Man Cancels Honeymoon After Learning About Wife’s Expectations: “Men Have Been Doing It For Ages”

After marriage, a honeymoon is often one of the most cherished times a couple gets to share—an opportunity to relax, reset, and enjoy each other’s company as they begin a new chapter together. Many look forward to it just as much as the wedding itself.
But for one Redditor, the dream soured before it even began. While he had carefully saved for the trip, his wife admitted she hadn’t put aside enough for her own ticket. When he suggested waiting until she could cover her share, she was furious that he didn’t simply pay for them both.
Now he’s left questioning whether he was wrong to stand his ground. Read the full story below.
The woman asked her husband to cover her honeymoon ticket since she hadn’t saved enough
He, however, made it clear they wouldn’t be going anywhere until she paid her share
Money is one of the biggest factors that can put relationships at risk
We often hear that money isn’t everything or that it can’t buy happiness, but the reality is that finances are at the center of many problems. When it’s just us, we can deal with the fallout on our own. But in a couple, your financial struggles automatically become your partner’s too.
That’s why money so often leads to conflict, from everyday squabbles to serious problems that can strain a relationship.
Research shows how common this is. A 2021 study found that couples in long-term relationships reported finances as the biggest conflict in 40% of their arguments. Meanwhile, Fidelity’s 2024 Couples & Money study revealed that a quarter of couples named money as their greatest relationship challenge, and nearly half admitted they argue about it at least occasionally.
The reason money disagreements hit harder than other issues, like chores, is because they carry more weight.
“Money is not only a common cause of conflict, but money fights are qualitatively different from other types of arguments,” Megan McCoy, a certified financial therapist, marriage and family therapist, and assistant professor of personal financial planning at Kansas State University, told Fortune. “They tend to last longer and are less likely to get resolved, so they create tension leading to other arguments and spending less time together.”
For married couples especially, financial disputes can be particularly damaging. In fact, research shows that disagreements about money between husbands and wives are the strongest predictor of divorce.
“Many fights in couples come from us feeling like our partner is putting our dreams at risk by overspending on things that we don’t value or not letting us spend in areas that we value,” McCoy added. “Some of us see money as a source of fun, while others see it as a source of safety and security, and that can cause issues.”
Still, arguments over money don’t have to spell disaster for a marriage. Bobby Hoyt, founder of Millennial Money Man, Laptop Empires, Proofreading Launchpad, and Brilliant Bookkeeper, shared some advice in a Forbes piece on how couples can get on the same page.
First, talk about money early and often. Communication is key to a strong marriage, and that includes finances. If one partner is worried and the other brushes it off, the disconnect can quickly send things off track, especially if no one is willing to acknowledge their concerns.
Hoyt recommends regular “money meetings” where couples can discuss goals, address worries, and adjust their plans as needed.
Another important step is tracking spending and investments. While it can be uncomfortable, it’s often a necessary wake-up call. With so many apps and tools available, it’s easier than ever to understand where your money goes and build healthier habits together. From there, couples can create a plan for their priorities, whether it’s cutting back on takeout, saving for big purchases, or paying down debt.
“You’ll see how making an extra $500 to $1,000 more each month will have a positive impact on overall financial health, and once you’ve taken care of your credit card debt, you can funnel that money into an emergency fund to prevent future debt,” said Hoyt.
Finally, remember that saving doesn’t mean constant sacrifice. Restriction can be draining, so it’s important to celebrate money wins along the way.
If you hit a budgeting goal or pay off a big chunk of debt, treat yourself. Go out, do something special—you’ve earned it. Celebrating milestones helps you stay motivated, strengthens your bond as a couple, and reminds you that the effort is worth it.
