except for their first dance. The entire night they were separated and in different groups.
Divorce came less than a year after the wedding.
Image source: blizzue
#54
Drunk guest sneaking off at night time to swim in the large river next to the wedding site. Thought they had secretly got away from the family trying to stop them, only to stand in front of a big spotlight and have their shadow of getting undressed to skinny dip projected onto the cliffs above the river for everyone to see.
Image source: thaa_huzbandzz
#55
When I was 14, I was taken to a wedding for my mom’s friend. My mom’s husband groped the brides 12 year old daughter infront of me and I told him he was a pig. He threw me down a set of stairs.
Mom stayed married to him for another 7 years. Didn’t believe me he groped the girl, and didn’t care he threw me down a set of stairs.
Image source: Coffee_Roaster29
#56
My moms ex husbands (older siblings father) girlfriend called my mom a fat jerk and I tried to fight her.
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#57
Not in attendance, but a friend attended a wedding where the bride’s father literally passed away after his speech to the bride and groom. I can’t even imagine how jarring that would be.
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#58
This might seem tame, but I went to a wedding where the ceremony took place at like 1:30, and the reception wasn’t until way later in the evening. The ceremony took place at a church and was only 45 minutes, maybe an hour. Then the bridal party left for pictures. Then there was a small gathering with some food for the bridal party at someone’s house, but it was only open to members of the bride’s family. That meant the rest of the guests had nothing to do and nothing to eat for hours. The reception hall wasn’t open and the town where the wedding was didn’t have a lot to do. It’s wild to me because it’s just so….rude. Like they made a speech at the wedding thanking everybody for coming and how people came from far away for their wedding, yet they couldn’t be bothered to even put out food or open their home to other guests.
Image source: everythinglatte
#59
Every time someone congratulated the bride, she smirked and said I give it six months. The groom just rolled his eyes. This caused a great deal of consternation during the reception. They celebrated their 53rd anniversary in July. My brother still refers to her as My Bride, and my SIL still makes me snort laugh all the time.
Image source: Dry-Butterscotch6019
#60
I was a wedding dj for like 12 years, saw all sorts of stuff.
One wedding I felt particularily bad for was the beautiful lodge hotel where everyone got to sleep at the end of the night surrounded by wilderness.
During the ceremony, I could tell the bride was getting a bit sloppy drunk, but didnt take much notice.
During the reception not long after, they could barely do their first dance and the groom had to carry his new wife over his shoulder and into a room… she passed out for the rest of the night.
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#61
At my wedding two of the groom’s cousins got in a fist fight. They were brother and sister.
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#62
The father of the bride dying of a massive heart attack 30 seconds into the maid of honor’s speech (who was also the brides twin sister) and about 60 seconds after completing his wedding speech. It was the worst thing I have ever seen in person.
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#63
The bride found out the groom had gambled thousands and hadn’t been paying the mortgage. There were loads of wedding vendors including the hotel that still needed bills settling. She did not react well.
Image source: TheLordofthething
#64
In the grooms speech he said, thanks for all the gifts but the best gift is the one I will unwrap later and looked at the bride. He was sat along side the brides parents.
Absolute silence. I was the best man so I did my speech and the night carried on. All the guests kept coming to me and saying how shocking it was. We all stayed in the hotel that night and in the morning everyone was saying it was actually quite funny but shocking at the time.
Everyone in the direct family are all quite chilled people and we have laughed about it since, but the wedding photography guy said in all his years thats the single funniest thing he ever heard.
Image source: Successful_Creme6702
#65
My mom taking 5 slices of cake when there we’re some people not even being abled to get a single slice. Like me. It was a white chocolate cake my aunt made for her own wedding. I love my aunts cakes, she makes really good brownies too, anyway. It’s not that wild. But terribly selfish.
Image source: mynameisskrt
#66
On the dance floor one couple was 2stepping and the guy decided to flip the girlfriend in a dress not knowing she wasn’t wearing any underwear, safe to say everyone watching also found out she wasn’t wearing any underwear.
Image source: Professional-Gap41
#67
My veil caught fire. I don’t even know who was supposed to lift it before I did the stupid ‘Unity Candle’ blow out. I was 22 years old.
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#68
MAGA wedding. And not trailer trash, it was at a really really nice venue and was easily a $40k wedding. They wore MAGA hats (with the wedding dress!) and wrapped themselves in an American flag for photos. All of their “getting ready” photos had weird MAGA paraphernalia in them – the photo of the rings had his PBA card and the red cap in it. At the reception, they wore full jumpsuits with DT’s face on them.
I’m shocked that the photographer, the venue, or literally anyone in attendance didn’t put their foot down.
Image source: ducklady92
#69
After taking a phone call immediately before his speech, the father of the bride cried because hulk hogan died and not because his daughter was getting married.
Image source: cdiddy06
#70
Bride comes down the aisle, and about halfway down she starts chatting with the guests, thanks the for coming, shaking hands, etc. Gets to the front of the church, turns around and says “I would like to thank my MOH for showing me exactly the man I was about to marry, by sleeping with him last night. The wedding is off.”.
Image source: sexygolfer507
#71
Not THAT wild but my brother got married, I (with permission) invited my BIL and dude he was dating to party at reception. It’s late, my husband and I ordered an uber. BIL and friend jumped in and left us stranded.
Image source: Honey1218
#72
Bride and groom wanted to do that dance where everyone lifts them up on chairs, despite neither of them being Jewish.
The guys holding the back of the brides chair lifted too much, and she fell off. It was filmed and ended up getting shown on that show Ridiculousness.
Image source: csonny2
#73
Sitting through a catholic wedding and the bride and groom had their nephew baptized right in the middle of their sermon lecture thing. It was pre-arranged because that was the only time their favorite priest was going to be at that church for a long time. It added about 90 minutes to the wedding ceremony.
Or the groom’s mom getting plastered and crying hysterically during the whole thing and everyone ignoring her like it wasn’t happening the whole time.
Image source: chewedgummiebears
#74
Not saying it’s the wildest thing but for the wedding (NL M) with my Danish wife we thought long and hard how to incorporate both countries, where to hold the party etc.
We ended up flying my NL family to Denmark on the day before, then do the actual wedding in the Frederiksberg municipality in the morning with the NL and DK friends and family, then went with everyone to the airport and fly to NL for the party.
Going through the airport fully dressed in a wedding dress and a suit was so amazing, all these total strangers clapping, shouting congratulations, forgetting their travel for a few seconds and just smile at you.
Image source: tonykrij
#75
I was about 12 and went to my mom’s co-worker’s wedding. My mom’s co-worker was pretty jolly in general and during the vow’s her gitters gave her the giggles. She tried to fight them, but nope!
The more she fought the giggles, the redder her face turned and her eyes were watering with suppressed laughter.
Laughter of course is contagious and her groom thought all of this was both endearing and hilarious! Eventually *everyone* was howling with laughter until the priest called a timeout.
It was an awesome ceremony as a result, but seriously, it was an uproar of hilarity.
Image source: Sniffs_Markers
#76
This is a very innocent one.
When I was 6 I was in a wedding as the flower girl.
Before the ceremony started I had already broken 2 pairs of leotards (it was winter and I was wearing elegant shorts, early 90s style).
By lunch, I had broken 4.
After the pictures were done, my parents gave up and let me run with nothing else .
Yes, my parents knew me very well, they came prepared with 3 pairs, my grandmother had to run and purchase a few more.
Image source: cocoisidoro
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