50 People Who Were Pleasantly Surprised With A Wholesome Thanksgiving And Just Had To Share

We do our best to make celebrations and family traditions as wholesome as we can. The small details really matter. From going all out with decorations and inviting all your loved ones, to preparing the most delicious dishes. It’s what many of us look forward to. Thanksgiving, especially, is the time to be extra grateful and appreciate all the little things and sweet moments in life.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome Thanksgiving moments captured from all over the internet. So warm up your leftovers and get ready for some soul-healing images.
#1 Thankful This Thanksgiving To Be Tumor Free
Image source: kendraalexandria
#2 Thanksgiving Year 7. From Year 1 As Strangers, To Year 7 As Family
Image source: jamalhinton12, jamalhinton12
#3 Thanksgiving Dinner At The Shelter
Image source: MARLeague
#4 The Turkey I Saved From Thanksgiving. His Name Is Fred
Image source: Will-I-Am-A-Gamer
#5 Meet Dexter, My Thanksgiving Kitten Surprise
Image source: chancespoonful
#6 Landlord Seeks To Spread A Little Holiday Cheer
Image source: baycheyann
#7 My Wife’s Family Made Fun Of Me For Wanting Green Bean Casserole At Thanksgiving Because They All Hated It. My Father-In-Law Felt Bad And Secretly Made Some For Me Anyway
Image source: MadSmatter
#8 I Lost My Mom In April And My 15-Year-Old Daughter Stepped Up And Made Thanksgiving Dinner For Me, My Dad, And Her Brother Today. She Nailed It
Image source: scottjeffreys
#9 Professor Inviting Students Over For Thanksgiving
Image source: Bluemzv12
#10 After Not Being Able To Go Home For Thanksgiving Because Of My Family Having Covid And Then Locking Myself Out Of My Apartment With My Roommates Being With Their Families Hours Away
The only locksmith who picked up the phone also brought me a Thanksgiving dinner plate.
Image source: papitabean
#11 My Ex-Wife Took My Son When He Was 3. He’s 8 Now. I Drove 1200 Miles To See Him For Thanksgiving And Made This. It’s Sparse, But I Feel More Like A Dad Than I Have In Years
He said it’s not bad for my first time.
Image source: Pliny_the_middle
#12 “Coworkers, How Was Your Thanksgiving? Me, Well, We Spent 45 Minutes Trying To Get This Photo, So I’d Say Pretty Great”
Image source: You_Are_A_10
#13 Emily Bugg And Her Fiancé Billy Decided To Forgo Their Big Wedding For An Intimate City Hall Ceremony, She Turned A Magical Day For Them Into A Wonderful Surprise For Many
Using their non-refundable catering deposit, Emily and Billy made Thanksgiving dreams come true with meals for 200 people.
Image source: ELIZABETH BOSCHMA
#14 I Found This Stray Cat In The Smokies On Thanksgiving Day
Pictures after we got him into the car. He’s been fully vetted, defeated, dewormed, and microchipped. Do you think he’s a Siamese?
Image source: achieh7
#15 Binx Is Wishing Everyone A Happy Thanksgiving. We Are Thankful For Cherrios And Soft Blankets
Image source: hopelessly–hopeful
#16 A Neighbor I’ve Never Even Spoken To Saw That I Was Home Alone All Day On Thanksgiving And Brought Me This
Image source: dreamhours
#17 Granny Has Arrived For Thanksgiving And Gus Is The Happiest Lap Dog In Town
Image source: Fishmike52
#18 Thanksgiving Dinner At The Animal Shelter
Image source: MARLeague
#19 Meet Our Thanksgiving Miracle. She Made Us Work For It, But She Is Here And Healthy And We Are So Happy To Have Her In Our Lives
Image source: BruceInc
#20 Happy Thanksgiving From Atticus And Suki
Image source: johnnyboy182
#21 Daughter’s First Thanksgiving. Can’t Get Enough Of That Smile
Image source: thesoccerone7
#22 My Thanksgiving Date
Image source: luker983
#23 After His First Thanksgiving
Image source: Emptydata_Enzo
#24 My Neighbors Brought Me A “Plate” Since I Didn’t Go Anywhere For Thanksgiving
Image source: hbgbees
#25 That’s One Way To Make Sure Your Guests Arrive On Time For Thanksgiving
It was definitely a bit of a stunt but these guys were really respectful of space – It was a 7 PM Sunday L from union square and was not crowded at all. They said it was an inclusive gesture to emphasize no one should go without food on Thanksgiving. They were loud but not rowdy or a nuisance. They even handed out plates to everyone in the car – I got one and the turkey was a solid 7/10 and collard 8.5/10. I’m glad I got to experience something like this. Makes a great story!
There were even MTA employees amongst us but no one objected.
