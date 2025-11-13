Heartwarming Comics To Get Your Motivation Back On Track

Do you ever feel angry at a person who’s always smiling and seems just so irritatingly happy? Or maybe you have felt a pang of jealousy for another person’s talent? Or perhaps the sun is shining too bright, the wind is blowing too strong, and the temperature is always wrong? Don’t worry, we all sometimes have a rainy day, and this list of wholesome and cute drawings is here to help during those moments.
Whether you’re out of luck reaching for your goals, have lost some faith in yourself or are just plain sad, Bored Panda has collected these gentle pick-me-ups, perfect reinforcements and inspirational quotes for you to keep on and keep on going from whatever point you are at now. And if there’s nobody to tell you the things listed in these fun comics, say these short quotes for yourself out loud – after all, no one is a better friend to you than you.
So, erase that sourpuss grin, take a deep breath, scroll down below for a little motivational quote fuel and believe that tomorrow’s going to be a brighter day!
#1 There’s Hero Inside Everyone Of Us
Image source: lunarbaboon.com
#2 Love
Image source: chrishallbeck
#3 We All Have To Start Somewhere
Image source: Invisible bread
#4 Your Actions Never Go Unnoticed
Image source: Jenny Boudon
#5 The Special Thing Is There’s Nothing Special About You
Image source: portsherry.com
#6 Get Practicing
Image source: Sarah Andersen
#7 The Difference In Pleasure Vs. Fulfillment
Image source: elvindantes.com
#8 You Cannot Decide What People Throw At You, But You Can Definitely Decide What You Make Out Of It
Image source: bingucomics
#9 Don’t Forget About Your Self-Confidence
Image source: nathanwpyle
#10 Just Start
Image source: Shen Comix
#11 Perfection
Image source: Grant Snider and Jon Acuff
#12 Always Believe In Yourself
Image source: Sephko
#13 You Are Loved. Pass It On
Image source: 4AMShower
#14 Baby Steps
Image source: sarahcandersen
#15 Do The Thing
Image source: Steve Ogden
#16 What We See And What We Don’t See
Image source: officeguycartoons.com
#17 Someone Somewhere Believes In Me
Image source: Time Cowboy
#18 The Difference
Image source: lunarbaboon.com
#19 He Seems Happy
Image source: theawkwardyeti
#20 Hard Work Beats Talent When Talent Doesn’t Work Hard
Image source: Go Borgo
#21 There Are Always Thoughtful People Around You
Image source: chrishallbeck
#22 It’s Okay To Start Now
Image source: Tonci Zonjic
#23 Pamper Yourself
Image source: falseknees
#24 Getting Started
Image source: 4AM Shower – Illustrations by Guy Kopsombut
#25 Create Your Own Light
Image source: thesquarecomics
#26 Start With Baby Steps And You’ll Already Make A Progress
Image source: Sarah Andersen
#27 It’s Okay To Feel Feelings
Image source: welcomewell
#28 You Matter
Image source: mrlovenstein.com
#29 Someone Believes In You
Image source: iguana mouth
#30 Just Be
Image source: Mike Medaglia
#31 Never Give Up!
Image source: See Bang
#32 Goal
Image source: AwkwardYeti
#33 One Day You Will Look Back
Image source: Pictures in Boxes
#34 Go For It. What Are You Waiting For?
Image source: Grant Snider
#35 Life’s About Not Giving Up
Image source: mrlovenstein.com
#36 Love Is Many Things. This Is One Of Many
Image source: lumpyquinn
#37 Yes You Do
Image source: AwkwardYeti
#38 An Act Of Boldness
Image source: Gavin Aung Than
#39 Change Your Mindset
Image source: welcomewell
#40 Sometimes You Need To Leave Things Behind
Image source: NHOJ Comics
#41 Comic On Fear
Image source: bingucomics
#42 You Make This World Amazing
Image source: NHOJ Comics
#43 Enjoy Being Alive
Image source: falseknees
#44 Being Smart
Image source: bingucomics
#45 You’ll Be Remembered For What You Do Now
Image source: falseknees
#46 Companies, Teams And Colleagues Can Be A Great Support But, At The End Of The Day, Your Career Is Up To You
Image source: officeguycartoons.com
#47 How To Be Happy
Image source: Grant Snider
#48 Do It Now
Image source: Tonci Zonjic
#49 Start Walking
Image source: Caro Martini
