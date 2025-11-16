We Filmed A Wild Fox Visiting His Cat Friend

by

During the Autumn of 2020, I was working on a TV Project called ‘The Farm’. We were filming in a mountain forest region, nearby Zheleznitsa, Bulgaria. Suddenly, out of nowhere, one night a beautiful juvenile wild Fox appeared. He was sniffing around, clearly looking for food.

More info: youtube.com

He started to visit almost every night, looking for a snack. Often He would stay with us up until the morning. And then, He would hide again deep in the woods.

He would hide in the bushes all day long. But after Midnight, he would pop up out of the woods again! Every night!

But one night, there were some Drama. We had a big beautiful wild Cat since the first day of filming. He was living his best life, having plenty of food. And since a food competitor appeared, Cat wasn’t very happy to share his Snacks…

A few nights later, we were kinda shocked. We heared some noises and we found out that our beloved Cat and the Wild Fox were chasing each other in a pretty playful way…

And this happened the next night again! They seemed to know each other very well!

And since then, the Fox would come almost every night to visit his Cat friend and spend some playful time together!

By the end of October, our project was finished. So we had to leave this magical place. But we hope these two are still together, playing their own beautiful game!

