50 People Who Were Pleasantly Surprised With A Wholesome Thanksgiving And Just Had To Share

We do our best to make celebrations and family traditions as wholesome as we can. The small details really matter. From going all out with decorations and inviting all your loved ones, to preparing the most delicious dishes. It’s what many of us look forward to. Thanksgiving, especially, is the time to be extra grateful and appreciate all the little things and sweet moments in life.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome Thanksgiving moments captured from all over the internet. So warm up your leftovers and get ready for some soul-healing images.

#1 Thankful This Thanksgiving To Be Tumor Free

Image source: kendraalexandria

#2 Thanksgiving Year 7. From Year 1 As Strangers, To Year 7 As Family

Image source: jamalhinton12, jamalhinton12

#3 Thanksgiving Dinner At The Shelter

Image source: MARLeague

#4 The Turkey I Saved From Thanksgiving. His Name Is Fred

Image source: Will-I-Am-A-Gamer

#5 Meet Dexter, My Thanksgiving Kitten Surprise

Image source: chancespoonful

#6 Landlord Seeks To Spread A Little Holiday Cheer

Image source: baycheyann

#7 My Wife’s Family Made Fun Of Me For Wanting Green Bean Casserole At Thanksgiving Because They All Hated It. My Father-In-Law Felt Bad And Secretly Made Some For Me Anyway

Image source: MadSmatter

#8 I Lost My Mom In April And My 15-Year-Old Daughter Stepped Up And Made Thanksgiving Dinner For Me, My Dad, And Her Brother Today. She Nailed It

Image source: scottjeffreys

#9 Professor Inviting Students Over For Thanksgiving

Image source: Bluemzv12

#10 After Not Being Able To Go Home For Thanksgiving Because Of My Family Having Covid And Then Locking Myself Out Of My Apartment With My Roommates Being With Their Families Hours Away

The only locksmith who picked up the phone also brought me a Thanksgiving dinner plate.

Image source: papitabean

#11 My Ex-Wife Took My Son When He Was 3. He’s 8 Now. I Drove 1200 Miles To See Him For Thanksgiving And Made This. It’s Sparse, But I Feel More Like A Dad Than I Have In Years

He said it’s not bad for my first time.

Image source: Pliny_the_middle

#12 “Coworkers, How Was Your Thanksgiving? Me, Well, We Spent 45 Minutes Trying To Get This Photo, So I’d Say Pretty Great”

Image source: You_Are_A_10

#13 Emily Bugg And Her Fiancé Billy Decided To Forgo Their Big Wedding For An Intimate City Hall Ceremony, She Turned A Magical Day For Them Into A Wonderful Surprise For Many

Using their non-refundable catering deposit, Emily and Billy made Thanksgiving⁠⁠ dreams come true with meals for 200 people.

Image source: ELIZABETH BOSCHMA

#14 I Found This Stray Cat In The Smokies On Thanksgiving Day

Pictures after we got him into the car. He’s been fully vetted, defeated, dewormed, and microchipped. Do you think he’s a Siamese?

Image source: achieh7

#15 Binx Is Wishing Everyone A Happy Thanksgiving. We Are Thankful For Cherrios And Soft Blankets

Image source: hopelessly–hopeful

#16 A Neighbor I’ve Never Even Spoken To Saw That I Was Home Alone All Day On Thanksgiving And Brought Me This

Image source: dreamhours

#17 Granny Has Arrived For Thanksgiving And Gus Is The Happiest Lap Dog In Town

Image source: Fishmike52

#18 Thanksgiving Dinner At The Animal Shelter

Image source: MARLeague

#19 Meet Our Thanksgiving Miracle. She Made Us Work For It, But She Is Here And Healthy And We Are So Happy To Have Her In Our Lives

Image source: BruceInc

#20 Happy Thanksgiving From Atticus And Suki

Image source: johnnyboy182

#21 Daughter’s First Thanksgiving. Can’t Get Enough Of That Smile

Image source: thesoccerone7

#22 My Thanksgiving Date

Image source: luker983

#23 After His First Thanksgiving

Image source: Emptydata_Enzo

#24 My Neighbors Brought Me A “Plate” Since I Didn’t Go Anywhere For Thanksgiving

Image source: hbgbees

#25 That’s One Way To Make Sure Your Guests Arrive On Time For Thanksgiving

It was definitely a bit of a stunt but these guys were really respectful of space – It was a 7 PM Sunday L from union square and was not crowded at all. They said it was an inclusive gesture to emphasize no one should go without food on Thanksgiving. They were loud but not rowdy or a nuisance. They even handed out plates to everyone in the car – I got one and the turkey was a solid 7/10 and collard 8.5/10. I’m glad I got to experience something like this. Makes a great story!

There were even MTA employees amongst us but no one objected.

