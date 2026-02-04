Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts

When a couple is dividing their chores at home, the 50/50 split isn’t the only option. Other arrangements can work as well. The most important thing is that both people feel things are fair and are able to change the terms if they’re not.
But nurse and Reddit user LoveChild worries her husband might no longer be willing to do that. After a week of long shifts, she returned home to a pile of dishes, only to get a mix of teasing and complaints from him about what she hadn’t done.
This woman was having a rough time and asked her husband to step up and help her with chores
Image credits: Kübra Arslaner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But he refused, thinking she needs to handle everything herself
Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: RedditsLoveChild
People who read the woman’s story thought her husband no longer values her
Follow Us