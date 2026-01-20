Wife Decides To Live Life Exactly Like Her Husband, He’s Left Fuming: “I Could Just Chill Like You Always Do”

Partners are supposed to help each other, not piggyback off one another. You’d think we shouldn’t even be talking about it in 2026, but the personal story Reddit user CrisMaz shared on r/TwoXChromosomes proves otherwise.
In it, the woman reveals her husband has relied on her to manage almost all household chores for years, and it has gotten to the point where she simply could no longer take it. So, she pulled an UNO reverse card on him and showed what it’s like to be an adult around the house — refusing to cook, clean, or pick up after him, leaving him to deal with the consequences of his own laziness for once.
This woman has had enough of her husband’s laziness
Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)
So she decided to match it
Image credits: ufabizphoto / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: CrisMaz
Women continue to handle most household tasks in the US
Although women comprise nearly half of the American workforce (45%), they still take on a larger share of household responsibilities.
An NBC News analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that women did 40% more household work than men in 2024.
According to their numbers, the average woman spends 140.4 minutes per day doing chores such as laundry and cleaning while the average man spends just 100.2.
The gap is closing. In 2003, the first year of the survey, women worked an hour more than men on the home. The additional work from men is most apparent in food preparation and cleanup—men spent an average of 16 minutes per day cooking in 2003 and since then, the figure has jumped to 28 minutes.
However, at this rate, housework will be equal only sometime around 2066.
And people were appalled by such a blatant example of it
The woman said that venting her frustrations on the internet helped her see her marriage in a different light
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
And later shared an update on their predicament
Image credits: drobotdean / freepik (not tbe actual photo)
Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: CrisMaz
People were glad she took ownership of her own feelings
