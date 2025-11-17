Size 0 Or Nothing: 22 Heartbreaking Examples Of Iconic Women Being Labeled ‘Fat’ By ‘00s Media (New Pics)

Picking up a newspaper or magazine from just twenty years ago can be nearly as shocking as taking one from the 1960s. The 60s were longer ago, but it’s clear and obvious, the language, the photos, the products are so clearly old. The 2000s are a whole different story, so similar to our present day, but when you sit down to read what’s there, you’ll quickly be hit with a slew of ideas that are downright unacceptable in the present day.
One Twitter thread went viral recently when a netizen pointed out some examples of ‘00s media promoting and brainwashing people into accepting the most unhealthy and unrealistic beauty standards. Other readers joined in, sharing all the other examples they could think of.
The ‘00’s tabloids and media had horribly unrealistic expectations for women’s bodies
Image credits: CarolineMoss
#1 Jennifer Lawrence During The Release Of The Hunger Games Films. In 2012, Jennifer Said, “In Hollywood, I’m Obese. I’m Considered A Fat Actress”
Image source: Kurt Kulac
#2 Kate Winslet During The Release Of Titanic. James Cameron Famously Used The Nickname “Kate Weighs-A-Lot”
Image source: imdb
#3 Britney Spears Was Called A “Whale” During Her Performance At The 2007 Vmas
Image source: MTV
#4 Renée Zellweger. A Major Plot Point Of Bridget Jones’s Diary Is How Obscenely “Fat” She Was For Weighing A Whole 136 Lbs And Being A UK Size 14 (Us 6)
Image source: imdb
#5 Drew Barrymore Was The “Chunky One” In The Charlie’s Angels Crew
Image source: imdb
#6 They Called Alicia Silverstone “Fatgirl”
Image source: S0UNDGARD3N
#7 Jennifer Lopez, The Woman With The “Biggest Butt Ever” According To Every Tabloid!
Image source: sierra1ynette
#8 Beyoncé Was Considered Plus Sized 1999-2005 When She Looked Like This
Image source: polyvore
#9 Jennifer Stone During The Release Of Wizards Of Waverly Place. She Was Typecast As “The Funny, Fat Friend”
Image source: imdb
#10 They Said Christina Aguilera’s Body Had Been Ruined Cuz Of Her Pregnancy 😭 And She Looked Like This
Image source: DirrtyJane_
#11 Gillian Anderson During The Filming Of X-Files. They Even Had Mulder Compliment Her When She’d Lost Some Weight
Image source: imdb
#12 Martine Mccutcheon During The Release Of Love, Actually. In The Film, Her Character Is Referred To As Having “Thighs The Size Of Tree Trunks”
Image source: imdb
#13 Remember How They Told Us That Geri Was The “Curvy” Spice Girl?
Image source: lisa_iannattone
#14 Nicole Richie Being Referred To As The “Fat One” When Photographed With Her On-Screen Best Friend Paris Hilton
Image source: people
#15 The Public Treated Lily Allen Like She Was A Gargantuan Sea Monster. She Literally Looks Like An Average Person’s Body
Image source: bukanfernanda
#16 Kelly Clarkson Has Been Heavily Fatshamed In 2002
Image source: BeckySlaysGH
#17 America Ferrera During The Release Of Ugly Betty
Image source: imdb
#18 America Ferrera During The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants
Image source: _W_EmersonMains
#19 Anne Hathaway During The Release Of The Devil Wears Prada. Andy Has Lines About How She’s Not As Thin As The Other Girls, And Is Considered Fat By Multiple Characters
Image source: imdb
#20 When The Papers Said That Cheryl Cole Had Let Herself Go And Was Fat In 2011. She’s Tiny
Image source: RussHLR
#21 Tyra Banks Being Referred To As Fat When She Was Photographed By Paparazzi At The Beach
Image source: The CW
#22 Raven-Symoné During The Release Of That’s So Raven
Image source: amadeus_andrew
