Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t

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You can’t read another person’s thoughts, so when something feels off, it’s easy to let your imagination run wild. For example, who wouldn’t start questioning their spouse’s commitment if they started taking late-night calls and disappearing at odd hours?

Reddit user Bmondgend became convinced that her husband was cheating. However, the woman couldn’t obtain any irrefutable evidence, so she felt like the only way she could find peace of mind was to confront him. And she did learn the truth. But it wasn’t what she had expected at all.

This woman thought her husband was cheating with the neighbor

Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t

Image credits: Grinvalds / freepik (not the actual photo)

So, she started to investigate him

Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t

Ultimately, she realized that the affair existed only in her imagination

Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t

Image credits: Vanna Phon / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t

But by then, it was too late

Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t

Image credits: bmondgend

Many of the people who read the woman’s story thought there could be more to the story than meets the eye

Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t
Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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