67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

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If you’ve been around for a while, you might remember our ‘Cringetopia’ list. Well, this one is the complete opposite.

We discovered the subreddit ‘Chadtopia,’ and at first, its name threw us off a bit. Those who consider themselves nonconformists on the internet use the word ‘Chad’ in a derogatory way to describe a stereotypically attractive male, implying he succeeds effortlessly at things they struggle with. But this community doesn’t.

It’s dedicated to people who’ve mastered the art of not caring what others think and simply doing whatever makes them happy, even if someone insults them for it. According to the group, those are the real Chads, and it doesn’t matter if they’re men or women.

#1 Real Chad

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: First_Ratio_5542

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

#2 Chad Can Grow It Back

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: RadicalMicrowaves

#3 King Improves Himself And Shows It Off To The World

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: mopeiobebeast

#4 Grandmas Are The Best

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: NoMereRanger73, tumblr.com

#5 Absolute King

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: anon

#6 Chad Al

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Billbat1

#7 Chad Looks Good

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Stopping_to_get_help, x.com

#8 Chads Help Their Boy Out

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: blackky01

#9 Absolute Chad

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: pirateslifeisntforme

#10 Chad Gets A Tattoo Of Himself And Is Happy

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: dispenseroftheswamp2

#11 Queen Chad Doesn’t Give An F About Internet Trolls

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: RaunchyAppleSauce, x.com

#12 A Fashion Icon

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: SuperDuperOtter

#13 This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children. His Name Is Trey Ganem

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Extra-Lie489

#14 Sry If This Is A Repost

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: definitelyusername

#15 The Most Honorable Thing A Youtuber Can Do

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Nightly_crime

#16 Chad

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Success_Vibrant378

#17 Chad Uses Lifeline On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Just To Tell His Dad He’s About To Win A Million Dollars

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: ripjaw6442

#18 What Did It Cost Him? Nothing Because It Was All Worth It In The End

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Mxhmoud

#19 Chad Finally Graduated

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Acrobatic-Ad-6529

#20 King Move

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Chad Believes Everyone Should Have Access To History

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: starbuckle337

#22 Chad Speaking

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: HotTubJim

#23 Whole Team Of Chads

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: KhalidWithAnEye

#24 Chad Picks Up A New Hobby

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Hoedjevanpapier5

#25 Chad Former Teacher

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: LiftBigRock

#26 Chad Waiter

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: jd9618

#27 Chad Knows When To Break The Rules

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: quokkafarts

#28 Absolute Chad

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: ImHidingFromLife

#29 Chad Makes Rock Map Of Scotland

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Quistill

#30 Ultimate Chad

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Enzomarcello

#31 George Clooney

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Tremendeous_balls

#32 Sometimes The Best Way To Solve Your Own Problems Is To Help Someone Else

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Night_Inscryption

#33 The Most Chad President

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: -K-C-

#34 Chad Says Boys Can Wear Pink

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: mr-crowly-

#35 Chad Gets Rewarded For His Effort And Dedication To His Job

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: ThePencilEater

#36 Chad Gives His Wife A Nice Surprise On A Nice Day

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Joseph-Is-Best-Jojo

#37 My Got Done Dirty In Cringetopia, Absolute Chad In My Books

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: ImSoUnique69

#38 Chad Hot Sauce Enthusiast

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: BurbleBoii

#39 I Want To Believe

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: OccasionalCaucasian

#40 It’s 70’s Day And This Kid Is Dressing For The 1770’s

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: ortognatotw

#41 Chad Letting His Mom Know He’s Safe Traveling

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Rexitoxal

#42 I Hope It Does Too

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Safe_Wrangler_858

#43 The Professor Of My Online It Security Course Used His Lunch Break To Show Us His Katanas

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: mattjh

#44 This Guy Has His Priorities Straight

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: needs_grammarly

#45 Chad Cyanide & Happiness

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: GroundbreakingPea876

#46 This Is What Chads Are Made Of

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: oldmanpop

#47 Absolute Chad

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: LucasNeal64

#48 No One Is More Chad Than The Wikipedia Editor

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: SGScoutAU

#49 The Harvest Is Bountiful 💪

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Ryanchri

#50 This Chad Has Good Self-Esteem

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: sfyjnkljc

#51 Some People Just Don’t Make Excuses

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Salt-Slayer

#52 Thanks To The Amish Chads

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Non_Serviam_666

#53 I May Not Have A Girlfriend, But I Do Have A Full Character Raster In LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: PachoTidder

#54 Ignoring Convention, Historical Chad Paints Himself However He Likes

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: PardonMyLysdexia

#55 Dadpilled And Adoptionmaxxed

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Bus11

#56 Chad

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: Frances_Amazing

#57 Chad Photographer

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: imtolazylol

#58 Chad

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: RobyWanKenobi27

#59 Jonathad Spending His Old Age Well

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#60 The Grind Never Stops

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#61 Is Kojima The Ultimate Chad?

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: o-roy

#62 The Biggest Chad Of Them All

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: J1mmyJJones

#63 Chad Doesnt Care

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: generic_thingy

#64 Absolute King Has The Best Costume

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: GonnSolo

#65 Chad Wanted A Big Check

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: DiscipleActual

#66 Chad With Chad Hair

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: waffelmaker2000

#67 Absolute Chad Flexes On Everyone In The Airport

67 People Who Improved The World Just By Doing Their Own Weird And Wholesome Little Thing

Image source: LakeeshaBonds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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