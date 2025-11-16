30 Comics About Everyday Life Situations And Being In A Couple Made By Leo And Lily

Today we’d like to introduce you to Leo and Lily! Leo and Lily are a couple who created a comic series called “Amity Comics”. The comics are mostly about their life as a couple. For those who are in a relationship, the said comics might be quite relatable as they explore the everyday life of a couple who is in a long-term relationship.
Bored Panda reached out to Leo and Lily to find out a little bit more about them and their comics.
“Amitycomics itself indicates love comics. The word amity is related to love, friendship and affection. Amity comics are created by Amity comics studio where my boyfriend and I handle all the work. The illustrations of ‘Leo and Lily’ are drawn by Lily and all the other stuff is managed by Leo. The illustrations pretty much show how we deal with events that happen in our daily lives.
We want to give a positive message to everyone, and by that, we mean that you should just enjoy your life!
When Lily was a child, she used to read comics and loved to draw… When we came into a relationship, we always shared comics with each other. One day Leo told me out of nowhere that I should also draw comics about us and that people would probably like it. And that’s how ‘amitycomics’ started as we are still making progress in my art. We are also very glad to see this huge response from all over the world, thank you all!”
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
#1
Image source: amitycomics
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
