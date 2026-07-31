Artist Captures The Heartwarming Beauty Of Everyday Life In 22 Minimalist Illustrations (New Pics)

A shadow can reveal much more than the shape of an object. For Spanish illustrator Sergio Duce, it becomes a storytelling device, transforming ordinary scenes into visual metaphors that explore imagination, childhood, relationships, and everyday life. With just a few lines and a carefully placed shadow, he creates illustrations that invite viewers to look beyond what’s immediately visible.
After previously featuring Sergio’s work on Bored Panda, we’re excited to share another collection of his latest illustrations. Built around clever visual concepts rather than dialogue, these works reward careful observation, often revealing their meaning only after a second glance.
Scroll down to enjoy the latest creations, and let us know which one is your favorite.
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