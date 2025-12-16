Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”

by

Buying a place with your spouse is a huge milestone. It usually comes with the feeling that you’ve finally earned the freedom to enjoy your space however you want. That freedom, of course, only really works when both people are on the same page.

One Redditor found that out after her husband started hosting regular boys nights at their home. What began as the occasional hangout slowly turned into loud, messy parties that left her exhausted and stuck cleaning up the aftermath. When she finally shut them down, her husband accused her of “banning fun.”

Feeling guilty for playing the fun police, she turned to the internet to ask if she handled things the right way. Read the full story below.

The man threw loud, messy parties with his friends, leaving his wife sleepless and stuck cleaning up the mess

Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”

Image credits: gpointstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

But when she finally shut them down, she ended up feeling guilty for playing the fun police

Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”

Image credits:  Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”

Image credits: tsyhun / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”

Image credits: HikariDellamonte

Readers sided with the author, calling out the husband for his disrespectful behavior

Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
47 Memes That Wouldn’t Exist If The Fly Didn’t Land On Mike Pence’s Head Last Night
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Rev Your Engines: 5 Things to Know About ‘Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman’
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2018
Why Silencing Comedians Is Wrong
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2022
30 Funny Comics About Food That Are Full Of Puns And Jokes, By This Artist
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Fixer to Fabulous
Here’s What That Tattoo on Dave Marrs Means
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2021
Woman Turns To Web For Support After BF Throws Out Her “Junk” And Laughs In Her Face About It
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025