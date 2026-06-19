Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

by

Grief works in mysterious ways; some people never recover after the passing of their partner, while others are able to move on with a new love of their life. Statistically, only 5% of women and 12% of men remarry after their partner passes. Still, the late partner’s memory often lives on in the next marriage.

That was the case for this couple, but the memory of the deceased partner also became their relationship’s undoing. After 10 years of marriage, the wife did everything she could to uphold her husband’s late wife’s memory. It wasn’t enough, as he started visiting her tombstone more frequently and drove her to wonder whether he would ever truly choose his living wife over his late one.

A woman married a man who was grieving his late wife and had to deal with the consequences 10 years later

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

At one point, the husband became distant and started visiting his late wife’s tombstone more frequently

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits:

“I feel like the second option,” the wife wrote in the comments

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Commenters thought the husband’s behavior wasn’t normal and were suspicious of him spending so long at his late wife’s tombstone

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

A later confrontation culminated in the husband uttering the most hurtful words imaginable to his wife: “I think I’d rather have someone punch me than him telling me that”

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits: Mohit Sharma / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits:

Commenters praised the wife for standing up and choosing herself

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

After the baby was born, the wife came back with an update about how the husband was asking for a second chance

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits: Gui Spinardi / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Image credits:

Commenters advised the couple to start over the relationship and try dating instead of jumping back in

Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours
Pregnant Woman Asks Husband For Divorce After He Starts Grieving His Late Ex And Disappearing For Hours

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
18 Beautiful Photos Of Animals Looking Through Windows
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Online Group Is All About Fails That Fit Under The ‘You Had One Job’ Phrase (50 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Why I’m Still Excited For The Live-Action Avatar Series For Netflix
3 min read
Nov, 28, 2020
Narcos
Narcos Season 1 Review
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2015
Quirky Shoes That I Made From Sentimental Childhood Things
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
20 Facts About Belle Delphine You Probably Didn’t Know
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2023