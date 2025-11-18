MIL Fumes After Realizing DIL Won’t Cater To Her Unannounced Visit On Vacation

As adults, many of us know how precious it is to carve out time for some much-needed peace and quiet.
That’s exactly what this Redditor’s wife was looking forward to during a short vacation they had planned at a cozy cabin. But things didn’t quite go as expected when her mother-in-law showed up unannounced, hoping to have a spontaneous “girl’s day.”
The wife, however, wasn’t in the mood to play along, which stirred up some unexpected family drama.
How to build stronger boundaries and improve your relationship with in-laws
When we marry someone, we hope that getting along with their family will be part of the package. After all, in-laws often become a big part of our lives. But having a smooth, stress-free relationship with them can be harder than it sounds. In fact, research shows that 75% of couples deal with issues involving their in-laws, and this Reddit story is no exception.
What makes disagreements with in-laws especially tricky is the fear of hurting both our spouse and their parents in the process. But smoothing out those rough edges is possible, and licensed marriage and family therapist Sylvia Beligotti from the Relationship Counseling Center of Austin has some valuable advice.
Her first tip is simple: follow the golden rule. Treat your in-laws how you’d want to be treated, and consider what you’d expect if the roles were reversed. “Adjust your perspective and be willing to give and take,” Beligotti says. “Negotiate by trying to find areas of overlap in everybody’s wants when there is conflict.”
It’s also important not to feel like you’re in competition with your in-laws for your spouse’s attention. “The love that your spouse has for their parents and the love they have for you is very different,” explains Beligotti. “If it does feel like a competitive atmosphere, address that quickly.”
If unannounced visits from your in-laws are a problem, try scheduling regular visits in advance. “Surprise visits from your in-laws can ruin romantic nights, disrupt important conversations, or create the expectation that their needs take priority over your relationship. Instead, create a regular pattern of meeting at a scheduled time,” suggests Beligotti.
Finally, try finding some common interests. There are likely a few things you both enjoy, and taking part in them together can show your in-laws you care, while also giving you the chance to have some fun.
And when it comes to setting boundaries, do so with goodwill, not with control or resentment. It’s perfectly okay to put them in place when needed without feeling guilty.
