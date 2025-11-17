Understanding Why Dogs Eat Tampons and How to Help Them

It’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare – coming home to find that your dog ate a tampon. Not only is it a disgusting and alarming situation, but it can also be incredibly dangerous for your furry friend.
Among dogs, ingesting foreign objects like tampons can lead to serious health complications, including intestinal blockages and internal injuries.
If you find yourself in this situation, it’s essential to act quickly and take the necessary steps to ensure your dog’s safety. We’ll discuss what to do when your dog eats a tampon, including the signs to look out for and preventive measures to keep it from happening again.
So, if you’re currently panicking over your dog’s strange snack choice, read on to find out how to handle the situation and keep your beloved pet out of harm’s way.
Why did my dog eat a tampon?
Image credits: Natracare
Dogs are naturally curious animals with a heightened sense of smell. They use their amazing noses to explore the fascinating world around them, sometimes leading them to eat weird things. Your dog probably ate a tampon because it had an exciting scent and looked like a potential snack.
Additionally, our canine friends are scavengers by nature. Dogs can’t resist the stench of decaying materials or bodily fluids like blood and discharge. So, when your dog’s nose picks up the distinct scent of blood in your garbage can, it can’t help but locate the tampon.
According to Best Friends Animal Society, the condition where dogs eat non-food items, including eating tampon, is known as pica. This could be due to behavioral disorders such as boredom or nutritional deficiency.
Bored dogs may eat tampons in search of excitement and stimulation. On the other hand, an anxious dog may eat tampons as a form of stress relief or as a coping mechanism for their anxiety.
Can a dog die from eating tampons?
While a single instance of a dog eating a tampon may not be fatal, tampons can be dangerous for your dog. If your dog eats tampons frequently, this puts your dog in danger of having medical complications like blockage, intestinal torsion, volvulus, etc. These digestive tract complications can eventually lead to death.
Additionally, chemicals in tampons, such as dioxin and glyphosate, can cause cancer and developmental problems. If not addressed promptly, this could be life-threatening for your dog.
Are used tampons more dangerous than unused tampons?
Both used and unused tampons pose significant risks if ingested by dogs. The main risk with new tampons is that they can absorb digestive juices and expand, leading to intestinal blockage.
On the other hand, bloody tampons contain bodily fluid that can lead to bacterial infections. This can lead to diarrhea, gastrointestinal upset, digestive tract infections, and even toxicity in your dog.
However, any kind of tampon can become stuck and pose a severe health issue. So, keep a close eye on your dog, and if you suspect that tampons have been eaten, seek immediate veterinary attention.
What could happen when a dog has eaten a tampon?
Intestinal blockage
A dog that has swallowed a feminine hygiene product is at risk of bowel obstruction. The absorbent nature of these products allows them to swell when exposed to moisture.
The mass formed can then become stuck in the digestive system. This can delay the typical passage of food, fluids, and waste through the intestines.
If left untreated, intestinal obstruction can lead to serious complications such as severe abdominal pain, vomiting, dehydration, and damage to the intestinal tissue.
In some cases, surgery may be required to remove the obstruction. You must seek veterinary care immediately if you suspect your dog has swallowed any foreign object.
Poisoning
Chemicals, additives, or fragrances in tampons can be toxic to dogs. Ingestion may result in poisoning, manifesting as symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These chemicals could also trigger severe allergic reactions in some dogs.
Choking
If a dog swallows a tampon whole, there is a possibility that it gets stuck within the esophagus. The possibility of choking depends on the size and texture of the tampon and the dog’s size. Hence, small dogs that swallow tampons are more prone to stop than larger breeds.
Intestinal damage
If your dog has swallowed a tampon, its expansion in your dog’s digestive tract can lead to abrasion, tears, or punctures. This is more likely to happen if your dog swallows an unused tampon. This is because, within the digestive tract, a new tampon will expand more than a used one.
According to Fido Biotics, dogs that eat strange things are also more prone to severe digestive issues like inflammatory bowel disease and ulcers.
Dogs ate tampons: Symptoms to look out for
Image credits: Conner Baker
In most cases, you might not know your dog has swallowed something it shouldn’t have. If you suspect your dog has eaten a tampon, you can look out for the following symptoms.
Note that the symptoms seen usually depend on the location of the tampon within the dog’s digestive system. If your dog shows any of these signs, seeking veterinary assistance is essential to prevent further complications.
Sometimes, you may not even realize that your dog consumed a tampon until your dog goes to the toilet. Such dogs may pass the tampon with their feces without showing noticeable symptoms or discomfort.
What should you do if your dog ate a tampon?
Alright, pet parents, let’s talk – your dog just pulled a fast one and chowed down on a tampon. No judgment, it happens. But now, it’s action time. Here is what you should do in such a case.
Stay calm
Panicking won’t help anyone, especially not your pup. Breathe, gather your thoughts, and let’s tackle this together.
Assess the situation
It’s time to ask the right questions. Figure out if your dog ate a used or unused tampon. You should also figure out how many tampons your dog ingested. Your veterinarian may need this information to decide on the best line of action.
Contact your veterinarian
Contact your veterinarian immediately if you are confident your dog ate a used or unused tampon. The vet team will guide you based on your dog’s size, the type of tampon ingested, and when it was consumed.
They may suggest X-rays to determine if the tampon has caused an obstruction. Treatment options may include surgical removal if necessary.
They could also recommend keeping an eye on your dog’s eating habits in hopes that it passes a tampon along with feces. If the ingestion occurred recently, they might also consider inducing vomiting as a solution.
Induce vomiting
Do not try to induce vomiting without professional advice, as this could worsen the situation. If the tampon was eaten within the last hour, the veterinarian may recommend inducing vomiting at home.
In most cases, vets recommend using hydrogen peroxide for this. However, the dose matters, so contact your veterinarian before attempting this.
Your vet may also suggest feeding your pet small amounts of food and monitoring your dog’s bathroom habits. This is usually in hopes that the tampon will pass in the dog’s stool.
How to keep your dog from eating tampons
To prevent your dog from eating tampons, it’s crucial to keep them out of your pet’s reach. Use secured trash bins and be mindful of where you dispose of used tampons and other hygiene products. Knowing your dog’s behavior and providing mental and physical stimulation can also help prevent such incidents.
