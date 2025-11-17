Guy Calls Wife A Jerk For Trying To Control His Bathroom Time, The Internet Says That He’s The One Who Needs A Reality Check

A recent story shared by a 37-year-old married woman in the AITA community raised people’s eyebrows.
“My husband (40M) and I (37F) live in an apartment with only one bathroom. In the morning, he spends upwards of 40 minutes going to the bathroom, sitting on the toilet, answering emails, scrolling social media, and also, of course, actually using the bathroom,” the woman explained.
That alone probably wouldn’t surprise anyone, but the issue comes down to the fact that the author too, needs to use the toilet at around the same time.
A woman has to beg her husband to let her use the toilet every morning after he spends hours there having “quality time alone”
Hemorrhoids, a condition often caused by sitting too long on a toilet bowl, affect 75% of adults in the US
It may be tempting to spend more time on the “porcelain throne” than you really need to. But doctors warn that sitting for long periods of time on a toilet may have serious health consequences.
One of the many threats of sitting on the toilet bowl for too long is that it can cause hemorrhoids to appear. Hemorrhoids are veins that swell in the lowest part of the rectum. Hemorrhoids affect 75% of adults during their lifetime, making them one of the most common gastrointestinal problems.
The Mayo Clinic reports that these veins are similar to varicose veins, and they can swell inside the anus and cause a bit of bleeding. On the outside, they can cause a small bulge in the anal area. Symptoms of internal and external hemorrhoids can be bleeding, pain, itching, and swelling.
It’s important to note that the main causes of hemorrhoids are sitting too long on the toilet, pushing or straining during a bowel movement, lack of exercise, pregnancy, and being overweight. Poor diet can also have an impact, but usually a hemorrhoid flareup starts because of the joint multiple factors.
“You shouldn’t spend more than 5 minutes on the toilet,” a doctor warns
Dr. Nina Paonessa, from the Paonessa Colon and Rectal Surgery, explains that spending too much time on the toilet places extreme pressure on your rectum and anus. “On a toilet seat, your rectum is lower than the rest of your buttocks. As a result, gravity pushes down on the veins and blood pools in the veins. If you strain due to constipation, you further increase the pressure, this in turn causing hemorrhoids.”
Dr. Nina warns that you should only sit on the toilet long enough to have a bowel movement, which typically takes a few minutes. What’s more, you shouldn’t spend more than five minutes on the toilet. Unsurprisingly, one of the easiest ways to avoid sitting on the toilet too long is to stop scrolling or reading at the same time.
