Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete

by

Wild Concrete is a photographic series of Romain Jacquet-Lagreze that has been published as a photo book in May 2014.

It is a series about the resilience of nature in an urban environment.
Focusing solely on the phenomena of trees sprouting from residential buildings in the busy districts of Hong Kong, Wild Concrete compares the living conditions between plants and humans both growing in a harsh surroundings.

In this series the trees share the same exceptional qualities as their human counterparts: perseverance, diligence and independence.

More info: rjl-art.com

Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete
Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete
Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete
Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete
Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete
Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete
Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete
Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete
Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete
Plants Winning A Fight Against Concrete