Image source: reddit.com

#26 My Father-In-Law Added His 2 Dogs To Our 2, Then Our Guests Today Brought Their 2 Dogs. Happy Thanksgiving From 6 Furry Friends

Image source: Hubbards_Handmade

#27 Our Thanksgiving Tradition. My Son And I Put Together Little Care Packages To Share With Whoever Might Need Them When We Go To The City On Black Friday

We talked about being fortunate and having a responsibility to share with others. Doing this was his idea.

Image source: dollarwaitingonadime

#28 One Of My Friends Made Sure To Have A Dog Table For Thanksgiving

Image source: sagelface

#29 A Stranger Knocked On My Door And Gave Me A Homemade Thanksgiving Dinner Last Night And Saved Me From Eating Truck Stop Pizza For Dinner. Thank You, It Truly Means A Lot

Image source: LordMackie

#30 I Just Felt Like The World Should See My Dog, Potato, On Thanksgiving

Image source: kimeffindeal

#31 Two Strangers Offered To Bring Me Plates From Their Thanksgiving Meals

I posted in a local group asking which restaurants are open today and explained why I don’t think I can manage cooking right now (my husband is in hospital and my kids are visiting family). Instead, two incredible women, 100% strangers to me, said they’d bring me plates from their Thanksgiving meals.

Image source: rcc52779

#32 Mom Hasn’t Been Able To Eat For A Week And Is Still In The Hospital, Figured I’d Give Her Some Turkey For Thanksgiving. It Made Her Smile More Than She Has In Weeks

Image source: Hami_509

#33 My Brother Passed Away The Weekend After Thanksgiving Leaving A 4-Year-Old Behind. The People At The Dealership He Worked At Donated All These Gifts To My Nephew

They are truly amazing people during these extremely tough times.

Image source: Jahmay

#34 My Dad Owns A Family Card Game Business. At The Bottom Of Every Rule Sheet, He Includes His Personal Cell Number So People Can Call If They Have Questions

He happily answers every call himself, even when they come in at 10 PM on Thanksgiving. He’s my hero.

Image source: JephriB

#35 Best Thanksgiving Ever

Image source: Kitchen-Aerie2391

#36 Happy Canadian Thanksgiving Weekend

Image source: mrsgix

#37 My Dad Brought A 3D-Printed Gift For Tony To Thanksgiving Dinner

Image source: papayaslice

#38 My Orchestra Teacher Made My Class Personalized Thanksgiving Cards. He Drew The Pictures In His Own Style, Out Of A Bunch Of Different Thanksgiving Foods

“Madison, You are so talented and you continue to surprise me with your dedication and drive. Really? A cello made of jello? Swinney. 2020.”

Image source: Madisor03

#39 My 80-Year-Old Neighbor Just Delivered This Care Package To My Dog And Me. I Had Told Her Earlier That I Was Laying Low For Thanksgiving

And not doing a traditional dinner or visiting any family.

Image source: Johnny_Carcinogenic

#40 My Sister Reminded Me Of How My Family Is Incapable Of Taking A Normal Picture At Thanksgiving

Image source: virtualpj

#41 My Grandma Puts Up This Papier-Mâché Snowman I Made In Like First Grade Up Every Single Year. She Puts The Decorations Up Early

So it’s decorated for when we have family over on Thanksgiving.

Image source: reluctantbunnyboy

#42 Here Are A Few Loaves Of Italian Bread My Dad Baked As Part Of The Massive Thanksgiving Dinner, Pure Joy

Say hi to my dad, Vince. He’s been a music teacher his whole life and an incredible self-taught cook. He’s recently enrolled in culinary school part-time and is loving it.

Image source: heyvolpe

#43 Spending Thanksgiving Alone And Working Every Year Can Be Rough. An Old Friend Just Dropped This Huge Spread At My House After My 12-Hour Shift. Can’t Stop Smiling

Image source: RichJMoney

#44 The First And The Last, My Grandfather And My Daughter This Thanksgiving

Image source: LeperFriend

#45 My Wife Made Pancakes That Look Like A Turkeys This Morning. Happy Thanksgiving, Everyone

Image source: yahheridesabike

#46 This Guy Offering Extra Food To Anyone Who Needs Some On Thanksgiving

Image source: reddit.com

#47 This Gas Station Offering A Free Thanksgiving Meal To Anyone Who Shows Up

Image source: The_Shy_Yeti

#48 No One Came Over For Thanksgiving, So I Packed Up Plates And Handed Them Out To The Local Homeless People

Image source: kh117cs

#49 My Grandma And Grandpa Just Delivered Me Thanksgiving Meal Because They Aren’t Having Everyone Over

Image source: Blueshark25

#50 Texting Grandmother About Thanksgiving

Image source: nikamats

100% secure your website.