Hey Pandas, How Many Of You Are Multilingual (Closed)

Do you speak more than one language? If so, comment on which ones!
Disclaimer: you don’t have to be fluent in the languages, just that you speak enough to understand it.
#1
I’ll go first, ranked in the level of fluency.
1. English (native language)
2. Latin (the Roman kind)
3. German (my FAVORITE)
4. French
5. Spanish
6. Arabic
7. Hebrew, Greek, Korean (only know a few phrases)
8. Swedish
#2
I’m from Luxembourg, we don’t really have a choice in this matter ^^ we have a high proportion of foreigners, around 50%… I know english, german, french and luxembourgish.
#3
I am fluent in ASL
I know enough Spanish to have a conversation.
Do made up languages count? My brother and I once made up our own language, and I’m still fluent in it. Sometimes I’ll still still have conversations with him in the language.
I know some French.
#4
Well, I’m American so I speak English. I’m also learning German. I’m not at all fluent yet, but I’m learning at least. Everyone else I talk to thinks it’s a weird language, but I love it.
#5
I speak English and am trying to learn Spanish and Asl
#6
I speak German, French, & English, some Italian & know enough Spanish to get around.
#7
I speak fluent English, Portuguese (not fluently but enough to get around), and I am learning Italian.
#8
German (native speaker)
English (not that great)
Russian (basic knowledge)
#9
I speak English, French, and I’m currently learning both Hebrew and Tagalog.
#10
I speak:
English (fluent)
Arabic (fluent)
Turkish (almost fluent)
Spanish (can carry a basic convo)
Italian (studied it for 4 years, can understand more that speak)
Learning:
Japanese
French
#11
Since I’m from India I know at least 4 languages. I knew English and Marathi from birth. Once I started school I learnt Hindi at age 5. When I became 10 I learnt Kannada. I’m not that fluent in kannada but I can read and understand it. Hindi, english and Marathi are languges i can seamlessly switch between. Infact it is quite common for me to speak all 3 of them in the same sentence.
#12
I speak English as a first language, and I can understand Spanish pretty well (there are lots of Spanish speaking kids at my school, so I started to pick up on it), but speaking it is a different story, I can only speak basic phrases. I’ve been taking French in school for a few years now, idk if that counts. I know a bit of Norwegian because my grandparents speak it fluently. I’m not fluent in Norwegian, but I can understand it pretty well and I’ve been learning it on Duolingo so I can impress my grandparents lol.
#13
I know english, hindi, french, and am learning spanish
#14
I speak Spanish, Italian, Korean, German, French, English and Welsh to a high level. Im 14 and british.
#15
I am fluent in English (native language lol)
Learning ASL and almost know Enough to get around.
And I’m learning to read Korean
#16
I was lucky to grow up in a multi-lingual family and a father, who is a philologist (PhD) – so I am fluent in German (Born there and raised until age 14/15)
Fluent in French (Mom’s French)
quite fluent in English (Dad’s half American and I also lived there)
don’t “speak” Latin, but studied it for 5 years and can translate anything – (some don’t even consider it a language)
get around with Spanish and Italian
understand Dutch perfectly but barely speak it myself, even though I worked for a Dutch company for my years
#17
English, French, and enough Polish to appear a fool.
#18
I speak English, Sinhala, Malay from birth and also understand Tamil and Hindi pretty well (learnt them by watching movies :D)
#19
I am from russia and i speak russian, hebrew, english, german, and italian (working on french)
#20
No, I’m learning to speak Japanese, French and Spanish though. I’m not the kind to brag buuut…I’m also trying to memorize Morse code
#21
Spanish & Catalan as native languages
English (bilingual but my acent is too spanish)
Dutch ( I can hold simple conversations but not talk about serious things like politics)
