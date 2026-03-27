Woman Upset Ex Gets Engaged With The Woman She Thought He Was Having An Affair With But He Didn’t

You can’t read another person’s thoughts, so when something feels off, it’s easy to let your imagination run wild. For example, who wouldn’t start questioning their spouse’s commitment if they started taking late-night calls and disappearing at odd hours?
Reddit user Bmondgend became convinced that her husband was cheating. However, the woman couldn’t obtain any irrefutable evidence, so she felt like the only way she could find peace of mind was to confront him. And she did learn the truth. But it wasn’t what she had expected at all.
This woman thought her husband was cheating with the neighbor
Image credits: Grinvalds / freepik (not the actual photo)
So, she started to investigate him
Ultimately, she realized that the affair existed only in her imagination
Image credits: Vanna Phon / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But by then, it was too late
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: bmondgend
Many of the people who read the woman’s story thought there could be more to the story than meets the eye
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