Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts

by

When a couple is dividing their chores at home, the 50/50 split isn’t the only option. Other arrangements can work as well. The most important thing is that both people feel things are fair and are able to change the terms if they’re not.

But nurse and Reddit user LoveChild worries her husband might no longer be willing to do that. After a week of long shifts, she returned home to a pile of dishes, only to get a mix of teasing and complaints from him about what she hadn’t done.

This woman was having a rough time and asked her husband to step up and help her with chores

Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts

Image credits: Kübra Arslaner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But he refused, thinking she needs to handle everything herself

Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts

Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts

Image credits: RedditsLoveChild

People who read the woman’s story thought her husband no longer values her

Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mysterious Fishes From Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Who Rescued A Gosling From Drowning 2 Years Ago, Can’t Get Rid Of Her Because She Won’t Leave Him
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
We Illustrated 10 Of The Best Wimbledon Moments
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Artist From Japan Uses Clay To Create The Most Detailed And Realistic-Looking Micro Food Sculptures (70 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Why The Moodys Was Canceled at Fox
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2021
Woman Makes Her Friend Leave Her Service Dog In The Backyard, Is Upset Everyone Hates Her For It After The Woman Gets A Concussion From A Seizure
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025