Image source: reddit.com
#26 My Father-In-Law Added His 2 Dogs To Our 2, Then Our Guests Today Brought Their 2 Dogs. Happy Thanksgiving From 6 Furry Friends
Image source: Hubbards_Handmade
#27 Our Thanksgiving Tradition. My Son And I Put Together Little Care Packages To Share With Whoever Might Need Them When We Go To The City On Black Friday
We talked about being fortunate and having a responsibility to share with others. Doing this was his idea.
Image source: dollarwaitingonadime
#28 One Of My Friends Made Sure To Have A Dog Table For Thanksgiving
Image source: sagelface
#29 A Stranger Knocked On My Door And Gave Me A Homemade Thanksgiving Dinner Last Night And Saved Me From Eating Truck Stop Pizza For Dinner. Thank You, It Truly Means A Lot
Image source: LordMackie
#30 I Just Felt Like The World Should See My Dog, Potato, On Thanksgiving
Image source: kimeffindeal
#31 Two Strangers Offered To Bring Me Plates From Their Thanksgiving Meals
I posted in a local group asking which restaurants are open today and explained why I don’t think I can manage cooking right now (my husband is in hospital and my kids are visiting family). Instead, two incredible women, 100% strangers to me, said they’d bring me plates from their Thanksgiving meals.
Image source: rcc52779
#32 Mom Hasn’t Been Able To Eat For A Week And Is Still In The Hospital, Figured I’d Give Her Some Turkey For Thanksgiving. It Made Her Smile More Than She Has In Weeks
Image source: Hami_509
#33 My Brother Passed Away The Weekend After Thanksgiving Leaving A 4-Year-Old Behind. The People At The Dealership He Worked At Donated All These Gifts To My Nephew
They are truly amazing people during these extremely tough times.
Image source: Jahmay
#34 My Dad Owns A Family Card Game Business. At The Bottom Of Every Rule Sheet, He Includes His Personal Cell Number So People Can Call If They Have Questions
He happily answers every call himself, even when they come in at 10 PM on Thanksgiving. He’s my hero.
Image source: JephriB
#35 Best Thanksgiving Ever
Image source: Kitchen-Aerie2391
#36 Happy Canadian Thanksgiving Weekend
Image source: mrsgix
#37 My Dad Brought A 3D-Printed Gift For Tony To Thanksgiving Dinner
Image source: papayaslice
#38 My Orchestra Teacher Made My Class Personalized Thanksgiving Cards. He Drew The Pictures In His Own Style, Out Of A Bunch Of Different Thanksgiving Foods
“Madison, You are so talented and you continue to surprise me with your dedication and drive. Really? A cello made of jello? Swinney. 2020.”
Image source: Madisor03
#39 My 80-Year-Old Neighbor Just Delivered This Care Package To My Dog And Me. I Had Told Her Earlier That I Was Laying Low For Thanksgiving
And not doing a traditional dinner or visiting any family.
Image source: Johnny_Carcinogenic
#40 My Sister Reminded Me Of How My Family Is Incapable Of Taking A Normal Picture At Thanksgiving
Image source: virtualpj
#41 My Grandma Puts Up This Papier-Mâché Snowman I Made In Like First Grade Up Every Single Year. She Puts The Decorations Up Early
So it’s decorated for when we have family over on Thanksgiving.
Image source: reluctantbunnyboy
#42 Here Are A Few Loaves Of Italian Bread My Dad Baked As Part Of The Massive Thanksgiving Dinner, Pure Joy
Say hi to my dad, Vince. He’s been a music teacher his whole life and an incredible self-taught cook. He’s recently enrolled in culinary school part-time and is loving it.
Image source: heyvolpe
#43 Spending Thanksgiving Alone And Working Every Year Can Be Rough. An Old Friend Just Dropped This Huge Spread At My House After My 12-Hour Shift. Can’t Stop Smiling
Image source: RichJMoney
#44 The First And The Last, My Grandfather And My Daughter This Thanksgiving
Image source: LeperFriend
#45 My Wife Made Pancakes That Look Like A Turkeys This Morning. Happy Thanksgiving, Everyone
Image source: yahheridesabike
#46 This Guy Offering Extra Food To Anyone Who Needs Some On Thanksgiving
Image source: reddit.com
#47 This Gas Station Offering A Free Thanksgiving Meal To Anyone Who Shows Up
Image source: The_Shy_Yeti
#48 No One Came Over For Thanksgiving, So I Packed Up Plates And Handed Them Out To The Local Homeless People
Image source: kh117cs
#49 My Grandma And Grandpa Just Delivered Me Thanksgiving Meal Because They Aren’t Having Everyone Over
Image source: Blueshark25
#50 Texting Grandmother About Thanksgiving
Image source: nikamats
